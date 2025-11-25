After Another Sudden Switch-Up, One of Dallas’ Top Chefs Takes Over at Georgie

Less than two months since Georgie’s new executive chef, Wes Whitsell, took over, and about a month since we tried (and loved) the new Southern-inspired menu, the Michelin-recommended Dallas spot is shaking things up again.

This isn’t the first big change of the year, as RJ Yoakum was dismissed from his lead role at the Knox District restaurant in June due to “multiple violations of company policy,” according to parent company Travis Street Hospitality (Le PasSage, Knox Bistro, Frenchie)

Now, Whitsell is out, and Travis Street Hospitality (TSH) has appointed a familiar face as Georgie’s newest executive chef: It’s culinary director, Bruno Davaillon.

In 2020, Michelin-starred and former Bullion chef Bruno Davaillon joined the TSH team and oversaw the rebrand of Up on Knox to Knox Bistro two years later. Last fall, Davaillon led the opening of TSH’s new upscale Asian restaurant Le PasSage. And this summer, he was busy launching Frenchie — the group’s latest concept, an all-day French cafe, at Preston Center. So it’s really not surprising that Davaillon takes over at Georgie.

“Georgie has long defined fine dining in Dallas, essentially taking the torch from Bullion after it closed just a couple of months after Georgie opened,” TSH founder Stephan Courseau tells PaperCity.

“Staying true to that identity matters. After working with several talented chefs, we realized the strongest path forward is bringing our Culinary Director, Bruno, back into the kitchen. He has shaped the vision at Knox Bistro for years and has launched Le PasSage/Rose Café and Frenchie’s culinary direction. He has always been present at Georgie and Le Bilboquet in a supportive role, and no one understands TSH and Georgie’s DNA more deeply. With Bruno spending most of his time at Georgie while remaining hands-on across our Travis Street properties, we’re confident this transition will keep each restaurant moving in the right direction.”

SHOP Swipe

















Next

Davaillon is known for his expertise in French fine dining, so we predict that Georgie’s new menu will take that direction. For now, the current menu is still in place through the holidays. Diners can expect changes in the new year.