Houston’s Charcuterie Board Queen Opens Up a New Shop In The Heights — Graze Keeps It Entertaining

In addition to their grazing boards and catering services, the new storefront features a selection of wines, curated gift baskets, and an elevated grab-and-go fridge with mini boards, Graze boxes and house made dips (think: garlic and herb hummus, whipped feta and sundried tomato dip), along with handmade ceramic trays by Johnny Beavers, locally grown and picked flowers from Bungalow Blooms and handcrafted cutting boards by Tegtmeier Woodworks. (Photo by Becca Wright)

For those who desire to host a more elaborate grazing table at home, Graze can arrange with bites arranged from savory to sweet. (Photo by Becca Wright)

Graze founder and owner Alyssa Case stands at the threshold of her new shop. (Photo by Becca Wright)

Graze is Houston's new one-stop shop for charcuterie boards and more. (Photo by Becca Wright)

Entertaining in Houston — minus all the laborious kitchen prep and fuss that goes along with it — just got easier. Thanks to Graze, a new food shop in The Heights with proven board history. Graze owner Alyssa Case believes “food is more than something to eat. It’s something to share.”

That ethos is what her new shop is built around.

Whether you’re inviting neighbors for cocktails and serving an array of charcuterie and cheeses on a well-appointed board, or hosting a more elaborate groaning grazing table with bites arranged from savory to sweet, the aptly named Graze is one-stop local shop/caterer/delivery service specializing in custom-created bountiful boards.

Case recalls that when she officially launched Graze online in 2019 that there were no options dedicated solely to cheese boards. Her instincts told her the idea would be a hit.

“We started online with delivery only,” Case tells PaperCity. “And I made every delivery throughout all of Houston — and sometimes beyond — myself.”

Fast forward seven years. Case has now thrown open the doors of her 660-square foot Graze store at 3417 White Oak Drive. She steadfastly adheres to 3-3-3 rule (which sometimes can be extended to the 3-3-3-3 rule), which Case considers a foolproof formula to putting together a balanced board.

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The rule calls for three meats (with varying textures and spice levels), three cheeses (aiming for soft, semi-soft and hard varieties), three accompaniments (think fig jam, mustard, crunchy nuts and briny cornichons or olives) and three carbs (crackers and bread for example). Still, Case and her crew can build boards to suit every taste, rules be damned when requested.

Did we mention that all the cheese selections from day one have been culled from artisan cheese monger the Houston Dairymaids? While Graze procures charcuterie from Italy, Case focuses on sourcing everything else as locally as possible. Take the brunch board. Mainlining cheese and pastries, the butter-rich croissants are baked next door to Graze at Tiny’s Milk & Cookies. Houston owned Tiny’s renowned chocolate chip cookies are also featured on Graze’s dessert board (along with an array of other cookies and brownies).

In addition to grazing boards and catering services, the new Graze shop features a selection of wines, curated gift baskets and an elevated grab-and-go fridge with mini boards, Graze boxes and house made dips (think garlic and herb hummus, whipped feta and sundried tomato dip). There are also handmade ceramic trays from Johnny Beavers, locally grown and picked flowers from Bungalow Blooms, and handcrafted cutting boards from Tegtmeier Woodworks.

Going to Food Board School

For those who want to learn how to assemble a beautiful board themselves, you can grab some friends and take a workshop at Graze.

“During our Graze classes, guests learn how to make their own mini cheese and charcuterie board just as we do at the shop,” Case says. “I take everyone through our step-by-step process, and guests are able to take home their own board. I try to keep these classes light and fun because that’s how it should be.

“A nice departure to focus on being creative and building something hands-on.”

Graze is open Tuesdays and Wednesday from 11 am to 5 pm, Thursdays and Fridays from 11 am to 6 pm, and Saturdays from 10 am to 5 pm. It is closed on Sundays and Mondays. Graze is located at 3417 White Oak Drive.