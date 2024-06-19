Restaurants / Openings

Greg Katz Will Keep the Good Vibes Going at Former Neighborhood Restaurant Suze

The Group Behind Clifton Club and Beverley's Are Expanding Their Hits-Filled Portfolio to Preston Hollow

BY // 06.19.24
Greg Katz

Greg Katz and brother Nik are opening a new restaurant in the former Suze space in Preston Hollow. (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

The owners of Beverley’s, Clifton Club, and Green Point Seafood & Oyster Bar are opening another fresh, new restaurant concept in Dallas this November. Brothers Greg and Nik Katz recently took over the lease of Preston Hollow’s Suze, a beloved neighborhood bistro by chef-owner Gilbert Garza that will close after 24 years this month. The currently unnamed will be inspired by the duo‘s upbringing in South Africa and Dallas. It will also pay tribute to Suze, its original owner Susie Bauer, and the work Garza did in the cherished space for over two decades.

“Susie is a very old friend of mine,” says Greg Katz. “And Gilbert and I both worked at The Mansion on Turtle Creek at different times. He is one of the most talented chefs in the city.”

When Garza made the decision to close Suze (the final day of service will be on June 28), he knew he could trust Greg and Nik. “I am handing over the keys to one of Dallas’s most talked about and exciting groups, Katz Bros. LLC,” Garza shares in a statement.

Suze Dallas
Suze will soon become a new restaurant from Greg and Nik Katz. (Courtesy of Suze)

The Inspiration and Food

In comparison to their Fitzhugh and Knox spots, Greg explains the new restaurant will be more approachable and affordable. “I used to live in Preston Hollow and when we set out to do this, we wanted this to be for the neighborhood. We want people to come out three or four times a week.”

They hope to fill the void that Suze is leaving with a comfortable neighborhood grill — one that will have the great hospitality and quality that Dallas diners have come to expect from the brothers’ restaurants. “We will be serving familiar, delicious food using seasonal, Texas products,” Greg tells PaperCity.  The modern American/Texan grill will feature a fish selection (inspired by Green Point), and a “From the Grill” category with burgers, steaks, and more.

“We know from neighborhood people that there is a demand for healthy options,” Greg continues. He notes big salads and a thoughtful kids’ menu as they the new space to be family-friendly as well.

And for Suze fans, have no fear, there will be a couple of dishes nodding to the longtime Dallas spot.

CLIFTONCLUB0016
Clifton Club was designed by Wallace Johnson Studio. (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

Wine and Design

As for the wine menu, Nik says that for the first time in their careers the wine list will be collaborative. “We want to provide specific wines people in the neighborhood ask for.” An example: If someone wants a certain kind of Chardonnay, they will get it.

“Cocktails will be nice, but also at a good price,” says Greg. “It’ll be heavily tequila-focused since we’re in Texas.” There will also be whiskey menu featuring an Old Fashioned.

Like all of their other concepts, the space will be completely redone by Wallace Johnson Studio (R&D Kitchen, Sachet, and Greenpoint). The design is still being finalized, but Greg and his team are going for a light, bright, and airy feel with natural colors. They’ll also be redoing the patio and will have live music on the weekends, as well as brunch. A semi-private dining room will be available for gatherings.

“We’re looking to give the people in the community what they want,” Nik says. Their findings reveal a more affordable, everyday place tucked away in this hidden gem of a corner in Preston Hollow.

