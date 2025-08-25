The Woodlands’ Beloved Wine Walk Gets a New Location and a Weekend Upgrade — Tastings In a Forest Setting Await

The HEB Wine Walk will move to The Woodlands Resort this year. (Photo courtesy of The Woodlands Resort)

Couples who sip together, stay together at the H-E-B Wine Walk. (Photo courtesy Wine & Food Week)

Good times and good pours at the Bayway Cadillac Fun Zone during the H-E-B Wine Walk. (Photo courtesy Wine & Food Week)

The Woodlands’ beloved H-E-B Wine Walk is coming back — bigger, brighter and arguably more flavorful than ever — with a major location switch. The Woodlands Resort will be the new home of the Wine Walk, which is set for Saturday, October 4 this year.

This move is centered around bringing attendees closer to nature while creating more room to sip, stroll and savor. Shifting to a Saturday afternoon should also make the experience easier to enjoy for those couldn’t partake during the week. Expect scenic beauty, culinary bites, spectacular wines and craft beverages in this relaxed, revamped resort wonderland in the heart of The Woodlands.

An all-inclusive ticket promises memorable food, wine experiences guided by industry experts, craft beers, live music and of course. . . well plenty of wine. Along the way, tasting stations will offer more than 300 beverages.

But there’s more to this new look H-E-B Wine Walk than wine.

“We’ll have craft beer, seltzers, non-traditional beverages and emerging brands,” Wine & Food Week co-founder Constance McDerby says. “For wine lovers, there’s more than enough to taste. And for those who come for the experience, there’s plenty beyond wine.”

Booths will line The Woodlands Resort’s entryway and wind through nature. Expect pop-up entertainment and two music stages along the path.

“H-E-B will have two culinary cantinas with different beverages and foods,” McDerby tells PaperCity The Woodlands. “Each one is a destination of its own. And they always make a knockout dish in VIP.”

A Wine Walk in the Woods

Shifting from Market Street to The Woodlands Resort opens up exciting possibilities. One of the biggest is the chance to turn the afternoon into a full weekend getaway.

“It’s an honor to be the new host,” Woodlands Resort general manager Bill Liedholm says. “This event celebrates the rich culinary spirit of our community, and we’re delighted to provide a setting that complements its vibrant energy.”

The resort will also offer special stay and sip packages for those who want to stay overnight and extend the fun.

Also new this year is an online map, accessible via QR code, to help wine lovers explore the event in real time.

“The map makes it easy to plan your afternoon and share it with friends,” McDerby says. “Tell them to meet you over at the New Danville fundraiser or the Montgomery County Food Bank party wagon raffle.”

With so much to sip, taste and explore, the H-E-B Wine Walk appears to only be upping its game with this move. This is a chance to discover new flavors, support local causes and toast to The Woodlands in style.

The H-E-B Wine Walk will take place Saturday, October 4 from 3 pm to 7 pm at The Woodlands Resort. For more information and tickets, go here. General admission tickets cost $84.25 online with VIP tickets beginning at $141.64.