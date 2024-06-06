Houston’s New Texas Themed Restaurant Makes It Rodeo Season All Year Long — Getting Into Haywire and its Party Barn

Served with a dash of Southern hospitality, the 20,000-square-foot Haywire restaurant space (built from the ground up on Gessner) can seat more than 600 people on two expansive levels, indoors and out.

The bar at Haywire is inspired by FB-Society's original restaurant The Ranch at Las Colinas.

The dining rooms at the new Memorial area outpost of Haywire, a Texas-inspired restaurant, set the scene.

Giddy up. It may not be rodeo season, but at Haywire, a new Texas-inspired restaurant in Memorial that started in Dallas, celebrates the rustic look, country feel and ranch-like iconography of the Lone Star State all year long. Created by FB-Society — the Dallas-based restaurant group behind hotspots such as Whiskey Cake, Sixty Vines, Mexican Sugar and Ida Claire — Haywire is actually inspired by the group’s very first restaurant The Ranch at Las Colinas.

Now Houston finally has its own Haywire.

Haywire hangs its proverbial cowboy hat on serving farm-to-fork food that incorporates ingredients, as well as dishes that hail from points throughout the state of Texas. Served up with a dash of Southern hospitality, the 20,000-square-foot space (built from the ground up on Gessner) can seat more than 600 people on two expansive levels, indoors and out.

Later this summer the powers-that-be expect to unveil a 2,000-square-foot party barn and courtyard under construction just next door to accommodate events for more than 100 people.

“Haywire is all about modern Texas vibes with great wines and whiskeys, locally sourced food and a daily celebration of the good life,” FB- Society CEO Jack Gibbons says. “It’s a place to kick back and enjoy everything Texas has to offer. The name Haywire really says it all.

“Come in, let loose and have some fun.”

It’s worth noting that Gibbons started his restaurant career here in Houston as a server at Pappasito’s Cantina while studying at the University of Houston. Rising through the corporate ladder, Gibbons stayed with the Pappas Restaurants for 25 years, leading Pappadeaux as its chief operations officer and growing the brand to 33 locations across the country before striking out on his own in 2008.

Houston’s Haywire Menu

Haywire features starters such as spicy elk mini tacos ($10.95), lump crab dip with spinach and roasted mushrooms with grilled flatbread ($22.95) and branding iron onion rings with both adobo ketchup and chipotle ranch dressing ($9.95). The greens and soups selections include a butcher’s cut steak salad ($18.95), venison chili ($8.95) and spicy tortilla soup ($7.25). Mains include a Cadillac burger with a double Wagyu patty and cherrywood bacon ($17.95), chicken fried chicken or steak, blackened Gulf striped bass ($26.95) and BBQ ribs with cornbread and mac and cheese ($23.95).

It wouldn’t be a Texas-themed restaurant without a copious selection of steak on the menu, now would it? You can bet there’s plenty of it from an 18 ounce bone-in ribeye ($59.95) to a 33 ounce Wagyu tomahawk ribeye ($125.95). Promise me you won’t even attempt to consume the latter in one sitting.

Haywire’s whiskey and wine collections include highly rated bottles from around the world coupled with dedicated wine and allocation rooms within the restaurant.

Haywire is located at 947 Gessner. It is open Mondays through Thursdays from 11 am to 10 pm, Fridays from 11 am to 11 pm, Saturdays from 10 am to 11 pm, and Sundays from 10 am to 9 pm. Brunch begins this Saturday, June 8 and is available from 10 am to 3 pm on weekends.