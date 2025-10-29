Headington Companies to Bring Two of Their Popular Dallas Restaurants to Frisco

Earlier this year, Dallas developer Craig Hall (HALL Arts Hotel and HALL Arts Residences) expanded his 162-acre Frisco office park — aptly named HALL Park — to include a new hotel, art-centric green space, and office tower. It had already included a new luxury residential tower called The Monarch.

We got a first look at HALL Park Hotel, and we were impressed by the new lifestyle property (and Frisco’s first Autograph Collection hotel) — as well as the surrounding development, which includes Kaleidoscope Park.

Now, HALL Group and Dallas-based Headington Companies, run by billionaire, film producer, and real estate developer Tim Headington and known for concepts like The Joule hotel, Midnight Rambler, and Sassetta, are teaming up to bring two of their most popular restaurants to HALL Park next fall. Tango Room and Commissary with occupy ground-level retail space beneath The Monarch.

One of our favorite Dallas steakhouses and restaurants in the Design District, Tango Room opened in 2021 and acts as a secret hideaway in the neighborhood. It’s known for its intimate space and modern steakhouse experience featuring classic dishes like New York strip and pomme purée, as well as more innovative bites like lobster corndogs, uni tagliatelle, and its signature caviar martini. Compared to the original, the Frisco location will boast a larger bar, higher seating capacity, and a private dining room.

As for Commissary, the popular cafe and bakery debuted in Downtown in 2017 and has been serving fresh pastries, sandwiches, and breakfast bites ever since. The second outpost will actually become the brand’s flagship operation, housing all bakery and wholesale operations, as well as servicing social and corporate catering.

These aren’t the only new debuts going on for Headington Companies, as Shyboy, a hi-fi bar from the group, is expected to open in a former bank vault below The Drakestone in Downtown Dallas this fall. They’re also soon expanding their luxury shopping destination, Forty Five Ten, along with a smaller version of its penthouse restaurant, Mirador, to Fort Worth. It’s a busy time for the hospitality group that hasn’t had much dining news since it reopened its Italian concept Sassetta in 2022.

