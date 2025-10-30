The Buzzy New Dallas Restaurant Openings to Know — Henderson Avenue’s Long-Awaited Development Announces Its First Concept

Named after the surrounding neighborhood, The Devonshire Club will bring something to the community that “truly belongs.” (Photo by Dan Padgett)

From Lisa and Elia “Tom” Georgalis, the new spot will debut on November 14 and will feature a menu created by Chef Jacob Williamson (The Saint). (Photo by Dan Padgett)

After a year in a half in business on W. Lovers Lane, Nikki Greek Bistro & Lounge is transforming into a new concept from the same owners called The Devonshire Club. (Photo by Dan Padgett)

The Dallas dining scene is forever evolving. To help you stay in the know, we’ve gathered the buzziest openings, the unfortunate closures, and any other food news we might find fitting. The Dallas Dish is your weekly helping of need-to-know North Texas restaurant news — and will hopefully point you in the direction of your next great reservation.

Romy

2050 N Henderson Avenue

About a year ago, Dallas’ long-awaited Henderson Avenue mixed-use development broke ground in the quarter-mile stretch between Glencoe Street and McMillan Avenue. A collaboration between New York-based Acadia Realty Trust and Dallas-based development firm Ignite-Reebees, the new development features four buildings that make up Henderson East — a three-story office building that’ll include high-end amenities, outdoor terraces, and a restaurant.

Romy will be an elevated bakery-café and modern American restaurant from Ignite-Reebes’ Tristan Simon (The Porch, Victor Tangos). The Dallas restaurateur is teaming up with longtime business partner Taryn Anderson and Billy Can Can Chef Matt Ford to bring Romy to life in December 2026. It’s named after Anderson’s oldest daughter and will be open seven days a week for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. In the evenings, there will be handmade pastas, wood-roasted meats, and a wine program. The space is designed by Kate Murphy (who also designed Billy Can Can) and the Rebees Hospitality team and features natural materials like oak, marble, brass, and plaster.

The Devonshire Club

5757 W. Lovers Lane, Suite 101

After a year in a half in business on W. Lovers Lane, Nikki Greek Bistro & Lounge is transforming into a new concept from the same owners called The Devonshire Club. From Lisa and Elia “Tom” Georgalis, the new spot will debut on November 14 and will feature a menu created by Chef Jacob Williamson (The Saint). Named after the surrounding neighborhood, The Devonshire Club will bring something to the community that “truly belongs.”

Fall & Halloween Gifts Swipe

















Next

“We have been honored to share my family’s recipes and see how warmly Dallas embraced them,” says Tom in a press release. “But over the past year, we’ve listened to our neighbors and regulars. People want a place where they can linger, socialize, and enjoy great food and drinks in a lively, comfortable atmosphere.”

So, the new menu will include many shared plates like spicy tuna tartare, mini Saganaki burgers, duck confit quesadillas, Tom’s fries, and more. Chef Williamson’s wife is Audrey Williamson, owner of J. Rae’s Bakery, so the J. Rae’s Cheesecake will also be available. A new complimentary item will greet diners as they sit down — a small bowl of popcorn with Chef Williamson’s seasoning blend. The Devonshire Club will also be open later, until 2 am on weekends, featuring cocktails, billiards, shuffleboard, and darts.

Sueño

6600 Snider Plaza

This Richardson-based Mexican concept is opening its second location in Dallas’ Snider Plaza in early 2026. After opening its original outpost in 2021, co-owners Julio Pineda and Cristian Lujano have teamed up with Bellomy Hospitality Group (owners of S&D Oyster Co., Rex’s Seafood, and the newly opened New Orleans-inspired lounge, Caché) on this new spot. Dallas’ Sueńo will go into the former Peggy’s BBQ space and feature a live-fire kitchen as a centerpiece. An architectural collaboration between two firms: JSa (Mexico City) and ch_Studio (Arlington, TX), the restaurant will include a main dining room, patio, and a speakeasy lounge. Inspired by Mexico City’s culinary scene, the menu features tacos, enchiladas, fajitas, and more.