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Hiro’s Kitchen to Bring Premium Sake and Omakase Grounded in Japanese Hospitality to Fort Worth’s Near Southside

How a Chance Encounter With the Owners of The Holly Sparked a New Sushi Venture

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“We love the open kitchen and counter-style service because it creates a closer connection with guests,” Hiro says. (Courtesy)

“We love the open kitchen and counter-style service because it creates a closer connection with guests,” Hiro says. (Courtesy)

Hiro and Nami Ochiai plan to source fish directly from Japan for the omakase-focused menu at their forthcoming Near Southside restaurant. (Courtesy)

Hiro and Nami Ochiai plan to source fish directly from Japan for the omakase-focused menu at their forthcoming Near Southside restaurant. (Courtesy)

Hiro’s Kitchen aims to blend traditional sushi techniques with globally inspired flavors and premium sake pairings. (Courtesy)

Hiro’s Kitchen aims to blend traditional sushi techniques with globally inspired flavors and premium sake pairings. (Courtesy)

Hiro learned to use Asian ingredients with French techniques while working in New York City. (Courtesy)

Hiro learned to use Asian ingredients with French techniques while working in New York City. (Courtesy)

Both Hiro and Nami are both certified sake sommeliers. Like wine, sake carries the identity of the place where it is produced, they say. (Courtesy)

Both Hiro and Nami are both certified sake sommeliers. Like wine, sake carries the identity of the place where it is produced, they say. (Courtesy)

A chance encounter with the owners of The Holly encouraged Hiro and Nami to hold pop-ups at the wine bar and eventually move to the Near Southside. (Courtesy)

A chance encounter with the owners of The Holly encouraged Hiro and Nami to hold pop-ups at the wine bar and eventually move to the Near Southside. (Courtesy)

Both Hiro and Nami say their time in New York City showed them how interested Americans were in both Japanese culture and cuisine. (Courtesy)

Both Hiro and Nami say their time in New York City showed them how interested Americans were in both Japanese culture and cuisine. (Courtesy)

With a targeted late summer opening, Hiro’s Kitchen will bring omakase sushi, sashimi, and premium sake offerings to the Near Southside. The married owners, Hiro and Nami Ochiai, recently met with us to recount their journey from Japan to New York City and then to Fort Worth, and how a chance encounter with the owners of The Holly led them to pursue their first restaurant just south of downtown.

“We really love this community,” Hiro tells PaperCity Fort Worth. “People support each other. They think about each other, and they also look out for each other.”

Hiro and Nami say they have been encouraged to open their new restaurant by the community’s reception and the popularity of their weekly Wednesday pop-ups at The Holly. The co-owners plan to source fish directly from Japan while introducing locals to the wide variety of sake produced across the island nation. Whether celebrating with friends or unwinding after a rough week, Hiro’s Kitchen aims to welcome you with a warm “Irasshaimase!”

Megan Henderson, Near Southside Inc.’s president, says Hiro’s Kitchen has built a loyal following in a short time.

“Hiro and Nami have already made a remarkable impact on the Near Southside through their successful pop-ups, where they have built an enthusiastic community around exceptional food and heartfelt hospitality,” she says. “As they take the bold step of opening Hiro’s Kitchen, we are thrilled to celebrate their journey and this exciting new chapter.”

Hiro's Kitchen Fort Worth
Both Hiro and Nami say their time in New York City showed them how interested Americans were in both Japanese culture and cuisine. (Courtesy)

From New York City to the Near Southside

A native of Niigata in northern Japan, Hiro says he first discovered his passion for hospitality while working in bars and restaurants, where he enjoyed creating memorable experiences for customers. He later moved to New York City to further develop his culinary skills, eventually landing at Jean-Georges, the Michelin-starred restaurant where he met Nami.

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“That was where I learned to use Asian ingredients but with a French technique,” Hiro recalls. “It was a really good experience.”

Both Hiro and Nami say their time in New York City showed them how interested Americans were in both Japanese culture and cuisine. The pandemic ultimately pushed the couple to reconsider where they wanted to build their future. As friends began relocating to Texas, the pair decided to visit North Texas for themselves in early 2024. A chance encounter with the owners of The Holly encouraged them to hold pop-ups at the wine bar and eventually move to the Near Southside.

“We didn’t have friends when we arrived,” Nami says. “People started helping us, and the owners of The Holly said there was an open space near them. Fort Worth was so inviting that we began thinking about opening Hiro’s Kitchen.”

The couple aims to create a “friendly neighborhood restaurant” that feels approachable and welcoming rather than formal or intimidating. A large L-shaped counter will anchor the intimate dining room, seating guests for traditional sushi, omakase experiences, and curated sake pairings.

The minimalist interior will feature soft white tones and blue accents inspired by the ocean, while the menu will blend traditional sushi and sashimi with creative dishes inspired by global cuisine, including ceviche-style preparations reimagined with Japanese ingredients and techniques.

“We love the open kitchen and counter-style service because it creates a closer connection with guests,” Hiro says. “Customers can feel the energy from the kitchen and see the passion behind the food. Even without a lot of conversation, that interaction becomes part of the experience.”

Hiro’s Kitchen
Hiro’s Kitchen aims to blend traditional sushi techniques with globally inspired flavors and premium sake pairings. (Courtesy)

Premium Sake and Japanese Hospitality

Hiro and Nami are both certified sake sommeliers. Like wine, sake carries the identity of the place where it is produced, they say. Different regions of Japan are known for distinct styles shaped by climate, rice strains, brewing traditions, and perhaps most importantly, water. Snowy northern regions like Niigata are celebrated for crisp, clean, and dry sake profiles, while other parts of the country produce richer and more aromatic varieties.

Hiro says sake evolves throughout a meal as its temperature gradually changes at the table. Many varieties are initially served chilled, but their flavors and aromas become more expressive as they slowly warm closer to room temperature.

He says guests can experience entirely different flavor profiles from the same sake over the course of a single dinner. The couple also notes that the shape of the drinking vessel can influence the tasting experience, affecting how aromas develop and how the sake hits the palate.

The restaurant owners also plan to introduce guests to the various Japanese cups traditionally used to serve sake. Hiro’s Kitchen will additionally host special events featuring visiting sake brewers from Japan. The Near Southside’s Megan Henderson says Hiro and Nami have already demonstrated the hospitality, consistency, and community engagement needed to build a successful restaurant.

“Launching a first brick-and-mortar restaurant requires immense courage, determination, and vision. Hiro and Nami bring all of that — along with joy, creativity, and authenticity — to our district every single day,” she says. “Their warmth is contagious, and we know Hiro’s Kitchen will quickly become not only a destination for amazing food but also a meaningful gathering place for our community.”

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