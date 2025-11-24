Great Holiday Cocktail Recipes from Fort Worth’s Top Bartenders

Kellen Hamrah's goal during the holidays is to see that diners at any of these locations have cocktail options offer seasonal flavors while offering “options for escapism.” (Courtesy)

A Quiet Wild is one of many options at The Usual this fall and winter. (Courtesy)

We’re firmly in the heart of the holiday season — that magical time when peppermint-rimmed cocktails and cinnamon-kissed mixed drinks warm the spirits and liven the senses. To help our readers impress friends and family at winter gatherings, we tapped three Fort Worthians who have mastered the art of crafting standout libations.

Kellen Hamrah, From Scratch Hospitality

Kellen Hamrah directs front-of-house operations for Clay Pigeon, Piattello Italian Kitchen, Provender Hall, and Walloon’s. His goal during the holidays is to see that diners at any of those locations have cocktail options that offer seasonal flavors and “options for escapism.” In practice, that means a blend of aged eggnog (available exclusively at Walloon’s), spiced cocktails, and Provender Hall’s The Rum Stunner: rum, tiki bitters, pineapple juice, creme de banana.

During the holiday season, Hamrah finds himself sipping on Old Fashioneds — which pair nicely with Clay Pigeon’s gamey steaks — or a coquito, a traditional Puerto Rican holiday milk made with rum, cream of coconut, evaporated milk, eggs, sugar, and spices.

His pro tip for impressing guests: “Make an Old Fashioned, but switch out simple syrup for maple syrup and add black walnut bitters. Or make your own eggnog. If you can make French toast batter, you can whip up eggnog with no problem.”

Lisa Little-Adams, Proper

On a recent evening, Lisa Little-Adams and Phil Adams were adding the final Christmas touches to their cozy West Magnolia bar. The co-owners recently snagged first place for Best Cocktails in Cowtown as part of the annual Fort Worth Food and Wine Festival Night Market. Holidays at Proper, Lisa tells us, are about relaxing and escaping the hustle and bustle of the holidays.

This year, Proper is bringing back some familiar favorites, including the Holly Jolly Sh*t Show (orange spiced tea, Aspen vodka, lemon juice, maple marmalade syrup, pomegranate juice, ginger beer) and the Milk and Cookies (Aspen vodka, chocolate liqueur, demerara caramel, cold brew). She offers this sparkling holiday cocktail that can be served in a flute or a coupe glass.

SHOP Swipe

















Next

Buon Natale (“Merry Christmas”)

0.5 oz Italicus Rosolio di Bergamotto

0.5 oz Caravella Limoncello (or any quality limoncello)

0.5 oz fresh lemon juice

0.5 oz Raspberry–Cinnamon–Clove Syrup (see directions below)

Dry sparkling wine or Prosecco

For the syrup, combine raspberries, sugar, and water in a saucepan, then add the cinnamon sticks and cloves. Bring everything to a boil and let it gently simmer for 10 to 15 minutes, stirring until the berries break down. Strain out the solids, let the syrup cool, and store it in a jar in the fridge for up to two weeks. Then, add all ingredients except the sparkling wine to a shaker tin. Shake with ice and strain into a flute or coupe. Top with sparkling wine. Garnish with a fresh raspberry or your preferred festive touch.

Jason Pollard, The Usual

As managing partner at The Usual, Jason Pollard oversees the oldest craft cocktail bar in the region. Holiday cocktails, he says, are often heavy on peppermint and gingerbread flavors — and another key element.

“Even if it is a cold drink,” he says. “It needs to warm your soul. The holidays, for most of the country, are one of the coldest times of the year. Everyone has traditionally gravitated toward drinks that can warm you up and evoke those feelings. At The Usual, we keep it low-key. We lean into an escape-driven vibe, a place where you can come in and have a moment of peace amid the hustle and bustle.

The bar’s newly released holiday menu offers original recipes and crafty takes on holiday favorites. The Nothing Gold Can Stay blends vodka, cherry heering, cranberry, lime, and spices for an experience as sublime as its namesake poem. The Drift delves into island escapism with Black Strap rum, grapefruit, lemon, and cinnamon syrup, finished with a smoky Scotch float.

Pollard says you can’t go wrong treating guests to an Irish coffee in the comfort of your home. With some freshly whipped heavy cream and good Irish whiskey, it’s a “transcendent experience.”