fbpx
Mariah Carey Holiday Bars North Texas
Adolphus holiday bar
Tipsy Elf-117
01
03

The Mariah Carey Black Irish Holiday Bar will pop up at Virgin Hotels Dallas this season. (Courtesy)

02
03

Head up to the 7th-floor rooftop of The Adolphus hotel for a Winter Village Ski Lodge pop-up bar this holiday season. (Courtesy)

03
03

The Tipsy Elf pop-up returns to the Bishop Arts District in Oak Cliff.

Mariah Carey Holiday Bars North Texas
Adolphus holiday bar
Tipsy Elf-117
Restaurants / Bars

The Best Holiday Pop-Up Bars in North Texas — From Mariah Carey-Themed to Miracle and Sippin Santa

Cheers to The Season at These Festive Spots

BY // 11.12.24
The Mariah Carey Black Irish Holiday Bar will pop up at Virgin Hotels Dallas this season. (Courtesy)
Head up to the 7th-floor rooftop of The Adolphus hotel for a Winter Village Ski Lodge pop-up bar this holiday season. (Courtesy)
The Tipsy Elf pop-up returns to the Bishop Arts District in Oak Cliff.
1
3

The Mariah Carey Black Irish Holiday Bar will pop up at Virgin Hotels Dallas this season. (Courtesy)

2
3

Head up to the 7th-floor rooftop of The Adolphus hotel for a Winter Village Ski Lodge pop-up bar this holiday season. (Courtesy)

3
3

The Tipsy Elf pop-up returns to the Bishop Arts District in Oak Cliff.

With the holidays quickly approaching, North Texas bars are getting ready to launch their holiday pop-up experiences (some as soon as this Friday). From Mariah Carey-themed to winter wonderlands in your own bubbles and chalets, these are the best holiday pop-up bars in Dallas, Fort Worth, and beyond.

Mariah Carey Black Irish Holiday Bar

November 15 through December 29

Virgin Hotels Dallas and Black Irish have teamed up for a Mariah Carey-themed pop-up holiday bar. The exclusive event will transform various spaces of the hotel into a holiday-themed winter wonderland with photo opportunities, a Letters to Santa station, a lyric wall, and more. Black Irish cocktails will be available for purchase, like the Signature Espresso Martini, a martini flight, and cocoa coffee. Tickets start at $20 per person and come with a complimentary welcome cocktail.

Adolphus holiday bar
Head up to the 7th-floor rooftop of The Adolphus hotel for a Winter Village Ski Lodge pop-up bar this holiday season. (Courtesy)

Winter Village at The Adolphus

November 15 through January 5

Head up to the 7th-floor rooftop of The Adolphus hotel in Downtown Dallas for a Winter Village Ski Lodge pop-up bar this holiday season. There will be winter chalets, cozy blankets, warm, boozy cocktails, and global holiday cuisine. Each experience is two hours, and options range from a cabana rental for up to four people ($275) to Grand Chalet for up to 10 people ($450). These include bottles of champagne, bottled water, and valet parking for all guests.

Miracle Bar and Sippin Santa at HIDE Bar

Opening this November

Set Your Holiday Table

Swipe
  • Bering's Gift's November 2024
  • Bering's Gift's November 2024
  • Bering's Gift's November 2024
  • Bering's Gift's November 2024
  • Bering's Gift's November 2024
  • Bering's Gift's November 2024
  • Bering's Gift's November 2024
  • Bering's Gift's November 2024
  • Bering's Gift's November 2024
  • Bering's Gift's November 2024
  • Bering's Gift's November 2024

The Christmas-themed pop-up cocktail bar is back in Dallas’ Lower Greenville this year. Miracle’s sister concept, Sippin Santa, will take place on HIDE’s rooftop and feature a tropical twist on the holidays.

Tipsy Elf-117
The Tipsy Elf pop-up returns to the Bishop Arts District in Oak Cliff.

Tipsy Elf

Opening November 22 at 5 pm

Each holiday season in Dallas’ Bishop Arts, Exxir Capital hosts its Tipsy Elf cocktail bar. This year, the group is going all out with Tipsy Town — taking over 250 North Bishop Avenue. The bar is for ages 21 and up after 9 pm and is on a first-come, first-serve basis. For six weeks, the experience will feature several bar activations across the block, such as Tispy Tex Saloon, Santa’s Twerkshop, Candy Cane Lane, and more.

Miracle on South Main (Nickel City) & Sippin Santa at The Down ‘N Out

The Miracle and Sippin Santa websites say that Nickel City and The Down ‘N Out will host this year’s holiday pop-up bars in Fort Worth. It also lists Arlington’s Miller Tavern and Frisco’s The Aussie Grind as additional locations. We will update you when we find out more.

Hotel Vin Winter Wonderland
Celebrate the holidays at Hotel Vin’s Winter Wonderland.

Grapevine

Hotel Vin’s Winter Wonderland

November 15 through February 9

The bubbles are back at Hotel Vin’s WineYard Grille + Bar this season starting on November 15. Guests can book a 90-minute slot (from 4 pm to 9 pm on Wednesday through Monday) for $250 per party (max of five people) and enjoy fondue and a bottle of wine.

Special Series

Social in Security

Lessons from an etiquette ambassador
A Modern Etiquette Expert’s Guide to the Election — 5 Insider Tips for Keeping The Peace
A Modern Etiquette Expert’s Guide to the Election — 5 Insider Tips for Keeping The Peace
The Etiquette of Fashion: Mastering the Unspoken Communication of Clothing
The Etiquette of Fashion
Decoding the High-End Invitation — Our Etiquette Ambassador Breaks Down Everything from Weddings to Society Parties
Decoding the High-End Invitation — Our Etiquette Ambassador Breaks Down Everything from Weddings to Society Parties
How to Celebrate Valentine’s Day 2024 — 5 Tips from Talented Tastemakers
How to Celebrate Valentine’s Day 2024 — 5 Tips from Talented Tastemakers
7 Modern Etiquette Rules to Live By in 2024
7 Modern Etiquette Rules to Live By in 2024
The Etiquette of Art Buying — How to Go From Newbie to Confident Collector
The Etiquette of Art Buying — How to Go From Newbie to Confident Collector
read full series
sophies gasthaus
THE PREMIER BOUTIQUE HOTEL IN NEW BRAUNFELS, TEXAS
LEARN MORE
487 W. SAN ANTONIO STREET | NEW BRAUNFELS, TX 78130
(830) 627-9025 | SOPHIESGASTHAUS.COM | FOLLOW UD @SOPHIESGASTHAUS

Featured Properties

Swipe
2320 Blue Bonnet Boulevard
Braeswood
FOR SALE

2320 Blue Bonnet Boulevard
HOUSTON, TX

$2,975,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Blum
This property is listed by: Cathy Blum (713) 320-9050 Email Realtor
2320 Blue Bonnet Boulevard
4706 Devon Street
Afton Oaks
FOR SALE

4706 Devon Street
HOUSTON, TX

$2,375,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Blum
This property is listed by: Cathy Blum (713) 320-9050 Email Realtor
4706 Devon Street
1546 Rutland
Heights
FOR SALE

1546 Rutland
Houston, TX

$1,975,000 Learn More about this property
Amanda Anhorn
This property is listed by: Amanda Anhorn (713) 256-5123
1546 Rutland
1227 Cortlandt
Heights
FOR SALE

1227 Cortlandt
HOUSTON, TX

$1,890,000 Learn More about this property
Amanda Anhorn
This property is listed by: Amanda Anhorn (713) 256-5123
1227 Cortlandt
2701 Westheimer Road, #7G
Regency House
FOR SALE

2701 Westheimer Road, #7G
Houston, TX

$295,000 Learn More about this property
Karin Tennant
This property is listed by: Karin Tennant (713) 320-5557 Email Realtor
2701 Westheimer Road, #7G
6601 Corbin Street
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

6601 Corbin Street
HOUSTON, TX

$1,249,000 Learn More about this property
Meg Greenwood Rife
This property is listed by: Meg Greenwood Rife (832) 578-2594 Email Realtor
6601 Corbin Street
733 E 10th 1/2 Street
Heights
FOR SALE

733 E 10th 1/2 Street
HOUSTON, TX

$1,090,000 Learn More about this property
Jason Knebel
This property is listed by: Jason Knebel (713) 232-9712 Email Realtor
733 E 10th 1/2 Street
3315 Robinhood Street
West University
FOR SALE

3315 Robinhood Street
West University, TX

$2,450,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Noel
This property is listed by: Melinda Noel (713) 201-7400 Email Realtor
3315 Robinhood Street
207 Munford Street
https://www.greenwoodking.com/real-estate/207
FOR SALE

207 Munford Street
Houston, TX

$1,100,000 Learn More about this property
Amanda Anhorn
This property is listed by: Amanda Anhorn (713) 256-5123
207 Munford Street
1003 W 16th Street
Shady Acres
FOR SALE

1003 W 16th Street
HOUSTON, TX

$675,000 Learn More about this property
Cassandra Emerson
This property is listed by: Cassandra Emerson (832) 659-7492 Email Realtor
1003 W 16th Street
3515 Jolly Roger Circle
Pirates Cove
FOR SALE

3515 Jolly Roger Circle
Galveston, TX

$2,825,000 Learn More about this property
Bet Jennings
This property is listed by: Bet Jennings (281) 773-3477 Email Realtor
3515 Jolly Roger Circle
Presented by Greenwood King
Take Video Tours View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X