The Best Holiday Pop-Up Bars in North Texas — From Mariah Carey-Themed to Miracle and Sippin Santa

With the holidays quickly approaching, North Texas bars are getting ready to launch their holiday pop-up experiences (some as soon as this Friday). From Mariah Carey-themed to winter wonderlands in your own bubbles and chalets, these are the best holiday pop-up bars in Dallas, Fort Worth, and beyond.

Mariah Carey Black Irish Holiday Bar

November 15 through December 29

Virgin Hotels Dallas and Black Irish have teamed up for a Mariah Carey-themed pop-up holiday bar. The exclusive event will transform various spaces of the hotel into a holiday-themed winter wonderland with photo opportunities, a Letters to Santa station, a lyric wall, and more. Black Irish cocktails will be available for purchase, like the Signature Espresso Martini, a martini flight, and cocoa coffee. Tickets start at $20 per person and come with a complimentary welcome cocktail.

Winter Village at The Adolphus

November 15 through January 5

Head up to the 7th-floor rooftop of The Adolphus hotel in Downtown Dallas for a Winter Village Ski Lodge pop-up bar this holiday season. There will be winter chalets, cozy blankets, warm, boozy cocktails, and global holiday cuisine. Each experience is two hours, and options range from a cabana rental for up to four people ($275) to Grand Chalet for up to 10 people ($450). These include bottles of champagne, bottled water, and valet parking for all guests.

Miracle Bar and Sippin Santa at HIDE Bar

Opening this November

The Christmas-themed pop-up cocktail bar is back in Dallas’ Lower Greenville this year. Miracle’s sister concept, Sippin Santa, will take place on HIDE’s rooftop and feature a tropical twist on the holidays.

Tipsy Elf

Opening November 22 at 5 pm

Each holiday season in Dallas’ Bishop Arts, Exxir Capital hosts its Tipsy Elf cocktail bar. This year, the group is going all out with Tipsy Town — taking over 250 North Bishop Avenue. The bar is for ages 21 and up after 9 pm and is on a first-come, first-serve basis. For six weeks, the experience will feature several bar activations across the block, such as Tispy Tex Saloon, Santa’s Twerkshop, Candy Cane Lane, and more.

Miracle on South Main (Nickel City) & Sippin Santa at The Down ‘N Out

The Miracle and Sippin Santa websites say that Nickel City and The Down ‘N Out will host this year’s holiday pop-up bars in Fort Worth. It also lists Arlington’s Miller Tavern and Frisco’s The Aussie Grind as additional locations. We will update you when we find out more.

Grapevine

Hotel Vin’s Winter Wonderland

November 15 through February 9

The bubbles are back at Hotel Vin’s WineYard Grille + Bar this season starting on November 15. Guests can book a 90-minute slot (from 4 pm to 9 pm on Wednesday through Monday) for $250 per party (max of five people) and enjoy fondue and a bottle of wine.