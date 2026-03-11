The Hottest Fort Worth Restaurants Right Now — The Mont Launches Weekend Brunch, Heim Barbecue Sets Up on the West Side, and New Seafood Come to Race Street

Heim Pig Stand has set up shop nearby the Patch Cafe, which was featured in both seasons of Landman. (Photograph by Edward Brown)

The Mont recently launched an indulgent brunch menu that is richly flavorful without the over-the-top heaviness that typically defines brunches in North Texas. (Photograph by Samantha Marie Photography)

As we eagerly await the openings of Beverly’s Downtown, Madrone, and other elevated new Fort Worth dining concepts this spring and summer, there are already plenty of buzzy openings and developments across the local dining scene. With new brunch, barbecue, and seafood options recently hitting Cowtown, these are our favorite new plates at the hottest restaurants in Fort Worth right now.

Brunch at The Mont

While there’s no official playbook for what a brunch menu should offer, devotees of leisurely late-morning meals typically agree that somewhere on the menu there should be mimosas, Aperol spritzes, cured meats, and plenty of buttery confections. The Mont recently launched an indulgent brunch menu that is richly flavorful without the over-the-top heaviness that typically defines brunches in North Texas. Executive Chef Michael Arlt tells PaperCity Fort Worth that brunch has been on his agenda since the stunning restaurant opened last August.

“Our brunch is not as buttoned up and formal as lunch or dinner,” he says. “We want to take something familiar and make a better version of it. That was the goal. The monkey bread has been popular. Pastry chefs I know used to take leftover dough to make this dish for staff meals. Ours tastes like a cinnamon roll. Kids love picking at it.”

The current brunch menu features kolaches, quiche, avocado toast, eggs Benedict, and other elevated takes on breakfast and lunch classics. Arlt says he’s considering additions like mimosas flights and other options that could cater to large groups. At the end of the day, he says, any decisions his team makes serve to “improve the experience for the people sitting in the dining room.”

What to Order: Start with the Drops of Juniper, crafted from WildBark gin, limoncello, Mediterranean herbs, and tonic. The cocktail is light, citrusy, and refreshing. Then, order the Duck Leg Chilaquiles and Cluck on Toast. The chilaquiles feature shredded duck blended with smoked red salsa, topped with tostadas, cotija cheese, pickled red onions, microgreens, and a poached egg. The Cluck on Toast includes The Mont’s popular brined poultry, cooked sous vide before being fried with a light potato starch crust. The glaze, made with sorghum molasses, isn’t overly sweet and carries a hint of chipotle seasoning.

Heim Pig Stand Serves Lunchtime Crowds on the West Side

After closing its flagship Fort Worth restaurant on West Magnolia Avenue last month (the River District outpost remains open), Heim Barbecue opened its new Heim Pig Stand for lunch service Wednesdays through Sundays from 11 am to 2 pm at 9912 Camp Bowie Boulevard. The food truck is set up just several yards from the Patch Cafe, which was featured prominently in both seasons of Landman. Heim Pig Stand offers two entree options: pulled pork or chopped brisket sandwich. Optional sides include potato salad, coleslaw, or banana pudding. The $13 combo is priced for budget-minded diners seeking high-quality barbecue.

What to Order: We recommend the pulled pork sandwich and coleslaw. We spent an extra $2 for the banana pudding and were glad we did. The dessert is thick, more like a rich custard than pudding, with wafers that remain crisp throughout. The sammy comes on large brioche buns with optional toppings like pickles, diced lettuce, and tangy barbecue sauce. The meat was smoky, flavorful, and slightly sweet throughout. The slaw was light with minimal cream and just the right balance of vinegar.

Marisqueando Ando Brings Seafood to Race Street

Marisqueando Ando recently opened a new location on Race Street, bringing Sinaloa-inspired seafood and its playful take on Mexican sushi to Fort Worth’s Riverside district. The former home of The Tropic Lady has been given a seafaring makeover, with large plastic lobsters hanging overhead and fishnets adorning the walls. The menu blends Pacific Coast flavors with bold presentations, featuring ceviche, seafood towers, grilled octopus, and sushi-style rolls filled with shrimp, beef, and other cooked meats rather than raw fish.

What to Order: The Demon Roll, filled with beef and shrimp, is a standout. The roll arrives deep-fried and finished with a drizzle of spicy mayo that adds just the right amount of heat. The campechana offers a refreshing contrast. Served in a tall glass, the seafood cocktail combines diced shrimp and octopus with cucumbers, cilantro, and onion in a bright tomato-based broth.