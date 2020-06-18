21 Black-Owned Restaurants in Houston to Support and Eat Great At (Now and Always)

Between the crippling shutdown effects of COVID-19 and the worldwide protests in the wake of Houston-native George Floyd‘s murder at the knee of a Minneapolis police officer, an (overdue) call to seek out and support local, black-owned businesses arose. This is something that should be thought of all year — not just after the reality of systematic racism and police brutality (finally) shake the world into action.

Houston’s the most diverse city in America — and black-owned restaurants are naturally among the best restaurants in H-Town.

Of course, there are also plenty of black-owned Houston clothing stores, service organizations, health and beauty shops, etc, etc. . . the list goes on and on (here’s one directory). Today, we’re highlighting some of Houston’s most outstanding black-owned restaurants.

With Juneteenth this Friday, June 19, several of these restaurants are also offering specials for an added dining bonus.