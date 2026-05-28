Houston’s Own Genuine Cup Gets a Boost From Some of the World’s Best Chefs — Dinner and Soccer

Chef Mayank Istwal of Musaafer will make an appearance cooking at the Hope and Opportunity Dinner Series for the second year in a row. Photo by Julie Soefer.

The team of servers from The Genuine Catering Team, a group of neurodiverse individuals who have undergone intensive, real-world training alongside top chefs and hospitality professionals. Their presence is not symbolic—it is central. Throughout the evening, guests will witness a seamless, highly professional service that reflects months of preparation, mentorship, and skill-building, offering a powerful glimpse into what inclusive employment looks like. (Photo by Courtesy of The Genuine Foundation)

As only Torras can do, he’s brought together the internationally acclaimed Roca Brothers of the three-Michelin-starred El Celler de Can Roca alongside some of Houston’s top culinary talent for an intimate, purpose-driven dining experience. (Photo by Courtesy of The Genuine Foundation)

One of the fundraisers that makes the Genuine Cup possible is the lauded Hope and Opportunity Dinner Series coming back this summer for a returning performance on June 11 and 13. Pictured are the chefs and their talented teams last year at the inaugural event. (Photo by Courtesy of The Genuine Foundation)

Soccer fans — or rather football fans — all around the globe are counting down the days to the start of the World Cup. For one prominent Houston soccer enthusiast, entrepreneur and restaurateur Ignacio “Nacho” Torras, the timing also ushers in more than just exciting play on the field.

Behind the glitz, glamour and sensational food that has gained Torras international acclaim as a restaurateur (BCN Taste and Tradition, MAD and Rocambolesc), his heart lies with his Houston-based nonprofit dubbed The Genuine Foundation. Born from the idea that the hospitality industry can — and must create pathways for individuals who have historically been excluded from it. Featuring programs focused on vocational training, job placement, life skills development and community integration, the foundation equips neurodiverse individuals with the tools and confidence to thrive in meaningful, longterm roles.

“Every neurodiverse family would like their child to have a job that gives them a purpose every morning, a sense of community by providing valuable contribution to a professional team. . . ” Torres says. “Through our programs and partnerships, we create training and employment opportunities for neurodivergent individuals by working with organizations and businesses like The HUB, Rocambolesc, Jessie’s Bites, etc.

“Rather than a traditional application process, opportunities often grow organically through participation in our programs, where individuals can showcase their skills, build confidence and receive support tailored to help them succeed in workplace environments. Several participants have already transitioned into meaningful employment through these experiences.”

After the last ball is kicked in the World Cup (the final is set for July 19), more than 1,000 athletes with intellectual disabilities (IDD) and autism representing more than 50 teams from 50 countries will come together in at Rice Stadium for The Genuine Cup, a week filled with competition and community that runs July 27 through August 1. The initiative uses sport as a universal language to foster confidence, teamwork and connection. Soccer is the platform to elevate this message, extending the Genuine Foundation’s impact beyond the dining room and onto a global stage.

“We believe every neurodiverse person and their families deserve the opportunity to achieve the highest possible level of independence based on their own needs and goals,” Torras says. “Our mission is to achieve a bit more, never an inch less.”

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One of the fundraisers that makes the Genuine Cup possible is the lauded Hope and Opportunity Dinner Series coming back this summer for a return performance on June 11 and 13. As only Torras can do, he’s brought together the internationally acclaimed Roca Brothers of the three-Michelin-starred restaurant El Celler de Can Roca — often considered the best restaurant in the world — alongside some of Houston’s top culinary talent for an intimate, purpose-driven dinner. Joining the Roca brothers are chefs Felipe Botero (Le Jardinier), Felipe Riccio (March), Mayank Istwal (Musaafer), and Luis Roger (BCN Taste and Tradition) — each who has a Michelin-rated stars of their own — for a collaborative, multi-course tasting menu.

Each course will be served by members of the Genuine Catering Team, a group of neurodiverse individuals who have undergone intensive, real-world training alongside top chefs and hospitality professionals. Their presence is not symbolic. It is central. Throughout the evening, diners will witness a seamless, highly professional service that reflects months of preparation, mentorship and skill building, offering a powerful glimpse into what inclusive employment looks like.

The dinner series will be held Thursday, June 11 and Saturday, June 13 at the Soleil events venue (1800 Post Oak Boulevard), with an exclusive wine masterclass on Friday, June 12. Tickets for the dinner cost $2,500, with proceeds directly supporting The Genuine Foundation’s ongoing work.