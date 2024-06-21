Houston’s Juneteenth Jubilee Brings the City’s Top Black Chefs Together With a James Beard Legend

Toni Tipton-Martin signs her James Beard Award-Winning Cookbook, Jubilee_ Recipes From Two Centuries of African American Cooking
Juneteenth Jubilee 2024 Participating Chefs with Featured Guest Toni Tipton-Martin
A packed house at Juneteenth Jubilee
Chef Dawn Burrell, Toni Tipton-Martin
Chef Greg Gatlin
Chef Shannen Tune plates his course
Chef Shannen Tune
Chef Tristen Epps
Chefs Florangel Polanco and Ope Amosu put the finishing touches on their dessert course
Chefs Joseph Boudreaux and Anitra Broussard
Chefs Khalieb Rufael and Joseph Boudreaux plate Injera Crisp, Whipped Shiro, and Fresh Pepper — the evening’s first passed app
Chefs Olayemi Thomas and Khalieb Rufael
Chefs Ope Amosu, Florangel Polanco, Dominick Lee
Chefs Tristen Epps. Anitra Broussard, and Lawrence Walker pose for a selfie
Darryl, Kim Eustache
Erika Harrison, Shay Bryson
Chef Dawn Burrell
Kay-B G., Gabrielle del Bosque, Lorece Shaw, Indiana Joseph, Brittney Dixon-Bello, Vanessa Hall
Kendra Eustache, Nneka Kanu
Bartender Sean Celestine
Lonez Scents’ Malik and Danielle Moss
Toni Tipton-Martin, Bruce Martin, Chef Dawn Burrell
Signed copies of Juke Joints, Jazz Clubs, and Juice — Cocktails From Two Centuries of African American Cookbooks
01
23

Toni Tipton-Martin signs her James Beard Award winning cookbook exploring two centuries of African American cooking.

02
23

Leading Houston Black chefs with James Beard Award winning journalist Toni Tipton-Martin at the Juneteenth celebration dinner.

03
23

The sellout Juneteenth Jubilee dinner featuring a dozen Houston black chefs, held at the soon-to-open Hotel King David in Riverside Terrace.

04
23

Host chef DawnBurrell and James Beard Award winning journalist Toni Tipton-Martin at the Juneteenth Jubilee.

05
23

Chef Greg Gatlin at the Juneteenth Jubilee dinner.

06
23

Chef Shannen Tune at the Juneteenth Jubilee dinner.

07
23

Chef Shannen Tune at the Juneteenth Jubilee dinner.

08
23

Chef Tristen Epps at the Juneteenth Jubilee dinner.

09
23

Chefs Florangel Polanco and Ope Amosu at the Juneteenth Jubilee dinner.

10
23

Chefs Joseph Boudreaux and Anitra Broussard at the Juneteenth Jubilee dinner.

11
23

Chefs Khalieb Rufael and Joseph Boudreaux plate Injera Crisp, Whipped Shiro, and Fresh Pepper at the Juneteenth Jubilee dinner.

12
23

Chefs Olayemi Thomas and Khalieb Rufael at the Juneteenth Jubilee dinner.

13
23

Chefs Ope Amosu, Florangel Polanco, Dominick Lee at the Juneteenth Jubilee dinner.

14
23

Chefs Tristen Epps. Anitra Broussard, and Lawrence Walker pose for a selfie at the Juneteenth Jubilee dinner.

15
23

Darryl & Kim Eustache at the Juneteenth Jubilee dinner.

16
23

Erika Harrison, Shay Bryson at the Juneteenth Jubilee dinner.

17
23

Chef Dawn Burrell at the Juneteenth Jubilee dinner.

18
23

Kay-B G., Gabrielle del Bosque, Lorece Shaw, Indiana Joseph, Brittney Dixon-Bello, Vanessa Hall at the Juneteenth Jubilee dinner.

19
23

Kendra Eustache, Nneka Kanu at the Juneteenth Jubilee dinner.

20
23

Bartender Sean Celestine at the Juneteenth Jubilee.

21
23

Lonez Scents' Malik & Danielle Moss take a selfie at the Juneteenth Jubilee dinner.

22
23

Toni Tipton-Martin, Bruce Martin, Chef Dawn Burrell at the Juneteenth Jubilee dinner.

23
23

Toni Tipton-Martin's Signed copies of Juke Joints, Jazz Clubs, and Juice — Cocktails From Two Centuries of African American Cookbooks.

Toni Tipton-Martin signs her James Beard Award-Winning Cookbook, Jubilee_ Recipes From Two Centuries of African American Cooking
Juneteenth Jubilee 2024 Participating Chefs with Featured Guest Toni Tipton-Martin
A packed house at Juneteenth Jubilee
Chef Dawn Burrell, Toni Tipton-Martin
Chef Greg Gatlin
Chef Shannen Tune plates his course
Chef Shannen Tune
Chef Tristen Epps
Chefs Florangel Polanco and Ope Amosu put the finishing touches on their dessert course
Chefs Joseph Boudreaux and Anitra Broussard
Chefs Khalieb Rufael and Joseph Boudreaux plate Injera Crisp, Whipped Shiro, and Fresh Pepper — the evening’s first passed app
Chefs Olayemi Thomas and Khalieb Rufael
Chefs Ope Amosu, Florangel Polanco, Dominick Lee
Chefs Tristen Epps. Anitra Broussard, and Lawrence Walker pose for a selfie
Darryl, Kim Eustache
Erika Harrison, Shay Bryson
Chef Dawn Burrell
Kay-B G., Gabrielle del Bosque, Lorece Shaw, Indiana Joseph, Brittney Dixon-Bello, Vanessa Hall
Kendra Eustache, Nneka Kanu
Bartender Sean Celestine
Lonez Scents’ Malik and Danielle Moss
Toni Tipton-Martin, Bruce Martin, Chef Dawn Burrell
Signed copies of Juke Joints, Jazz Clubs, and Juice — Cocktails From Two Centuries of African American Cookbooks
Foodie Events / Restaurants

Houston’s Juneteenth Jubilee Brings the City’s Top Black Chefs Together With a James Beard Legend

This Touching Powerhouse Food Evening Is No Ordinary Cookout

BY // 06.21.24
Toni Tipton-Martin signs her James Beard Award winning cookbook exploring two centuries of African American cooking.
Leading Houston Black chefs with James Beard Award winning journalist Toni Tipton-Martin at the Juneteenth celebration dinner.
The sellout Juneteenth Jubilee dinner featuring a dozen Houston black chefs, held at the soon-to-open Hotel King David in Riverside Terrace.
Host chef DawnBurrell and James Beard Award winning journalist Toni Tipton-Martin at the Juneteenth Jubilee.
Chef Greg Gatlin at the Juneteenth Jubilee dinner.
Chef Shannen Tune at the Juneteenth Jubilee dinner.
Chef Shannen Tune at the Juneteenth Jubilee dinner.
Chef Tristen Epps at the Juneteenth Jubilee dinner.
Chefs Florangel Polanco and Ope Amosu at the Juneteenth Jubilee dinner.
Chefs Joseph Boudreaux and Anitra Broussard at the Juneteenth Jubilee dinner.
Chefs Khalieb Rufael and Joseph Boudreaux plate Injera Crisp, Whipped Shiro, and Fresh Pepper at the Juneteenth Jubilee dinner.
Chefs Olayemi Thomas and Khalieb Rufael at the Juneteenth Jubilee dinner.
Chefs Ope Amosu, Florangel Polanco, Dominick Lee at the Juneteenth Jubilee dinner.
Chefs Tristen Epps. Anitra Broussard, and Lawrence Walker pose for a selfie at the Juneteenth Jubilee dinner.
Darryl & Kim Eustache at the Juneteenth Jubilee dinner.
Erika Harrison, Shay Bryson at the Juneteenth Jubilee dinner.
Chef Dawn Burrell at the Juneteenth Jubilee dinner.
Kay-B G., Gabrielle del Bosque, Lorece Shaw, Indiana Joseph, Brittney Dixon-Bello, Vanessa Hall at the Juneteenth Jubilee dinner.
Kendra Eustache, Nneka Kanu at the Juneteenth Jubilee dinner.
Bartender Sean Celestine at the Juneteenth Jubilee.
Lonez Scents' Malik & Danielle Moss take a selfie at the Juneteenth Jubilee dinner.
Toni Tipton-Martin, Bruce Martin, Chef Dawn Burrell at the Juneteenth Jubilee dinner.
Toni Tipton-Martin's Signed copies of Juke Joints, Jazz Clubs, and Juice — Cocktails From Two Centuries of African American Cookbooks.
1
23

Toni Tipton-Martin signs her James Beard Award winning cookbook exploring two centuries of African American cooking.

2
23

Leading Houston Black chefs with James Beard Award winning journalist Toni Tipton-Martin at the Juneteenth celebration dinner.

3
23

The sellout Juneteenth Jubilee dinner featuring a dozen Houston black chefs, held at the soon-to-open Hotel King David in Riverside Terrace.

4
23

Host chef DawnBurrell and James Beard Award winning journalist Toni Tipton-Martin at the Juneteenth Jubilee.

5
23

Chef Greg Gatlin at the Juneteenth Jubilee dinner.

6
23

Chef Shannen Tune at the Juneteenth Jubilee dinner.

7
23

Chef Shannen Tune at the Juneteenth Jubilee dinner.

8
23

Chef Tristen Epps at the Juneteenth Jubilee dinner.

9
23

Chefs Florangel Polanco and Ope Amosu at the Juneteenth Jubilee dinner.

10
23

Chefs Joseph Boudreaux and Anitra Broussard at the Juneteenth Jubilee dinner.

11
23

Chefs Khalieb Rufael and Joseph Boudreaux plate Injera Crisp, Whipped Shiro, and Fresh Pepper at the Juneteenth Jubilee dinner.

12
23

Chefs Olayemi Thomas and Khalieb Rufael at the Juneteenth Jubilee dinner.

13
23

Chefs Ope Amosu, Florangel Polanco, Dominick Lee at the Juneteenth Jubilee dinner.

14
23

Chefs Tristen Epps. Anitra Broussard, and Lawrence Walker pose for a selfie at the Juneteenth Jubilee dinner.

15
23

Darryl & Kim Eustache at the Juneteenth Jubilee dinner.

16
23

Erika Harrison, Shay Bryson at the Juneteenth Jubilee dinner.

17
23

Chef Dawn Burrell at the Juneteenth Jubilee dinner.

18
23

Kay-B G., Gabrielle del Bosque, Lorece Shaw, Indiana Joseph, Brittney Dixon-Bello, Vanessa Hall at the Juneteenth Jubilee dinner.

19
23

Kendra Eustache, Nneka Kanu at the Juneteenth Jubilee dinner.

20
23

Bartender Sean Celestine at the Juneteenth Jubilee.

21
23

Lonez Scents' Malik & Danielle Moss take a selfie at the Juneteenth Jubilee dinner.

22
23

Toni Tipton-Martin, Bruce Martin, Chef Dawn Burrell at the Juneteenth Jubilee dinner.

23
23

Toni Tipton-Martin's Signed copies of Juke Joints, Jazz Clubs, and Juice — Cocktails From Two Centuries of African American Cookbooks.

Of the dozen or so Juneteenth celebrations held throughout the Houston/Galveston area none was more memorable nor more sophisticated than the Juneteenth Jubilee. This dinner fête featured the talents of a dozen distinguished Black Houston-based chefs with Top Chef finalist Dawn Burrell hosting.

The Cookout as it was originally dubbed, was moved into the soon-to-open Hotel King David in a restored 1935 mansion in the historically black Riverside Terrace neighborhood. Headlining was James Beard Award winning food and nutrition journalist Toni Tipton-Martin, who signed copies of her book Juke Joints, Jazz Clubs, and Juice: Cocktails From Two Centuries of African American Cookbooks.

Cocktails from the book included sparkling watermelon lemonade with Houston-based and Black-owned Highway Vodka, watermelon, lemon, lime and sparkling wine, Sorrel with Highway Vodka, hibiscus flowers, ginger, cinnamon, orange and mint, and Planter’s Punch with Flor de Caña Rum, pomegranate and citrus.

Juneteenth Jubilee 2024 Participating Chefs with Featured Guest Toni Tipton-Martin
Leading Houston Black chefs with James Beard Award winning journalist Toni Tipton-Martin at the Juneteenth celebration dinner.

The chef lineup included 2024 James Beard Award Semifinalist Ope Amosu (ChòpnBlọk), Joseph Boudreaux (Boo’s Burgers, Crawfish & Brews), Anitra Broussard (Riel), 2024 James Beard Award Semifinalist Tristen Epps (Epps & Flows), 2023 James Beard Award Semifinalist Greg Gatlin (Gatlin’s BBQ, Gatlin’s Fins & Feathers), Dominick Lee (Augustine’s), Florangel Polanco (Flor y Miel), Shannen Tune (Craft Burger, Carol Kay’s Cafe, Pecking Order), Lawrence Walker (Winnie’s), and Khalieb Rufael and Olayemi Thomas (Spice Boyz Supper Klub).

A packed house at Juneteenth Jubilee
The sellout Juneteenth Jubilee dinner featuring a dozen Houston black chefs, held at the soon-to-open Hotel King David in Riverside Terrace.

The evening launched with everyone joining together to sing James Weldon Johnson’s 125-year-old hymn Lift Every Voice and Sing, long considered the Black National Anthem

Dinner featured green tomato crab salad with spicy tomato consommé, pea shoot oil and fried shallots from Epps and Broussard; fried chicken and watermelon with compressed watermelon, chicken crackling, pickled beets, beet fluff, roasted garlic oil, mint and feta from Boudreaux and Tune; smoked oxtails with yam and sweet potato porridge and crispy turnip greens from Gatlin and Thomas; tasso pork collar with suya peanut and charred onion relish, romaine lettuce, fermented cantaloupe and crispy rice from Burrell and Lee; and plantain bread pudding with dulce de leche ice cream and coconut fried chick from Amosu and Polanco.

Celebrate 4th of July

Swipe
  • Bering's Gift's June 2024 Fourth of July
  • Bering's Gift's June 2024 Fourth of July
  • Bering's Gift's June 2024 Fourth of July
  • Bering's Gift's June 2024 Fourth of July
  • Bering's Gift's June 2024 Fourth of July
  • Bering's Gift's June 2024 Fourth of July
  • Bering's Gift's June 2024 Fourth of July
  • Bering's Gift's June 2024 Fourth of July
  • Bering's Gift's June 2024 Fourth of July

The collaborative experience was designed to reflect the unity displayed by Black communities during Texas’ first Juneteenth celebrations.

Featured Events
Discover Weber Pellet Grill at Bering's
SHOP NOW

Featured Properties

Swipe
9 Creekside Circle
Hunters Creek Village
FOR SALE

9 Creekside Circle
Hunters Creek , TX

$4,050,000 Learn More about this property
Pama Abercrombie
This property is listed by: Pama Abercrombie (832) 715-7995 Email Realtor
9 Creekside Circle
5554 Longmont Drive
Tanglewood
FOR SALE

5554 Longmont Drive
Houston, TX

$5,499,000 Learn More about this property
Colleen Sherlock
This property is listed by: Colleen Sherlock (713) 858-6699 Email Realtor
5554 Longmont Drive
8 Dunnam Lane
Bunker Hill Village
FOR SALE

8 Dunnam Lane
BunkerHill, TX

$3,200,000 Learn More about this property
Sharon Ballas
This property is listed by: Sharon Ballas (713) 822-3895 Email Realtor
8 Dunnam Lane
3425 Petite Circle
Pirates Cove
FOR SALE

3425 Petite Circle
Galveston, TX

$3,400,000 Learn More about this property
Bet Jennings
This property is listed by: Bet Jennings (281) 773-3477 Email Realtor
3425 Petite Circle
3126 Wroxton
West University
FOR SALE

3126 Wroxton
West University, TX

$1,950,000 Learn More about this property
Mary Rothwell
This property is listed by: Mary Rothwell (580) 777-0057 Email Realtor
3126 Wroxton
1923 Woodhead
River Oaks Area
FOR SALE

1923 Woodhead
Houston, TX

$2,195,000 Learn More about this property
Kathryn R. Hamilton
This property is listed by: Kathryn R. Hamilton (713) 299-5011 Email Realtor
1923 Woodhead
4211 Long Tom Court
Pirates Beach
FOR SALE

4211 Long Tom Court
Galveston, TX

$1,200,000 Learn More about this property
Mary Rothwell
This property is listed by: Mary Rothwell (580) 777-0057 Email Realtor
4211 Long Tom Court
4018 Childress
West University Area
FOR SALE

4018 Childress
Houston, TX

$685,000 Learn More about this property
Catherine York
This property is listed by: Catherine York (713) 471-4575 Email Realtor
4018 Childress
2708 Colquitt
Upper Kirby
FOR SALE

2708 Colquitt
Houston, TX

$1,125,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Blum
This property is listed by: Cathy Blum (713) 320-9050 Email Realtor
2708 Colquitt
Presented by Greenwood King
Take Video Tours View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X