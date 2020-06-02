9349_190820_Goodnight (Photo by Julie Soefer)
Proceeds from every pizza that Rosie Cannonball sells during the month of June will go to the NAACP. (Photo by Julie Soefer)

Goodnight Hospitality partners are making the move to support the NAACP in these troubled times. (Photo by Julie Soefer)

Proceeds from every bottle of June's Rosé purchased at Montrose Cheese and Wine will be contributed to the NAACP. (Photo by Julie Soefer)

Montrose Cheese and Wine on Westheimer (Photo by Julie Soefer)

Restaurants

Prominent Houston Restaurant Group to Donate All its Pizza and Rosé Proceeds to the NAACP

A Small Step Towards Making a Difference

BY // 06.02.20
photography Julie Soefer
Proceeds from every pizza that Rosie Cannonball sells during the month of June will go to the NAACP. (Photo by Julie Soefer)

Goodnight Hospitality partners are making the move to support the NAACP in these troubled times. (Photo by Julie Soefer)

Proceeds from every bottle of June's Rosé purchased at Montrose Cheese and Wine will be contributed to the NAACP. (Photo by Julie Soefer)

Montrose Cheese and Wine on Westheimer (Photo by Julie Soefer)

At a time when the coronavirus is devastating restaurants across Houston, and the country for that matter, and at a time when racial injustice dominates thoughts, Goodnight Hospitality is making a heartfelt statement on the road to change.

In the spirit of #blacklivesmatter, the restaurant group is donating to the NAACP all the proceeds — yes, all proceeds — of every pizza purchased at Rosie Cannonball and every bottle of June’s Rosé purchased at Montrose Cheese and Wine.

This week, the popular Montrose restaurant reopened for in-house dinner reservations, with hours running from 5 pm to 10 pm Tuesdays through Saturdays, while continuing its takeout and delivery options.

Goodnight Hospitality Partners June Rodil, Felipe Riccio and Pete and Bailey McCarthy note in a statement, this “is our first, small step to what we feel is a long road to justice. We want to establish firm roots to create something that’s sustainable to continue to bring awareness and change in our lifetimes.

“We are committed to learning more and doing more. We are open to avenues, pathways, foundations and suggestions on how to do this.”

