Tower at The Board Room
Interior of The Board Room
Carly and John Whitehurst
Boards at The Board Room
Exterior of The Board Room
Table Scape at The Board Room
Interior of The Board Room
01
07

The mighty two-tier tower at The Board Room feeds up to six. (Photo by Natalie Goff)

02
07

The Board Room is built with a soaring ceiling, expansive bar, and a floor-to-ceiling custom mural. (Photo by Natalie Goff)

03
07

Carly and John Whitehurst created Houston's The Board Room restaurant. (Photo by Natalie Goff)

04
07

Getting down to board business, there are five varieties at The Board Room restaurant in CityCentre. (Photo by Natalie Goff)

05
07

The newest addition to the bustling CityCentre area is not a corporate outpost or shared office space, although with a name like The Board Room, the confusion is understandable. (Photo by Natalie Goff)

06
07

An array of options are served at the new Board Room in CityCentre. (Photo by Natalie Goff)

07
07

The Board Room's curated list offers up to 100 wines from growing regions that span the New World to the Old. (Photo by Natalie Goff)

Tower at The Board Room
Interior of The Board Room
Carly and John Whitehurst
Boards at The Board Room
Exterior of The Board Room
Table Scape at The Board Room
Interior of The Board Room
Restaurants / Bars

Inside Houston’s Buzzy New Board Room — Charcuterie and Wine Get the Centerstage Treatment In CityCentre’s Latest Hotspot

Plenty Of Bayou City Touches Abound

BY //
The mighty two-tier tower at The Board Room feeds up to six. (Photo by Natalie Goff)
The Board Room is built with a soaring ceiling, expansive bar, and a floor-to-ceiling custom mural. (Photo by Natalie Goff)
Carly and John Whitehurst created Houston's The Board Room restaurant. (Photo by Natalie Goff)
Getting down to board business, there are five varieties at The Board Room restaurant in CityCentre. (Photo by Natalie Goff)
The newest addition to the bustling CityCentre area is not a corporate outpost or shared office space, although with a name like The Board Room, the confusion is understandable. (Photo by Natalie Goff)
An array of options are served at the new Board Room in CityCentre. (Photo by Natalie Goff)
The Board Room's curated list offers up to 100 wines from growing regions that span the New World to the Old. (Photo by Natalie Goff)
1
7

The mighty two-tier tower at The Board Room feeds up to six. (Photo by Natalie Goff)

2
7

The Board Room is built with a soaring ceiling, expansive bar, and a floor-to-ceiling custom mural. (Photo by Natalie Goff)

3
7

Carly and John Whitehurst created Houston's The Board Room restaurant. (Photo by Natalie Goff)

4
7

Getting down to board business, there are five varieties at The Board Room restaurant in CityCentre. (Photo by Natalie Goff)

5
7

The newest addition to the bustling CityCentre area is not a corporate outpost or shared office space, although with a name like The Board Room, the confusion is understandable. (Photo by Natalie Goff)

6
7

An array of options are served at the new Board Room in CityCentre. (Photo by Natalie Goff)

7
7

The Board Room's curated list offers up to 100 wines from growing regions that span the New World to the Old. (Photo by Natalie Goff)

The newest addition to Houston’s bustling CityCentre development is not a corporate outpost or shared office space. Although with a name like The Board Room, the confusion is understandable. No, the moniker is a playful take on the food trend of colorful charcuterie-style boards groaning with myriad meats, cheeses, nuts, fruit and the like.

The Board Room comes from married couple and Memorial area residents Carly and John Whitehurst, along with consultant Scott Sulma of May I Speak Hospitality. The trio has reimagined the 2,000-square-foot space that used to be the home of the shuttered Radio Milano restaurant into a new wine bar and 70-seat cafe.

Built with a soaring ceiling, an expansive bar and a floor-to-ceiling custom mural taking you vicariously through a lush, imagined vineyard, this couple enlisted a credentialed Level II Sommelier to serve as The Board Room’s general manager. This new Houston restaurant’s curated list offers up to 100 wines from growing regions that span the New World to the Old, with 20 wines available by the glass ($13 t0 $19 each). The Board Room offers an array of classics and specialty cocktails ($16), not to mention spritz options ($15) from the classic aperol to a lavender spritz and a peach and basil spritz. A flight of three cocktails can be had for $40.

Interior of The Board Room
The Board Room is built with a soaring ceiling, expansive bar, and a floor-to-ceiling custom mural. (Photo by Natalie Goff)

Reexamining the Charcuterie Board

Getting down to board business, there are five varieties, not to mention the option to build your very own. Each are priced per serving — no matter which variety you choose. A personal board for one is $18, a board for two runs $30 and a family-style board that serves three to five people rings in at $56. Then there is the mighty two-tier tower, feeding up to six people for $82.

The signature board is a blend of meat and cheese with salami, prosciutto, goat cheese, blue cheese, grapes, berries, green olive, honeycomb and a generous dollop of fig jam. Vegetarians will appreciate the crudité harvest spread with its assorted spreads and veggies. The butcher board takes on an Italian flavor with prosciutto-wrapped mozzarella, coppa, Capicola and Pecorino Romano paired with crostini.

Carly and John Whitehurst
Carly and John Whitehurst created Houston’s The Board Room restaurant. (Photo by Natalie Goff)

“We saw an opportunity to reimagine charcuterie with a level of craftsmanship and presentation not currently seen in Houston,” John Whitehurst says. “Against a backdrop of globally inspired wine, we wanted to create an inviting space that accommodated a variety of needs for both dining and socializing.

“At the same time, it’s a lifestyle amenity for residents and visitors who can grab a bottle of wine, flowers, or a beautifully prepared charcuterie board for a host gift on the way to their next gathering.”

The Board Room’s all-day menu includes lots of options not spread out on a butcher block, including appetizers such as crab cake ($19), and a melon, strawberry and feta salad drizzled with a balsamic glaze ($16). Grab-and-go options include handheld sandwiches and salads, which range from a salmon salad ($29) to a chopped salad ($17). Or stay and order a flatbread for the table perhaps topped with mushroom and Manchego ($18) before you move onto any of the four larger entrée selections from a chicken piccata ($28) to a New York strip ($68).

Houston-based food entrepreneurs will stock The Board Room’s shelves with gourmet foods and gifts. The offerings, mostly from small, family-owned purveyors, include Tommy’s Pimento Cheese, Dos Margaritas Salsa, ACASA Margarita Mix, BBQ Rubdown spice rubs, Migaloo Chocolatier and Mad Tallow potato chips. Future plans call for interactive events such as wine classes and tastings, build-your-own-board classes and even floral-arranging workshops.

The Board Room is located at 800 Sorella Court in CityCentre. Its hours run from 11 am to 10 pm Sundays through Thursdays, and 11 am to midnight Fridays and Saturdays.

Special Series

Social in Security

Lessons from an etiquette ambassador
A 2025 Wedding Guest Survival Guide — From RSVP’ing and Gifting to Decoding the Dress Code
A 2025 Wedding Guest Survival Guide — From RSVP’ing and Gifting to Decoding the Dress Code
8 Rules of Phone Etiquette — An Exposé of Social Tells in the Digital Age
8 Rules of Phone Etiquette — An Exposé of Social Tells in the Digital Age
The 7 New Dating Trends to Know — A Modern Etiquette Expert’s Guide to Romance in 2025
The 7 New Dating Trends to Know — A Modern Etiquette Expert’s Guide to Romance in 2025
5 Modern Etiquette Rules to Live By in 2025
5 Modern Etiquette Rules to Live By in 2025
A Modern Etiquette Expert’s Guide to Gifting and Tipping for The Holiday Season
A Modern Etiquette Expert’s Guide to Gifting and Tipping for The Holiday Season
A Modern Etiquette Expert’s Guide to the Election — 5 Insider Tips for Keeping The Peace
A Modern Etiquette Expert’s Guide to the Election — 5 Insider Tips for Keeping The Peace
read full series
Highland Park Village Shop Now

Featured Properties

Swipe
5303 Grand Lake Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

5303 Grand Lake Street
Bellaire, TX

$1,889,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5303 Grand Lake Street
5049 De Milo Drive
Oak Forest
FOR SALE

5049 De Milo Drive
Houston, TX

$379,900 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
5049 De Milo Drive
905 E 39th Street
Independence Heights
FOR SALE

905 E 39th Street
Houston, TX

$315,000 Learn More about this property
Susanne Pizzitola
This property is listed by: Susanne Pizzitola (281) 830-0817 Email Realtor
905 E 39th Street
2530 River Ridge
For Lease: $3,500 | Sienna
FOR SALE

2530 River Ridge
Missouri City, TX

$465,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
2530 River Ridge
4019 Drummond Street
Ayrshire of Braeswood Place
FOR SALE

4019 Drummond Street
Houston, TX

$1,828,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
4019 Drummond Street
17722 Meadow Crossing Lane
Copper Lakes
FOR SALE

17722 Meadow Crossing Lane
Houston, TX

$339,999 Learn More about this property
Thea McShay
This property is listed by: Thea McShay (713) 724-7684 Email Realtor
17722 Meadow Crossing Lane
1708 Shearn Street
Baker Nsbb | For Lease: $3,700
FOR SALE

1708 Shearn Street
Houston, TX

$735,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
1708 Shearn Street
8310 Divot Trace
Polo Ranch, Fulshear
FOR SALE

8310 Divot Trace
Fulshear, TX

$349,000 Learn More about this property
Janice Ratliff
This property is listed by: Janice Ratliff (713) 819-0801 Email Realtor
8310 Divot Trace
1410 Walton Street
Greater Heights Area
FOR SALE

1410 Walton Street
Houston, TX

$425,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
1410 Walton Street
5303 Pocahontas Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

5303 Pocahontas Street
Bellaire, TX

$1,879,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
5303 Pocahontas Street
22002 Treesdale Lane
Cinco Ranch
FOR SALE

22002 Treesdale Lane
Katy, TX

$799,000 Learn More about this property
Janice Ratliff
This property is listed by: Janice Ratliff (713) 819-0801 Email Realtor
22002 Treesdale Lane
1946 Red Cedar Trail
Fairpark Village | Co-list: Shelby Matthews
FOR SALE

1946 Red Cedar Trail
Rosenberg, TX

$300,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
1946 Red Cedar Trail
7023 Crestmont Street
Southcrest
FOR SALE

7023 Crestmont Street
Houston, TX

$257,500 Learn More about this property
Shelby Matthews
This property is listed by: Shelby Matthews (281) 923-6480 Email Realtor
7023 Crestmont Street
5710 Indian Circle
Indian Trail | Co-list: Anita Bormaster
FOR SALE

5710 Indian Circle
Houston, TX

$1,450,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5710 Indian Circle
5311 Queensloch Drive
Meyerland | Co-list: Anita Bormaster
FOR SALE

5311 Queensloch Drive
Houston, TX

$1,748,500 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5311 Queensloch Drive
5211 Maple Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

5211 Maple Street
Bellaire, TX

$550,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5211 Maple Street
8423 Academy Street
Ayrshire
FOR SALE

8423 Academy Street
Houston, TX

$1,095,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
8423 Academy Street
2616 Beauchamp Street
Woodland Heights
FOR SALE

2616 Beauchamp Street
Houston, TX

$450,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
2616 Beauchamp Street
6310 Taggart Street #B
Camp Logan
FOR SALE

6310 Taggart Street #B
Houston, TX

$1,350,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
6310 Taggart Street #B
13907 Pawnee Trails Drive
Village Indian Trails
FOR SALE

13907 Pawnee Trails Drive
Cypress, TX

$454,900 Learn More about this property
Janice Ratliff
This property is listed by: Janice Ratliff (713) 819-0801 Email Realtor
13907 Pawnee Trails Drive
949 W 17th Street
Shady Acres Gardens
FOR SALE

949 W 17th Street
Houston, TX

$467,000 Learn More about this property
Tsili Ran
This property is listed by: Tsili Ran (713) 562-5521 Email Realtor
949 W 17th Street
121 N Post Oak Lane #701
The Houstonian
FOR SALE

121 N Post Oak Lane #701
Houston, TX

$1,550,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
121 N Post Oak Lane #701
1108 Hyde Park Blvd
Hyde Park, Montrose
FOR SALE

1108 Hyde Park Blvd
Houston, TX

$925,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
1108 Hyde Park Blvd
23502 Glenbuck Street
Pine Grove
FOR SALE

23502 Glenbuck Street
Spring, TX

$299,500 Learn More about this property
Daniell Davis
This property is listed by: Daniell Davis (713) 551-3924 Email Realtor
23502 Glenbuck Street
1310 Delano Street
Modern Eado
FOR SALE

1310 Delano Street
Houston, TX

$415,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
1310 Delano Street
2230 Dali Lane
Sienna Village Of Waters Lake
FOR SALE

2230 Dali Lane
Missouri City, TX

$470,000 Learn More about this property
Daniell Davis
This property is listed by: Daniell Davis (713) 551-3924 Email Realtor
2230 Dali Lane
3350 Mccue Road #1504
The Bristol
FOR SALE

3350 Mccue Road #1504
Houston, TX

$345,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
3350 Mccue Road #1504
1107 Enclave Square E
Park On Enclave
FOR SALE

1107 Enclave Square E
Houston, TX

$375,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
1107 Enclave Square E
12214 Francel Lane
Longwood | Co-list: Shelby Matthews
FOR SALE

12214 Francel Lane
Cypress, TX

$899,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
12214 Francel Lane
18411 Moonlit Arbor Trail
Towne Lake
FOR SALE

18411 Moonlit Arbor Trail
Cypress, TX

$715,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
18411 Moonlit Arbor Trail
4650 Hickory Downs Drive
Bear Creek Village
FOR SALE

4650 Hickory Downs Drive
Houston, TX

$289,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
4650 Hickory Downs Drive
5115 S Braeswood Blvd
Meyerland
FOR SALE

5115 S Braeswood Blvd
Houston, TX

$1,395,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5115 S Braeswood Blvd
14334 Cypress Valley Drive
Fairwood | Co-list: Gary Owens-Turftag Group
FOR SALE

14334 Cypress Valley Drive
Cypress, TX

$299,000 Learn More about this property
Shelby Matthews
This property is listed by: Shelby Matthews (281) 923-6480 Email Realtor
14334 Cypress Valley Drive
3236 Bammel Lane
Upper Kirby
FOR SALE

3236 Bammel Lane
Houston, TX

$1,850,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
3236 Bammel Lane
1504 Anita Street
Midtown - Houston
FOR SALE

1504 Anita Street
Houston, TX

$699,900 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
1504 Anita Street
4430 Osby Drive
Willow Meadows
FOR SALE

4430 Osby Drive
Houston, TX

$835,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
4430 Osby Drive
1528 Allston Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

1528 Allston Street
Houston, TX

$845,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1528 Allston Street
2614 Beauchamp Street
Woodland Heights
FOR SALE

2614 Beauchamp Street
Houston, TX

$475,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
2614 Beauchamp Street
5706 Ariel Street
Meyerland
FOR SALE

5706 Ariel Street
Houston, TX

$609,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5706 Ariel Street
10292 Bayou Oaks Drive
Harper's Preserve
FOR SALE

10292 Bayou Oaks Drive
Conroe, TX

$405,000 Learn More about this property
Susanne Pizzitola
This property is listed by: Susanne Pizzitola (281) 830-0817 Email Realtor
10292 Bayou Oaks Drive
16019 Old Humble Road
Kohlman
FOR SALE

16019 Old Humble Road
Houston, TX

$795,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
16019 Old Humble Road
10506 Sagebriar Drive
Sagemont Park | Co-list: Shelby Matthews
FOR SALE

10506 Sagebriar Drive
Houston, TX

$200,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
10506 Sagebriar Drive
5519 Valkeith Drive
Marilyn Estates | Co-list: Daniell Davis
FOR SALE

5519 Valkeith Drive
Houston, TX

$460,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5519 Valkeith Drive
2047 Westcreek Lane #1005
The Wilshire
FOR SALE

2047 Westcreek Lane #1005
Houston, TX

$1,395,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2047 Westcreek Lane #1005
5005 Chestnut Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

5005 Chestnut Street
Bellaire, TX

$1,499,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5005 Chestnut Street
2626 Holly Hall Street #401
Medical Center Area
FOR SALE

2626 Holly Hall Street #401
Houston, TX

$118,900 Learn More about this property
Julie Brann
This property is listed by: Julie Brann (713) 594-8736 Email Realtor
2626 Holly Hall Street #401
5602 Dumfries Drive
Meyerland Area
FOR SALE

5602 Dumfries Drive
Houston, TX

$960,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5602 Dumfries Drive
4013 Ella Lee Lane
Oak Estates
FOR SALE

4013 Ella Lee Lane
Houston, TX

$2,675,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4013 Ella Lee Lane
11415 Briar Rose Drive
Energy Corridor
FOR SALE

11415 Briar Rose Drive
Houston, TX

$449,000 Learn More about this property
Amanda Cruser
This property is listed by: Amanda Cruser (713) 594-5201 Email Realtor
11415 Briar Rose Drive
Presented by Bernstein Realty Your Home Our Expertise
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X