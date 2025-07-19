Your Houston Restaurant Weeks Guide — Everything You Need To Know To Snag Reservations and Deals at the Best Spots

Chili fried oysters at Brennan's of Houston. An OG participant since the events founding, this year you can visit during HRW for brunch ($25), lunch ($25) and dinner ($55). Photo courtesy of Brennan's of Houston.

During Houston Restaurant Weeks, you can get profiteroles and more at the French-inspired Annabelle Restaurant. (Photo by Kirsten Gilliam)

It’s time to make your restaurant reservations with the 24th annual Houston Restaurant Weeks celebration set to kick off on August 1. The single largest fundraising event for the Houston Food Bank, is showcasing more than 400 restaurants this year. Yes, this event built around dining out and doing good is bigger than ever.

Founded by the late Cleverley Stone and continued in her memory by her daughter Katie Stone and the foundation that bears her name, this month-long event (it runs through September 1 this year) has generated a total of more than $22.4 million in funding, providing 68 million meals for those who are food insecure in the Bayou City community.

New to Houston or Restaurant Weeks? Here’s the breakdown: All August long, participating Houston restaurants offer specially priced multi-course prix fixe menus for brunch ($25 per person), lunch ($25), and/or dinner ($39/$55), allowing you to dine in or take out at any of them. (More details on which meals are served and what’s on the menu at each Houston restaurant are available here.)

Last summer, the participating restaurants that raised the most for the food bank include Berg Hospitality’s steakhouse B&B Butchers & Restaurant ($64,100), the Creole New Orleans favorite Brennan’s of Houston ($47,769) and a newcomer — the French-inspired Annabelle Restaurant ($35,336). Besides those three continuing favorites, expect Traveler’s Table, Trattoria Sofia, Etoile Cuisine et Bar, Pappas Brothers Steakhouse (downtown), Marmo, MAD and BCN to be near the top of the pack for 2025.

While I personally make an annual pilgrimage to The Heights’ Coltivare restaurant with my family each August, I’m excited to add some of the newest Houston restaurants to my Restaurant Weeks must list, which have signed on for the first time this summer. Those first-timers include the French boite Chardon, Nobu in the Galleria, Ford Fry’s fried chicken and oyster palace La Lucha, the Greek restaurant Okto, and the new globally inspired Indian haunt Kitchen Rumors. If you’re in the Memorial area and haven’t tried Bar Bludorn, do just this. This is a great opportunity to experience Aaron Bludorn’s latest restaurant at a discount.

Show your love not only to the Houston Food Bank, but also to the restaurant industry, which has seen costs rise exponentially. In light of that, the donation amounts the restaurants give back for each meal sold have been modified to $1, $3 and $5 in most cases.

While we advise you keep checking the website as new restaurant menus are added, here’s an early look of this year’s Houston Restaurant Weeks participants: a’Bouzy, Amrina, Annabelle Brasserie,Bari, B.B. Italia, B&B Butcher’s, Bludorn, Brennan’s of Houston, BCN, Brasserie du Parc, Carrabba’s – The Originals, Coltivare, Coppa Osteria, Del Frisco’s, Eddie V’s, Enoteca Rossa, Etoile, Eugene’s Gulf Coast Cuisine, Federal American Grill, Georgia James Steak, Guard and Grace, Hamsa, Hugo’s, Late August, Le Jardinier, Le Colonial, MAD, Maison Pucha, Makiin, Marmo, Masraff’s, Mastro’s, Mutiny Wine Room, Navy Blue, Oporto Foodinghouse & Wine, Ostia, Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille, Piatto Ristorante, Prime 131, Rainbow Lodge, Relish Restaurant & Bar, Saltgrass Steakhouse, Seasons 52, State Fare, Tavola, The Annie Café & Bar, Thai Cottage, The Capital Grille, The Chef’s Table at Vintage Park, The Lymbar, Toro Toro at the Four Seasons, Traveler’s Table, Trattoria Sofia, The Palm, The Blind Goat, The Oceanaire, Zanti Cucina Italiana, Vic & Anthony’s and Urbe.

New additions include Ale & Ivy, Antonie’s Market Grill, Azumi, Bar Bludorn, Barbacana, Champions Club Texas, Chardon, Derby, Dough Zone, Dumpling House, Foundation Room Houston at The House of Blues, Good God, Nadine’s, Gristworkz, Gulf & Prairie at The Hyatt Regency, Haiii Keii, Himari, Kitchen Rumors, Kokoro Handroll Bar, La Lucha, La Mex at Stomping Grounds, Little Rey, Maven Coffee & Cocktails, Nobu, Nona’s Italian Grill – The Woodlands, Nori Nori, Okto, Osha Thai Kitchen, Perseid at The Hotel Saint Augustine, Pizzana, Potente, Remi at Hotel Granduca, Resilience Viet Kitchen & Bar, Rumi’s Kitchen, Sal e Brasa Brazilian Steakhouse, Silk Road, Solarium, Soto’s Cantina, The Allegory at The Moran Hotel and Traveler’s Cart.

That’s a lot of restaurants and a lot of potential Houston Restaurant Weeks menus that will do good.