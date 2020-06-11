Houston Restaurant Weeks Returns Despite the Death of its Founder, Reveals New Dates

As the single largest fundraiser of its kind in the country, Houston Restaurant Weeks is scheduled to return August 1 through Labor Day to raise much-needed funds for Houston Food Bank.

Despite the loss of its founder Cleverley Stone to cancer last month and despite the industry upheavals caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the fundraising must go on. And it could not come at a more critical time with restaurants hurting and the food bank more important that ever.

Stone founded HRW in 2003 and grew the fundraising event from Houston Restaurant Week to Weeks as it proved a successful incentive for diners to try new eateries and helped those restaurants keep their tables filled during the otherwise slowest month of the year. Since its founding HRW has raised more than $16.5 for Houston Food Bank, with $2 million of that earned in 2019.

All of that raised from participating restaurants that offer specially priced multi-course prix fixe menus that include brunch, lunch and dinner with a portion of sales going to the food bank.

The announcement of the return of HRW noted, “Stone’s final wish was that Houston Restaurant Weeks continue in perpetuity in her name. With her beloved restaurant industry hit hard by the COVID-19 global pandemic, Stone knew the upcoming Houston Restaurant Weeks would be one of the most important ever, and she asked that the community support local restaurants and ultimately the food bank.”

Stone’s daughter Katie has taken up the mantle and is now heading the all-volunteer effort that last year included as many as 250 restaurants across the city and in outlying areas. Katie Stone Cappuccio is stepping into her mother’s shoes in honor of the multi-million dollar legacy that has aided the city’s hungry for almost two decades.

Beginning in July, the Houston Restaurant Weeks website will begin listing participating restaurants with additional participants added as they are sign up for the charitable program.