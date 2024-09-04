Which Houston Restaurants Deserve Michelin Stars — You Get to Decide With a Chance to Win $250

Dining in at Theodore Rex is finished as the restaurant dining room closes but the kitchen remains open for take-out. (Instagram photo)

Theodore Rex was highlighted because of its careful and precise dishes. (Photo courtesy of Theodore Rex)

The Southern Smoke Roll is just one of the memorable dishes at Katami. (Photo by Casey Giltner)

To start at Bar Bludorn, oysters ($4 each) can be fried, baked, or enjoyed raw. (Photo by Lauren Holub Photography)

MARCH in Montrose has been named one of the nation's top 10 new restaurants by Robb Report. (Photo by Julie Soefer)

Tatemo is no ordinary Houston restaurant. It puts corn in the spotlight and is only open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. But it still made Esquire's Best New Restaurants in America. (@tatemo_htx)

The new bar bites menu at Le Jardinier includes nine different bites such as marinated olives spiced with chili flakes and orange peel ($9) as well as toasted nuts tinged with cayenne pepper and fresh rosemary ($10). (Photo by Alex Montoya)

BCN is considered one of Houston's best restaurants. Will MAD follow? (Photo by BCN)

BCN has set quite a standard for MAD to live up to in Houston. (Photo by BCN)

The chef at Nancy's Hustle makes the pasta for this sourdough Tagliatelli in-house. (Photo courtesy of Nancy's Hustle)

Presentation is king at Katami, the still relatively new show stopping restaurant in Montrose. (Photo by Casey Giltner)

The renowned Michelin Guide’s arrival in Texas, with Houston restaurants and hotels finally being rated for the first time, is something of a cause of celebration.

With countless food “experts” taking a shot at their best predictions, the anticipation for which Houston restaurants will be awarded a coveted star or three is high.

While the anonymous Michelin Guide inspectors are already in the field, inspecting restaurants all over the greater Houston area (The Woodlands included) the first awards will not be revealed until later this year. Michelin’s methodical processes and historic criteria will decide which Houston restaurants stand a cut above the rest.

Could it be innovative favorites like Theodore Rex, BCN or MFAH’ Le Jardinier? Or Emmanuel Chavez’s ode to the power of corn Tatemo, which has already earned James Beard recognition? Or Japanese native turned Houston staple Manabu Horiuchi’s Katami, a followup to the beloved Kata Robata, which takes everything to a new level? With one of the most vibrant culinary scenes in the America, there is no question the mysterious Michelin raters will have their work cut out for them in Houston with tough decisions galore.

We want to hear from the real foodies of Space City – PaperCity’s well-informed readers – on which restaurants deserve Michelin stars the most. Vote for the restaurant or restaurants you think should earn those sparkling Michelin Stars in PaperCity‘s Michelin Restaurant Poll.

Casting your vote automatically enters you into a chance to win a $250 gift card to the restaurant which gets the most votes in this Michelin star poll.

Luxurious Bath & Candles Swipe

















Next

Notice: JavaScript is required for this content.