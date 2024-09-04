Which Houston Restaurants Deserve Michelin Stars — You Get to Decide With a Chance to Win $250

Michelin stars Kakigori Katami Houston restaurant
Presentation is king at Katami, the still relatively new show stopping restaurant in Montrose. (Photo by Casey Giltner)

Nancy's Hustle is open until 12 am from Tuesday through Sunday.

The chef at Nancy's Hustle makes the pasta for this sourdough Tagliatelli in-house. (Photo courtesy of Nancy's Hustle)

BCN has set quite a standard for MAD to live up to in Houston. (Photo by BCN)

BCN is considered one of Houston's best restaurants. Will MAD follow? (Photo by BCN)

The new bar bites menu at Le Jardinier includes nine different bites such as marinated olives spiced with chili flakes and orange peel ($9) as well as toasted nuts tinged with cayenne pepper and fresh rosemary ($10). (Photo by Alex Montoya)

Tatemo is no ordinary Houston restaurant. It puts corn in the spotlight and is only open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. But it still made Esquire's Best New Restaurants in America. (@tatemo_htx)

Tatemo offers a Sunday brunch that is unlike anything else in Houston. (@tatemo_htx)

MARCH in Montrose has been named one of the nation's top 10 new restaurants by Robb Report. (Photo by Julie Soefer)

Fluffy, savory ricotta filled beignets ($19) are topped with thin slices of Lady Edison country ham at Bar Bludorn. (Photo by Caroline Fontenot)

To start at Bar Bludorn, oysters ($4 each) can be fried, baked, or enjoyed raw. (Photo by Lauren Holub Photography)

Astros Owner Jim Crane has put his all into Potente.

Astros Owner Jim Crane has put his all into Potente.

The Southern Smoke Roll is just one of the memorable dishes at Katami. (Photo by Casey Giltner)

The cocktails at Katami certainly make a colorful impression. (Photo by Casey Giltner)

Theodore Rex was highlighted because of its careful and precise dishes. (Photo courtesy of Theodore Rex)

Dining in at Theodore Rex is finished as the restaurant dining room closes but the kitchen remains open for take-out. (Instagram photo)

Tris brings true destination dining to The Woodlands.

Tris is one of The Woodlands' true fine dining restaurant pioneers.

Amrina brings inventive dining to THe Woodlands.

Experience the unique flavors of India at The Woodlands restaurant Amrina.

Restaurants / Openings

Which Houston Restaurants Deserve Michelin Stars — You Get to Decide With a Chance to Win $250

Vote For Your Favorites and Give Yourself an Opportunity to Walk Away With an Epic Meal

09.04.24
Presentation is king at Katami, the still relatively new show stopping restaurant in Montrose. (Photo by Casey Giltner)
Nancy's Hustle is open until 12 am from Tuesday through Sunday.
The chef at Nancy's Hustle makes the pasta for this sourdough Tagliatelli in-house. (Photo courtesy of Nancy's Hustle)
BCN has set quite a standard for MAD to live up to in Houston. (Photo by BCN)
BCN is considered one of Houston's best restaurants. Will MAD follow? (Photo by BCN)
The new bar bites menu at Le Jardinier includes nine different bites such as marinated olives spiced with chili flakes and orange peel ($9) as well as toasted nuts tinged with cayenne pepper and fresh rosemary ($10). (Photo by Alex Montoya)
Tatemo is no ordinary Houston restaurant. It puts corn in the spotlight and is only open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. But it still made Esquire's Best New Restaurants in America. (@tatemo_htx)
Tatemo offers a Sunday brunch that is unlike anything else in Houston. (@tatemo_htx)
MARCH in Montrose has been named one of the nation's top 10 new restaurants by Robb Report. (Photo by Julie Soefer)
Fluffy, savory ricotta filled beignets ($19) are topped with thin slices of Lady Edison country ham at Bar Bludorn. (Photo by Caroline Fontenot)
To start at Bar Bludorn, oysters ($4 each) can be fried, baked, or enjoyed raw. (Photo by Lauren Holub Photography)
Astros Owner Jim Crane has put his all into Potente.
Astros Owner Jim Crane has put his all into Potente.
The Southern Smoke Roll is just one of the memorable dishes at Katami. (Photo by Casey Giltner)
The cocktails at Katami certainly make a colorful impression. (Photo by Casey Giltner)
Theodore Rex was highlighted because of its careful and precise dishes. (Photo courtesy of Theodore Rex)
Dining in at Theodore Rex is finished as the restaurant dining room closes but the kitchen remains open for take-out. (Instagram photo)
Tris brings true destination dining to The Woodlands.
Tris is one of The Woodlands' true fine dining restaurant pioneers.
Amrina brings inventive dining to THe Woodlands.
Experience the unique flavors of India at The Woodlands restaurant Amrina.
Presentation is king at Katami, the still relatively new show stopping restaurant in Montrose. (Photo by Casey Giltner)

Nancy's Hustle is open until 12 am from Tuesday through Sunday.

The chef at Nancy's Hustle makes the pasta for this sourdough Tagliatelli in-house. (Photo courtesy of Nancy's Hustle)

BCN has set quite a standard for MAD to live up to in Houston. (Photo by BCN)

BCN is considered one of Houston's best restaurants. Will MAD follow? (Photo by BCN)

The new bar bites menu at Le Jardinier includes nine different bites such as marinated olives spiced with chili flakes and orange peel ($9) as well as toasted nuts tinged with cayenne pepper and fresh rosemary ($10). (Photo by Alex Montoya)

Tatemo is no ordinary Houston restaurant. It puts corn in the spotlight and is only open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. But it still made Esquire's Best New Restaurants in America. (@tatemo_htx)

Tatemo offers a Sunday brunch that is unlike anything else in Houston. (@tatemo_htx)

MARCH in Montrose has been named one of the nation's top 10 new restaurants by Robb Report. (Photo by Julie Soefer)

Fluffy, savory ricotta filled beignets ($19) are topped with thin slices of Lady Edison country ham at Bar Bludorn. (Photo by Caroline Fontenot)

To start at Bar Bludorn, oysters ($4 each) can be fried, baked, or enjoyed raw. (Photo by Lauren Holub Photography)

Astros Owner Jim Crane has put his all into Potente.

Astros Owner Jim Crane has put his all into Potente.

The Southern Smoke Roll is just one of the memorable dishes at Katami. (Photo by Casey Giltner)

The cocktails at Katami certainly make a colorful impression. (Photo by Casey Giltner)

Theodore Rex was highlighted because of its careful and precise dishes. (Photo courtesy of Theodore Rex)

Dining in at Theodore Rex is finished as the restaurant dining room closes but the kitchen remains open for take-out. (Instagram photo)

Tris brings true destination dining to The Woodlands.

Tris is one of The Woodlands' true fine dining restaurant pioneers.

Amrina brings inventive dining to THe Woodlands.

Experience the unique flavors of India at The Woodlands restaurant Amrina.

The renowned Michelin Guide’s arrival in Texas, with Houston restaurants and hotels finally being rated for the first time, is something of a cause of celebration.

With countless food “experts” taking a shot at their best predictions, the anticipation for which Houston restaurants will be awarded a coveted star or three is high.

While the anonymous Michelin Guide inspectors are already in the field, inspecting restaurants all over the greater Houston area (The Woodlands included) the first awards will not be revealed until later this year. Michelin’s methodical processes and historic criteria will decide which Houston restaurants stand a cut above the rest.

Le Jardinier's Grilled Bavette Au Jus (Photo by Ricardo Mejia)
Le Jardinier’s Grilled Bavette Au Jus (Photo by Ricardo Mejia)

Could it be innovative favorites like Theodore Rex, BCN or MFAH’ Le Jardinier? Or Emmanuel Chavez’s ode to the power of corn Tatemo, which has already earned James Beard recognition? Or Japanese native turned Houston staple Manabu Horiuchi’s Katami, a followup to the beloved Kata Robata, which takes everything to a new level? With one of the most vibrant culinary scenes in the America, there is no question the mysterious Michelin raters will have their work cut out for them in Houston with tough decisions galore.

Tatemo Houston restaurant
Tatemo is no ordinary Houston restaurant. It puts corn in the spotlight and is only open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. But it still made Esquire’s Best New Restaurants in America. (@tatemo_htx)

We want to hear from the real foodies of Space City – PaperCity’s well-informed readers – on which restaurants deserve Michelin stars the most. Vote for the restaurant or restaurants you think should earn those sparkling Michelin Stars in PaperCity‘s Michelin Restaurant Poll.

Casting your vote automatically enters you into a chance to win a $250 gift card to the restaurant which gets the most votes in this Michelin star poll.

