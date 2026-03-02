Your First Look at a Billionaire’s Swanky New Houston Rodeo Steakhouse — Inside 1932 Cattleman’s Club

Merch from the Cattleman's Collection offered at the 1932 Cattleman's Club (Photo courtesy of Fertitta Entertainment) (Photo by Photo courtesy of Fertitta Entertainment)

Fashion and home items are offered at the 1932 Cattleman's Club boutique (Photo courtesy of Fertitta Entertainment) (Photo by Photo courtesy of Fertitta Entertainment)

The Front Porch at the 1932 Cattleman's Club is one of several areas for wining and dining (Photo courtesy of Fertitta Entertainment) (Photo by Photo courtesy of Fertitta Entertainment)

The dinner bell at 1932 Cattleman's Club rings daily at 5 pm announcing that the chow is on (Photo courtesy of Fertitta Entertainment) (Photo by Photo courtesy of Fertitta Entertainment)

The Heritage Room, an intimate private dining space with a striking 18-foot red oak slab table that can seat up to 24 guests (Photo courtesy of Fertitta Entertainment) (Photo by Photo courtesy of Fertitta Entertainment)

The Oak Room Saloon in the 1932 Cattleman's Club offers a more quiet partying experience (Photo courtesy of Fertitta Entertainment) (Photo by Photo courtesy of Fertitta Entertainment)

Photos from across Rodeo Houston's history enliven the outdoor view of the 1932 Cattleman's Club (Photo courtesy of Fertitta Entertainment) (Photo by Photo courtesy of Fertitta Entertainment)

the 1932 Cattleman's Club features several bars including this one in the main dining room (Photo courtesy of Fertitta Entertainment) (Photo by Photo courtesy of Fertitta Entertainment)

Banquet seating and stylish chairs along with white tablecloths create an upscale ambience (Photo courtesy of Fertitta Entertainment) (Photo by Photo courtesy of Fertitta Entertainment)

The main dining room at the 1932 Cattleman's Club is dressed in custom original paintings. (Photo courtesy of Fertitta Entertainment) (Photo by Photo courtesy of Fertitta Entertainment)

Entry to the 1932 Cattleman's Club, located at the East Entrance of NRG Stadium (Photo courtesy of Fertitta Entertainment) (Photo by Photo courtesy of Fertitta Entertainment)

The 1932 Cattleman's Club brings new luxury to the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo courtesy of Fertitta Entertainment (Photo courtesy of Fertitta Entertainment) (Photo by Photo courtesy of Fertitta Entertainment)

The bar at the 1932 Cattleman's Club is ready for rocking and rolling with live entertainment on Friday and Saturday nights (Photo courtesy of Fertitta Entertainment) (Photo by Photo courtesy of Fertitta Entertainment)

Rodeoing Houston style is taking a leap into luxury with the opening of the new 1932 Cattleman’s Club, Fertitta Entertainment’s nod to heavy hitters in search of sophisticated dining and partying during the Houston Rodeo. The family-friendly steakhouse and dance hall is a step up from Ben Berg’s Ranch Saloon and Steakhouse that entertained rodeo movers and shakers the past two years.

Think of the elevated hospitality for which the team of billionaire United States Ambassador to Italy Tilman Fertitta is now known. It’s a five-star salute to the storied legacy of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo — in many ways.

White tablecloths, chandeliers crafted from elk and deer antlers, rich wood paneling, dozens of custom original artworks depicting Texas ranch life, and plenty of neon celebrate Western traditions in high style. The oak paneling alone was a feat that required building steel framework to support the wood at 1932 Cattleman’s Club. Special touches include purse hooks and electrical outlets for charging phones beneath the bars.

This is clearly no ordinary party tent.

In keeping with the upscale environment, Fertitta Entertainment suggests: “Guests are encouraged to dress in stylish ranch-inspired attire that reflects the spirit of Texas.”

“The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is part of the fabric of this city, and opening 1932 Cattleman’s Club here — in our hometown — is incredibly special for our entire team,” Fertitta Entertainment director Patrick Fertitta says. “This concept is a true tribute to the rodeo’s history, Texas hospitality and the legacy that began in 1932.

“We’re proud to bring something entirely new to the rodeo while honoring the traditions that make it so meaningful to Houston.”

Located just outside of NRG Stadium’s East Entrance, the 1932 Cattleman’s Club will offer daily dinner service, lunch on weekends, quick-service options, and entertainment daily with live music every Friday and Saturday.

Houston Rodeo Dining Options

There are several options for celebrating at the Houston Rodeo in the steakhouse. The main dining room of the 1932 Cattleman’s Club is plush with its own bar the paneled walls dressed in those original Western themed artworks while those seeking a more casual experience can hang out in the bar. The Front Porch provides an open air setting, inspired by the legendary dance halls of the Lone Star State, for as many as 68 people.

For VIPs, corporate types and celebrants in general the club offers private entertaining in The Heritage Room, an intimate private dining space with a striking 18-foot red oak slab table that can seat up to 24 people, and The Oak Room VIP Lounge, which is an elevated private bar. It can host as many as 32 diners.

No question of “Where’s the beef?” in this steakhouse. Prime and Wagyu beef are centerfold to the menu along with Gulf Coast seafood, caviar and lobster. The ribeyes, prime ribs,and New York strips weigh in at a manly 16 ounces while the RC Ranch tomahawk, chargrilled and served table-side, hits the scales at 40 humongous ounces.

For those interested in just a quick but tasty bite Chute 32, a walk-up option, is part of the steakhouse’s offerings. Rodeo-goers can stop by for Wagyu on a stick, lobster rolls, a midnight cowboy dog, smoked brisket nachos and the loaded spud. There is also a kid’s menu for those on the go.

“We are excited to introduce fresh, new dining options to the Rodeo,” Fertitta COO Scott Marshall says “We wanted to honor Texas ranching traditions while pushing ourselves creatively — bold flavors, premium ingredients and dishes that feel both nostalgic and exciting. It’s refined and designed to match the energy of the rodeo itself.”

Another dimension to the 1932 Cattleman’s Club is the 1932 Collection, a pop-up shop featuring a curated selection of rodeo related clothing, accessories, jewelry and memorabilia.

Congratulations to Richard Flowers and The Events Company, part of Fertitta Entertainment, for the miracle of pulling off this remarkable space in a mere 25 days. It took crews working virtually around the clock.

Reservations for booking private events and general information on the 1932 Cattleman’s Club are available here.