Greater Houston’s Barbecue Epicenter — How Corkscrew BBQ, Tejas and Rosemeyer Bar-B-Q Make For Smoked Meats Heaven

Locals have long known that the Greater Houston and The Woodlands region boosts its own world class Barbecue Triangle. That consists of Old Town Spring’s Corkscrew BBQ, Spring’s Rosemeyer Bar-B-Q and Tomball’s Tejas Chocolate + Barbecue, all located within 16 miles of each other. Three spots that are now all Michelin rated. And rightly so.

Barbecue’s big moment came late in the first ever Texas Michelin Awards, held in downtown Houston at the posh 713 Music Hall back in November. Emcee Java Ingram, after most of the evening’s awards had been handed out, paused to note: “I don’t think we’re done just yet. It feels like we’re missing a few people up here.”

Gwendal Poullennec, international director of the Michelin Guides, shot back: “I think we may have left out a little bit of Texas spirit. Some might even say it is the soul of Texas.”

That’d be barbecue with Spring’s Barbecue Triangle playing a major role. Corkscrew BBQ received a Michelin Star, making it one of 15 restaurants in the entire state to earn one of the coveted stars. Corkscrew owners Will and Nichole Buckman remain surprised.

“We knew, from what we heard, everybody invited was recognized in some way,” Nichole Buckman tells PaperCity. “But we were just happy to be invited because it was not on the radar at all. When they said our names, I think I blacked out for a minute. (Tejas co-owner) Michelle (Holland) literally lifted me out of my seat.”

The only Michelin-starred American-style barbecue restaurants in the world are in Texas. Corkscrew is in good company, joining Austin’s Interstellar BBQ, La Barbecue and LeRoy and Lewis Barbecue with coveted stars.

Tomball’s Tejas Chocolate + BBQ received Bib Gourmand honors from Michelin. Tejas owners Scott Moore Jr., Michelle Holland and Greg Moore earned recognition for their “good quality, good value” cooking. Rosemeyer BBQ also earned the Bib Gourmand nod with owner Jordan Rosemeyer.

“Texas and barbecue are synonymous,” Moore says. “Barbecue is the national food of Texas. It’s really The cuisine here. It’s such a big part of our culture and our way of life, from the backyard pit master to restaurants, competitions, rodeos, the Houston Livestock Show, even chili cookoffs. Barbecue is just part of our fabric.

“That’s why, when it comes to Texas, you can’t ignore barbecue when you’re writing a dining guide for the state.”

Corkscrew BBQ’s Road to a Michelin Star

Corkscrew BBQ’s journey began in 2011, when the Buckmans started serving their now-famous barbecue from a trailer in The Woodlands. They later moved to Old Town Spring, where their reputation grew.

“We finally get to be recognized as more than just a barbecue restaurant where people line up or order from a counter,” Nichole Buckman sayss. “It takes real hard work. It’s very long and tedious. It’s 24 hours a day.”

Moore agrees. “Barbecue in the last 10 to 15 years has gone through a renaissance,” he says. “You’re seeing chef influences in barbecue, and cooks are elevating it from what was once a cheap meal to a creative, high-end experience using expensive cuts.”

Tejas Chocolate + Barbecue’s Sweet Beginnings

Tejas started out as a chocolate maker in 2011 as “basically a little side hustle, hobby business, selling at farmer’s markets,” Moore reveals.

“This building was on the market, so we looked at it,” Moore recalls. “But man, we couldn’t afford it. It was a big space, and I thought the rent was crazy. But we saw the build-out, that’s when barbecue came into play. We learned from selling chocolate at farmers markets that there was an underserved audience of foodies who wanted more dining options in Tomball.”

Recognition is nothing new for Tejas Chocolate + Barbecue.

“We made the Texas Monthly list in 2017 for the first time, and that impact was dramatic,” Moore says. “That year, Texas Monthly revamped the way they did their list, and they included a Top 10. They also created a passport book, and it was a huge hit. They shot us out of a cannon, and we’ve been on solid footing ever since.”

A Michelin-Worthy Barbecue Crew

In this tight-knit barbecue community, the Michelin wins became a celebration and point of pride for all.

“The mutual respect comes from knowing how much of a challenge it is,” Moore says. “The hours, the dedication, the endurance. These things are required to make a successful restaurant. We all tip our hats to each other.

“Michelle and I were sitting next to Nicole and Will when they got their star. We were high-fiving and hugging. We were very, very proud of them. We’ve become friends over the years. It’s a peer group, with mutual admiration for each other.”

And the area’s own sweet Barbecue Triangle.

Want to try these Michelin-recognized barbecue spots for yourself ? Corkscrew BBQ is located at 26608 Keith Street in Spring, and is open Wednesdays through Saturdays from 11 am to 4 pm (or until everything’s sold out). Tejas Chocolate + Barbecue can be found at 200 N Elm Street in Tomball, and is open Sundays and Mondays from 11 am to 5 pm, and Tuesdays through Saturdays from 11 am to 9 pm. Rosemeyer Bar-B-Q is located at 2111 Riley Fuzzel Road in Spring, and is open Thursdays through Saturdays from 11 am to 3 pm.