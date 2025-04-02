Inside the Manor House With Mezcal — The Houstonian Hotel’s Storied Enclave Morphs Into a Mexican Dream Restaurant

A beautiful dish of Chiles Rellenos en Nogada with pomegranate served at The Houstonian 'Tribute to Mezcal' dinner. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

In the authentic cuisine of Oaxaca and Puebla, there three types of tortillas, all served at The Houstonian 'Tribute to Mezcal' dinner. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

Cazuelas of Mole, Short Rib Pipian Rojo, Chicken Pipian Verde on the lavish buffet at The Houstonian 'Tribute to Mezcal' dinner. (Photo by Jacob Power)

The back lawn of the Manor House with azaleas in bloom provided the perfect setting for the 'Tribute to Mezcal' evening (Photo by Jacob Power)

The Houstonian 'Tribute to Mezcal' setting was inspired by the bustling mercados of Oaxaca and Puebla. (Photo by Jacob Power)

Guests were treated to rare and artisanal Mezcal from Rey Campero, 400 Conejos and Amara at The Houstonian 'Tribute to Mezcal' dinner. (Photo by Jacob Power)

The back lawn of the Manor House at The Houstonian was setting for the 'Tribute to Mezcal' evening. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

Houstonian Executive Chef Gonzalo Campos oversees the authentic Mexican feast for the 'Tribute to Mezcal' dinner held on the lawn of the Manor House (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

Going into the Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa’s “Tribute to Mezcal,” we had no idea how delicious and delightful the evening at the storied Manor House restaurant would be. Mezcal tastings in the house preceded the main event on the lawn where dinner tables were festively set, mariachis performed and a rapturous, authentic Mexican dinner was presented in a setting reminiscent of the mercados of Oaxaca and Puebla.

With mezcal margaritas in hand, we strolled the verdant setting and visited with Houstonian executive chef Gonzalo Campos, who with his talented team, fired up Big Sam, the hotel’s huge barbecue pit and grill named in honor of Sam Houston, the first president of the Republic of Texas.

The massive grill offered entertainment in itself with the thick ribeye steaks cooking over the live fire and other dishes smoked. Aromas wafting over the grounds from Big Sam had guests salivating before the dinner hour.

That welcome drink was a Tobalá Sol Margarita made from smoky 400 Conejos, Cointreau, lime juice and agave. The best margarita ever. Everyone got offered tastings of artisanal Mezcal selections from Rey Campero, 400 Conejos and Amarás — each a liquid embodiment of Mexico’s time-honored traditions.

Following a jovial cocktail hour, it was time to visit the bountiful buffet, the food so authentic and luscious that it has me thinking The Houstonian should add a Mexican restaurant to its portfolio.

The official Menu de Marcado as provided by The Houstonian — Red Snapper Pibil with corn esquites, epazote, tomato, and jalapeño escabeche; carnitas with guacamole, chicharron and tortillas; Cabrito with bone marrow consomé, avocado salsa and Mexican rice; Cazuelas of mole, short rib pipian rojo; Chicken Pipian Verde; Chiles Rellenos en Nogada; and carne asada wood grilled ribeye with salsa de molcajete, bone marrow and handmade fresh tortillas.

Dessert included churros y helado, tres leches, flan, guayaba alfajores and nieve de limon con chamoy.

The Houstonian plans to continue to offer the “Tribute to Mezcal” evening with premium Mezcals, authentic food and a mercado ambiance to corporate groups and clients who want to duplicate this unique and regionally inspired party.