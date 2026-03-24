Houston’s Top Chefs Battle To Be Truffle Masters — See Which Restaurants Took Home the Big Prizes

Trophies for winners in The Truffle Masters competition held at The Astorian (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Victoria Elizondo, chef-owner of Cochinita & Co with her team and Diane Roederer at The Truffle Masters evening (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Diane Roederer with the Cocody team at The Truffle Masters evening (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Diane Roederer with the Camaraderie in The Heights team at The Truffle Masters evening (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Cochinita & Co.'s Victoria Elizondo wins first place in The Truffle Masters competition (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

DR Delicacy's Diane Roederer celebrates with the Soto team as it wins the People's Choice Award in The Truffle Masters competition (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Here in Texas we like to think of oil as black gold, but black truffles wear that moniker in the food world. The highly prized, edible fungus was focus of the 12th annual Truffle Masters competition held in Houston at The Astorian events venue, benefiting the Know Autism Foundation.

Some 350 guests wound their way around a ballroom of stations where leading chefs, some holding a Michelin Star and others James Beard nominees, worked their culinary magic for tasting and evaluating. Likewise, the bartender competition featured five exclusive cocktails made with white rum from Meticulous Spirits.

“The Truffle Masters once again set the standard for excellence, refinement and savoir-faire in luxury gastronomy,” says DR Delicacy owner Diane Roederer, which provided the truffles and founder of the swank competition. “This year, we intentionally elevated the experience. More intimate, more refined, and more unforgettable.”

A panel of 10 judges — food critics, journalists, chefs and culinary connoisseurs — sampled the 25 entries laced with black truffles and named the winners.

— First place: Victoria Elizondo, chef-owner of Cochinita & Co., for her Elotitos, brushed with chiltepin aioli, dusted with seven chile spice and finished with shaved truffles and Parmesan cheese.

— Second place: Camaraderie in The Heights for the black sesame and black truffle gelato with candied sesame crunch.

The Allen Swipe













Next

— Third Place: Cocody for the Lollypop Persillade Escargot Cromesquis, an escargot lollypop with black truffle and quail egg heart center.

— The People’s Choice: Soto was the fan fave with its Engawa, a fin muscle served with truffle balsamic unagi sauce, kizami and chocolate black truffle with masago arare.

“The team killed it last night,” Elizondo posted on Instagram . “We won 1st place at @thetrufflemasters all while having fun and cooking with love! Food doesn’t need to be fancy, it just needs to be made with corazón!”

Aniket Bhingare with Musaafer took home Best Cocktail honors. His Pour Me a Slice (a truffle and herb-infused Meticulous Rum, clarified mix of roma tomatoes, fresh basil, oregano, basil and truffle oil) wowed the team of judges.

PC Seen: Robbie Cook, Ben Baxter, David Cordua, Marcus Benedict, Daniella Johner, Sherry and EJ Hunyadi, Leland Turner, Leonard Kivuule, Tamika Trotter, Lauren Higgins, Chrysa and Joe Jones, Christina and Andy Choi, Jacob Counihan, Grace Zelaya, David Montano, and Talia Barnes.