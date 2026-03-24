Houston’s Top Chefs Battle To Be Truffle Masters — See Which Restaurants Took Home the Big Prizes

The Truffle Masters_Soto wins People’s Choice_by Daniel Ortiz
The Truffle Masters_Victoria Elizondo of Cochinita & Co. (Winner)_by Daniel Ortiz
The Truffle Masters_Marcus Benedict, Daniella Johner, Chef Luis_by Daniel Ortiz
The Truffle Masters_Sherry and EJ Hunyadi_by Daniel Ortiz
The Truffle Masters_Robbie Cook, Ben Baxter, David Cordua_by Daniel Ortiz
The Truffle Masters_Diane Roederer (The Truffle Lady) & Camaraderie_by Daniel Ortiz (1)
The Truffle Masters_Leland Turner, Leonard Kivuule_by Daniel Ortiz_
The Truffle Masters_Joe Jones, Andy Choi_by Daniel Ortiz
The Truffle Masters_Diane Roederer & Cocody_by Daniel Ortiz (1)
The Truffle Masters_Jacob Counihan, Grace Zelaya, David Montano_by Daniel Ortiz
The Truffle Masters_Tamika trotter, Lauren Higgins_by Daniel Ortiz
The Truffle Masters_Cochinita & Co. & Diane Roederer_by Daniel Ortiz
The Truffle Masters_Chrysa Jones, Christina Choi, Talia Barnes_by Daniel Ortiz
The Truffle Masters_Chrysa and Joe Jones_by Daniel Ortiz
The Truffle Masters_Amrit Bedi, Shivali Mehra_by Daniel Ortiz
The Truffle Masters_trophies_by Daniel Ortiz
01
16

DR Delicacy's Diane Roederer celebrates with the Soto team as it wins the People's Choice Award in The Truffle Masters competition (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

02
16

Cochinita & Co.'s Victoria Elizondo wins first place in The Truffle Masters competition (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

03
16

Marcus Benedict, Daniella Johner, Chef Luis Roger at The Truffle Masters evening (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

04
16

Sherry & EJ Hunyadi at The Truffle Masters evening (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

05
16

Robbie Cook, Ben Baxter, David Cordua at The Truffle Masters evening (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

06
16

Diane Roederer with the Camaraderie in The Heights team at The Truffle Masters evening (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

07
16

Leland Turner, Leonard Kivuule at The Truffle Masters evening (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

08
16

Joe Jones, Andy Choi at The Truffle Masters evening (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

09
16

Diane Roederer with the Cocody team at The Truffle Masters evening (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

10
16

Jacob Counihan, Grace Zelaya, David Montano at The Truffle Masters evening (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

11
16

Tamika Trotter, Lauren Higgins at The Truffle Masters evening (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

12
16

Victoria Elizondo, chef-owner of Cochinita & Co with her team and Diane Roederer at The Truffle Masters evening (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

13
16

Chrysa Jones, Christina Choi, Talia Barnes at The Truffle Masters evening (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

14
16

Chrysa & Joe Jonesat The Truffle Masters evening (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

15
16

Amrit Bedi, Shivali Mehra at The Truffle Masters evening (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

16
16

Trophies for winners in The Truffle Masters competition held at The Astorian (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

The Truffle Masters_Soto wins People’s Choice_by Daniel Ortiz
The Truffle Masters_Victoria Elizondo of Cochinita & Co. (Winner)_by Daniel Ortiz
The Truffle Masters_Marcus Benedict, Daniella Johner, Chef Luis_by Daniel Ortiz
The Truffle Masters_Sherry and EJ Hunyadi_by Daniel Ortiz
The Truffle Masters_Robbie Cook, Ben Baxter, David Cordua_by Daniel Ortiz
The Truffle Masters_Diane Roederer (The Truffle Lady) & Camaraderie_by Daniel Ortiz (1)
The Truffle Masters_Leland Turner, Leonard Kivuule_by Daniel Ortiz_
The Truffle Masters_Joe Jones, Andy Choi_by Daniel Ortiz
The Truffle Masters_Diane Roederer & Cocody_by Daniel Ortiz (1)
The Truffle Masters_Jacob Counihan, Grace Zelaya, David Montano_by Daniel Ortiz
The Truffle Masters_Tamika trotter, Lauren Higgins_by Daniel Ortiz
The Truffle Masters_Cochinita & Co. & Diane Roederer_by Daniel Ortiz
The Truffle Masters_Chrysa Jones, Christina Choi, Talia Barnes_by Daniel Ortiz
The Truffle Masters_Chrysa and Joe Jones_by Daniel Ortiz
The Truffle Masters_Amrit Bedi, Shivali Mehra_by Daniel Ortiz
The Truffle Masters_trophies_by Daniel Ortiz
Foodie Events / Restaurants

Houston’s Top Chefs Battle To Be Truffle Masters — See Which Restaurants Took Home the Big Prizes

Raising the Food Bar

BY //
DR Delicacy's Diane Roederer celebrates with the Soto team as it wins the People's Choice Award in The Truffle Masters competition (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Cochinita & Co.'s Victoria Elizondo wins first place in The Truffle Masters competition (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Marcus Benedict, Daniella Johner, Chef Luis Roger at The Truffle Masters evening (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Sherry & EJ Hunyadi at The Truffle Masters evening (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Robbie Cook, Ben Baxter, David Cordua at The Truffle Masters evening (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Diane Roederer with the Camaraderie in The Heights team at The Truffle Masters evening (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Leland Turner, Leonard Kivuule at The Truffle Masters evening (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Joe Jones, Andy Choi at The Truffle Masters evening (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Diane Roederer with the Cocody team at The Truffle Masters evening (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Jacob Counihan, Grace Zelaya, David Montano at The Truffle Masters evening (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Tamika Trotter, Lauren Higgins at The Truffle Masters evening (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Victoria Elizondo, chef-owner of Cochinita & Co with her team and Diane Roederer at The Truffle Masters evening (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Chrysa Jones, Christina Choi, Talia Barnes at The Truffle Masters evening (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Chrysa & Joe Jonesat The Truffle Masters evening (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Amrit Bedi, Shivali Mehra at The Truffle Masters evening (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Trophies for winners in The Truffle Masters competition held at The Astorian (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
1
16

DR Delicacy's Diane Roederer celebrates with the Soto team as it wins the People's Choice Award in The Truffle Masters competition (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

2
16

Cochinita & Co.'s Victoria Elizondo wins first place in The Truffle Masters competition (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

3
16

Marcus Benedict, Daniella Johner, Chef Luis Roger at The Truffle Masters evening (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

4
16

Sherry & EJ Hunyadi at The Truffle Masters evening (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

5
16

Robbie Cook, Ben Baxter, David Cordua at The Truffle Masters evening (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

6
16

Diane Roederer with the Camaraderie in The Heights team at The Truffle Masters evening (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

7
16

Leland Turner, Leonard Kivuule at The Truffle Masters evening (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

8
16

Joe Jones, Andy Choi at The Truffle Masters evening (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

9
16

Diane Roederer with the Cocody team at The Truffle Masters evening (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

10
16

Jacob Counihan, Grace Zelaya, David Montano at The Truffle Masters evening (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

11
16

Tamika Trotter, Lauren Higgins at The Truffle Masters evening (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

12
16

Victoria Elizondo, chef-owner of Cochinita & Co with her team and Diane Roederer at The Truffle Masters evening (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

13
16

Chrysa Jones, Christina Choi, Talia Barnes at The Truffle Masters evening (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

14
16

Chrysa & Joe Jonesat The Truffle Masters evening (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

15
16

Amrit Bedi, Shivali Mehra at The Truffle Masters evening (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

16
16

Trophies for winners in The Truffle Masters competition held at The Astorian (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Here in Texas we like to think of oil as black gold, but black truffles wear that moniker in the food world. The highly prized, edible fungus was focus of the 12th annual Truffle Masters competition held in Houston at The Astorian events venue, benefiting the Know Autism Foundation.

The Truffle Masters_Victoria Elizondo of Cochinita & Co. (Winner)_by Daniel Ortiz
Cochinita & Co.’s Victoria Elizondo wins first place in The Truffle Masters competition (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Some 350 guests wound their way around a ballroom of stations where leading chefs, some holding a Michelin Star and others James Beard nominees, worked their culinary magic for tasting and evaluating. Likewise, the bartender competition featured five exclusive cocktails made with white rum from Meticulous Spirits.

“The Truffle Masters once again set the standard for excellence, refinement and savoir-faire in luxury gastronomy,” says DR Delicacy owner Diane Roederer, which provided the truffles and founder of the swank competition. “This year, we intentionally elevated the experience. More intimate, more refined, and more unforgettable.”

A panel of 10 judges — food critics, journalists, chefs and culinary connoisseurs — sampled the 25 entries laced with black truffles and named the winners.

The Truffle Masters_Marcus Benedict, Daniella Johner, Chef Luis_by Daniel Ortiz
Marcus Benedict, Daniella Johner, Chef Luis Roger at The Truffle Masters evening (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

— First place: Victoria Elizondo, chef-owner of Cochinita & Co., for her Elotitos, brushed with chiltepin aioli, dusted with seven chile spice and finished with shaved truffles and Parmesan cheese.

— Second place: Camaraderie in The Heights for the black sesame and black truffle gelato with candied sesame crunch.

The Allen

Swipe
  • The Allen January 2026
  • The Allen January 2026
  • The Allen January 2026
  • The Allen January 2026
  • The Allen January 2026
  • The Allen January 2026
  • The Allen January 2026
  • The Allen January 2026

— Third Place: Cocody for the Lollypop Persillade Escargot Cromesquis, an escargot lollypop with black truffle and quail egg heart center.

— The People’s Choice: Soto was the fan fave with its Engawa, a fin muscle served with truffle balsamic unagi sauce, kizami and chocolate black truffle with masago arare.

“The team killed it last night,” Elizondo posted on Instagram. “We won 1st place at @thetrufflemasters all while having fun and cooking with love! Food doesn’t need to be fancy, it just needs to be made with corazón!”

The Truffle Masters_Robbie Cook, Ben Baxter, David Cordua_by Daniel Ortiz
Robbie Cook, Ben Baxter, David Cordua at The Truffle Masters evening (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Aniket Bhingare with Musaafer took home Best Cocktail honors. His Pour Me a Slice (a truffle and herb-infused Meticulous Rum, clarified mix of roma tomatoes, fresh basil, oregano, basil and truffle oil) wowed the team of judges.

PC Seen: Robbie Cook, Ben Baxter, David Cordua, Marcus Benedict, Daniella Johner, Sherry and EJ Hunyadi, Leland Turner, Leonard Kivuule, Tamika Trotter, Lauren Higgins, Chrysa and Joe Jones, Christina and Andy Choi, Jacob Counihan, Grace Zelaya, David Montano, and Talia Barnes.

Featured Events
The Birdsall Residences

Curated Collection

Swipe
4700 Dorset Road
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

4700 Dorset Road
Dallas, TX

$9,997,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Narosov
This property is listed by: Eric Narosov (214) 529-1282 Email Realtor
4700 Dorset Road
4085 Amherst Avenue
University Park
FOR SALE

4085 Amherst Avenue
Dallas, TX

$3,200,000 Learn More about this property
Mindy Robbins
This property is listed by: Mindy Robbins (214) 282-1977 Email Realtor
4085 Amherst Avenue
5420 Surrey Circle
Devonshire
FOR SALE

5420 Surrey Circle
Dallas, TX

$7,495,000 Learn More about this property
Lucinda Buford
This property is listed by: Lucinda Buford (214) 728-4289 Email Realtor
5420 Surrey Circle
3216 Glade Road
Colleyville
FOR SALE

3216 Glade Road
Colleyville, TX

$10,000,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Bradley
This property is listed by: Susan Bradley (214) 674-5518 Email Realtor
3216 Glade Road
4428 Southwestern Boulevard
University Park
FOR SALE

4428 Southwestern Boulevard
Dallas, TX

$2,110,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Baldwin
This property is listed by: Susan Baldwin (214) 763-1591 Email Realtor
4428 Southwestern Boulevard
5525 Charlestown Drive
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

5525 Charlestown Drive
Dallas, TX

$2,625,000 Learn More about this property
Alex Perry
This property is listed by: Alex Perry (214) 926-0158 Email Realtor
5525 Charlestown Drive
6901 Hunters Glen Road
University Park
FOR SALE

6901 Hunters Glen Road
Dallas, TX

$24,500,000 Learn More about this property
Chad Barrett
This property is listed by: Chad Barrett (214) 714-7034 Email Realtor
6901 Hunters Glen Road
4024 Marquette Street
University Park
FOR SALE

4024 Marquette Street
Dallas, TX

$7,395,000 Learn More about this property
Jamie Ashby
This property is listed by: Jamie Ashby (646) 620-6676 Email Realtor
4024 Marquette Street
1918 Olive Street #402
Uptown
FOR SALE

1918 Olive Street #402
Dallas, TX

$2,250,000 Learn More about this property
Beth Gilbert
This property is listed by: Beth Gilbert (214) 444-4176 Email Realtor
1918 Olive Street #402
7635 Bryn Mawr Drive
Dallas
FOR SALE

7635 Bryn Mawr Drive
Dallas, TX

$3,899,000 Learn More about this property
Lucinda Buford
This property is listed by: Lucinda Buford (214) 728-4289 Email Realtor
7635 Bryn Mawr Drive
3504 Cornell Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

3504 Cornell Avenue
Dallas, TX

$4,990,000 Learn More about this property
Elizabeth Wisdom
This property is listed by: Elizabeth Wisdom (214) 244-0181 Email Realtor
3504 Cornell Avenue
11219 Leachman Circle
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

11219 Leachman Circle
Dallas, TX

$5,495,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Narosov
This property is listed by: Eric Narosov (214) 529-1282 Email Realtor
11219 Leachman Circle
Presented by Allie Beth Allman
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X