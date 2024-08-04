The Best Ice Cream Shops and Cool Treats In The Woodlands — For Summer Or Any Hot Texas Day
Gelato, Snow Cones, Creamy Desserts and So Much MoreBY Annierose Donnelly // 08.04.24
As The Woodlands continues to bake under the unrelenting Texas summer heat, a cool treat is always welcome. The best thing to do? Head out for an icy refreshment. Whether you’re a fan of frosty frozen yogurt, creamy gelato, ice cream or fruity snow cones, there’s a sweet treat for you in The Woodlands.
These are the Best Ice Cream Shops and Other Cool Treats in The Woodlands:
1. The Sweet Swirl
This colorful cafe specializes in delicious handmade small batch ice cream. With a rotating selection of inventive flavors, from birthday cake to gooey butter cake, you can create a different decadent delight for every day of the week with your choice of toppings.
Keep an eye out for special seasonal flavors, as well as iced coffees and milkshakes.
2. Sweet Frozen Bar
Sweet Frozen Bar at Hughes Landing serves authentic artisanal Italian gelato. Flavor options abound, including amaretto, pistachio, tiramisu and hazelnut. Frozen yogurt, ice cream and gelato pops are also available. Don’t forget to add some sprinkles.
3. Luliet Creamery and Bake Shop
Luliet opened its second location on FM 1488 in 2022, giving The Woodlands and the surrounding communities a taste of its selection of exceptional desserts. This charming shop offers a range of cold treats, including ice cream, cakes, gelato and ice cream pints to enjoy later at home.
These Instagram-worthy desserts are made with high-quality ingredients and plenty of love.
4. Bahama Buck’s – Magnolia
For the ultimate in shaved ice, Bahama Buck’s is the place to go in The Woodlands. With more than 100 original flavors, endless combinations and countless toppings to choose from, you can esily create your dream snow cone.
Known for their light and airy texture, these creative cones are definitely memorable. The tropical-themed setting at Bahama Buck’s almost makes you feel like you’ve been transported to an island paradise, creating the perfect summer retreat.
5. Creamistry
Creamistry takes ice cream to the next level with its liquid nitrogen creations. The unique method it deploys not only makes for a fascinating show, but results in some of the creamiest ice cream you’ll likely ever taste. Customize your own creation or choose one from the signature menu. You’ll find this ice cream shop inside The Woodlands Mall.