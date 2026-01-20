iWok Wok Line
iWok puts robotic chefs into action.

At iWok the machines don’t replace humans altogether. Far from it. The prep cooks in a central kitchen prepare fresh ingredients daily—chopping proteins, washing vegetables, and preparing sauces– before portioning each into individual containers and to be refrigerated for later use.

iWok's Mongolian Beef dish, $14.99. (Photo by Photos Courtesy of iWok)

Unlike many fast-casual Asian concepts that rely on steam tables and batch cooking, each order at iWok is prepared to order individually and in just a matter of minutes. (Photo by Photos Courtesy of iWok)

The menu features a selection of well-known Chinese-American standards from General Tso chicken (shown) to jade beef and broccoli to umami wok shrimp with menu prices ranging from $11.99 to $14.99. In addition to the trio of robotic woks, there is a machine that cooks and dispenses Jasmine rice and a Robot Boba Tea machine that brews up orders of milk tea with boba beads. (Photo by Photos Courtesy of iWok)

Restaurants / Openings

Robot Chefs Give Houston’s new iWok Restaurant a Futuristic Twist — Fast-Casual Asian Food That’s Tech Driven

There Are Still Human Waiters (For Now)

According to the Chinese zodiac, 2026 is the year of the Fire Horse. But if you listen to Wall Street pundits, 2026 just may turn out to be the breakout year of robotics. Case in point, Amazon recently released its millionth robot and is gearing up to release a new generative AI foundation model dubbed DeepFleet, designed to make its entire fleet of robots even smarter and more efficient across the corporate behemoth’s fulfillment network. Meanwhile, China’s state-backed trillion-yuan robotics fund and private venture capital alike are focusing on humanoid and AI powered robotics that will likely change how we tackle everything from dangerous tasks (and dull repetitive ones) to everyday chores in the home.

Putting that innovative robotic technology into practice is a novel new way is a new Houston fast casual restaurant called iWok. Scheduled to open on Friday, January 30t at 2328 W. Holcombe Boulevard in the Medical Center with three other restaurants expected to open in the greater Houston area by the end of the first quarter, iWok relies on robotic chefs powered by the Robot Chef system in each of its open kitchens.

iWok officials contend that the Robot Chefs preserve the precision of traditional Asian cooking techniques by replicating the exact execution of a chef prepared dish. Using precision-engineered woks programmed with an array of recipes developed by the brand’s culinary director — chef J.D. Yang — each robotic wok executes Yang’s exact cooking techniques. That means everything from the temperatures, distribution of ingredients and the timing that create wok hei, the signature smoky flavor of authentic wok cooking.

At iWok, the machines don’t replace humans altogether. Far from it. The prep cooks in a central kitchen prepare fresh ingredients daily — chopping proteins, washing vegetables, and preparing sauces — before portioning each into individual containers to be refrigerated for later use. When a customer orders, the automated system retrieves the prepared ingredients from the glass front refrigerator and delivers them to a pre-heated wok, which cooks everything in Chef Yang’s programmed sequence.

A human waitstaff is responsible for plating the finished dish and serving it to the customer.

“Traditional wok cooking requires years of training and produces incredible results, but it’s been difficult to scale without compromising quality,” iWok chief executive officer Michael Ma says. “The technology allows us to preserve a chef’s culinary mastery in every bowl.

“Our chef’s understanding of when to add each ingredient — how to manage heat throughout the cooking cycle, and how to achieve proper texture and flavor — is translated into algorithms that can be replicated and scaled.”

Unlike many fast-casual Asian restaurant that rely on steam tables and batch cooking, each order at iWok is prepared to order individually and in just a matter of minutes. The menu features a selection of well-known Chinese-American standards from Kung Pow chicken to jade beef and broccoli to umami wok shrimp with menu prices ranging from $11.99 to $14.99. In addition to the trio of robotic woks, there is a machine that cooks and dispenses Jasmine rice and a Robot Boba Tea machine that brews up orders of milk tea with boba beads.

Houston’s first iWok is located at 2328 W Holcombe Boulevard near the Medical Center. It is set to open January 30th.

