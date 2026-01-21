Foodie Events / Restaurants

8 Dallas Restaurants and Chefs Are Named 2026 James Beard Semifinalists

Will One Actually Win This Year?

BY //
Far Out (Photo by Paul Torres Garcia at Sobremesa Studios)

Far-Out is named a semifinalist in the 2026 James Beard Awards. (Photo by Paul Torres Garcia at Sobremesa Studios)

Each winter, the James Beard Foundation names its Restaurant and Chef Award semifinalists in anticipation of the big event in the summer. Established in 1990, with its first award ceremony taking place a year later, the foundation recognizes extraordinary chefs and their restaurants across the nation (from fine dining to casual concepts). For the 36th anniversary, the James Beard Awards will take place on June 15 at the Lyric Opera of Chicago.

The 2026 Restaurant and Chef Awards semifinalists are recognized in 25 categories. Last year, new additions included three beverage categories: Best New Bar, Outstanding Professional in Beverage Service, and Outstanding Professional in Cocktail Service. This allowed Dallas’ Bar Colette to be nominated as a finalist for Best New Bar. But other than Cafe Momentum’s Chad Houser being named the Humanitarian of the Year, zero Dallas spots won awards. Same as the year before. And again, Fort Worth is nowhere to be found on the list.

Will this be the year that a Dallas restaurant or chef finally gets its James Beard Award?

Far Out (Photo by Paul Torres Garcia at Sobremesa Studios)
The former Wriggly Tin space in Fair Park has transformed into something much more interesting with Far-Out. (Photo by Paul Torres Garcia at Sobremesa Studios)

Eight North Texas restaurants and chefs were named 2026 James Beard Award Semifinalists. Here’s a rundown:

  • Best New Restaurant: Far-Out (Chef Misti Norris is the culinary director at this new Fair Park spot and has also been nominated in the past for her Petra and the Beast)
  • Outstanding Bakery: Starship Bagel (This is the second consecutive year the Lewisville-based bakery has been nominated in this category)
  • Outstanding Pastry Chef or Baker: Maggie Huff of Lucia
  • Outstanding Bar: Ayahuasca Cantina
  • Outstanding Professional in Cocktail Service: Gabe Sanchez of Midnight Rambler (he also owns Saint Valentine and Black Swan Saloon)
  • Best Chef in Texas:
    • Scott Girling of Osteria Il Muro in Denton
    • Masayuki Otaka of Mabo (This yakitori omakase spot was a finalist last year for Best New Restaurant)
    • Patrick Hicks of Smoke’N Ash BBQ in Arlington (Also its second consecutive year nominated as a semifinalist in this category, but last year his wife and co-chef, Fasicka Hicks, was also named)

Interestingly, Elizabeth Blau of Crown Block was also named for Outstanding Restaurateur, but not for her Dallas spot atop Reunion Tower. Just for her Blau + Associates concepts in Las Vegas — Buddy V’s and Honeysalt.

Restaurant and chef finalists will be announced on Tuesday, March 31.

