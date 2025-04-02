Chef RJ Yoakum
Chad Houser
Bar Colette Dallas
Starship Bagel
01
04

Chef RJ Yoakum of Dallas' Georgie was named an Emerging Chef finalist for the 2025 James Beard Awards.

02
04

Chad Houser of Cafe Momentum was honored with the Humanitarian of the Year Award. (Courtesy)

03
04

Bar Colette isn't your ordinary Dallas craft cocktail bar.

04
04

Starship Bagel offers every kind of bagel and schmear you could want. (Courtesy)

Chef RJ Yoakum
Chad Houser
Bar Colette Dallas
Starship Bagel
Foodie Events / Restaurants

5 Dallas Restaurants and Chefs Are Named 2025 James Beard Finalists

Cafe Momentum's Chad Houser Earns The Humanitarian of the Year Award

BY // 04.02.25
Chef RJ Yoakum of Dallas' Georgie was named an Emerging Chef finalist for the 2025 James Beard Awards.
Chad Houser of Cafe Momentum was honored with the Humanitarian of the Year Award. (Courtesy)
Bar Colette isn't your ordinary Dallas craft cocktail bar.
Starship Bagel offers every kind of bagel and schmear you could want. (Courtesy)
1
4

Chef RJ Yoakum of Dallas' Georgie was named an Emerging Chef finalist for the 2025 James Beard Awards.

2
4

Chad Houser of Cafe Momentum was honored with the Humanitarian of the Year Award. (Courtesy)

3
4

Bar Colette isn't your ordinary Dallas craft cocktail bar.

4
4

Starship Bagel offers every kind of bagel and schmear you could want. (Courtesy)

Each spring, the James Beard Foundation names its Restaurant and Chef Award finalists in anticipation of the big event in the summer. Established in 1990, with its first award ceremony taking place a year later, the foundation recognizes extraordinary chefs and their restaurants across the nation (from fine dining to casual concepts). For the 35th anniversary, the James Beard Awards will take place on June 16 at the Lyric Opera of Chicago.

In the winter, nominations were narrowed down with 10 North Texas restaurants and chefs being named 2025 Restaurant and Chef Awards semifinalists. We noted how over the past few years, we’ve seen repeats of many names like Misti Norris (Petra and the Beast, which recently closed) and Lucia’s David Uyger, but that only Regino Rojas of Purépecha for Best Chef: Texas was a repeat this year. Also, Fort Worth was excluded altogether.

Chad Houser
Chad Houser of Cafe Momentum was honored with the Humanitarian of the Year Award. (Courtesy)

Earlier today, the 2025 James Beard Award finalists were announced and five Dallas spots made the cut including RJ Yoakum, who took over as Executive Head Chef at Knox Street’s Georgie in the summer of 2023 — named a finalist for Emerging Chef. Yakitori omakase restaurant from former Teppo owner Masayuki Otaka is a finalist for Best New Restaurant. Favorite bagel spot in Lewisville and downtown Dallas Starship Bagel made the cut for Outstanding Bakery. The inventive cocktail bar from the owners of Namo, Bar Colette, is a Best New Bar finalist. And Regino Rojas is finally named a Best Chef: Texas finalist (he was a semifinalist in 2023 and 2024) for his Mexican tasting room experience, Purépecha.

A delightful addition, Cafe Momentum‘s Chad Houser won the Humanitarian of the Year Award. Since 2015, the downtown Dallas restaurant has been known for creating “opportunities for justice-involved youth through an ever-expanding network of award-winning restaurants and training programs.” Several months ago, Cafe Momentum broke ground on a new flagship location in Old East Dallas so that the nonprofit can help even more at-risk youth, which will open in 2026.

“It has been the honor of my life to work alongside more than 1,200 justice-involved youth who have transformed their lives with the support of Café Momentum,” Houser says in a statement. “This award reflects the power and potential of every young person when we believe in them. When we provide the tools, resources, and opportunities they deserve, they rise every single time. Together, we are proving that every young person deserves a seat at the table.”

In 2024, zero Dallas restaurants and chefs earned a James Beard Award. Hopefully, things will be different on June 16.

Easter Tabletop

Swipe
  • Bering's April 2025
  • Bering's April 2025
  • Bering's April 2025
  • Bering's April 2025
  • Bering's April 2025
  • Bering's April 2025
  • Bering's April 2025
  • Bering's April 2025
  • Bering's April 2025
  • Bering's April 2025

Special Series

Texas Artists

Art You Want to Jump Into — Houston Sculptor Tara Conley Keeps It Hauntingly Lost and Found
Art You Want to Jump Into — Houston Sculptor Tara Conley Keeps It Hauntingly Lost and Found
read full series
FOREGROUND_PAPERCITY

Featured Properties

Swipe
15719 Foxgate Road
Open House
Fleetwood
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE 4/5 - 4/6 Saturday 11AM - 2 PM & Sunday 2 - 4PM

15719 Foxgate Road
Houston, TX

$895,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
15719 Foxgate Road
3762 Eli Road
Creekwood, Bellville
FOR SALE

3762 Eli Road
Bellville, TX

$1,300,000 Learn More about this property
Thea McShay
This property is listed by: Thea McShay (713) 724-7684 Email Realtor
3762 Eli Road
15621 Martineau Street
Aldine Area
FOR SALE

15621 Martineau Street
Houston, TX

$192,900 Learn More about this property
Shelby Matthews
This property is listed by: Shelby Matthews (281) 923-6480 Email Realtor
15621 Martineau Street
27039 Bel Air Point Lane
Sunterra
FOR SALE

27039 Bel Air Point Lane
Katy, TX

$376,250 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
27039 Bel Air Point Lane
6806 Waxbill Road
Cane Island
FOR SALE

6806 Waxbill Road
Katy, TX

$499,999 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
6806 Waxbill Road
814 Reinicke Street
Rice Military
FOR SALE

814 Reinicke Street
Houston, TX

$565,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
814 Reinicke Street
1923 Ash Meadow Drive
Ponderosa Forest
FOR SALE

1923 Ash Meadow Drive
Houston, TX

$242,500 Learn More about this property
Shelby Matthews
This property is listed by: Shelby Matthews (281) 923-6480 Email Realtor
1923 Ash Meadow Drive
2119 Parker Grove Drive
Pomona
FOR SALE

2119 Parker Grove Drive
Manvel, TX

$735,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Scherer
This property is listed by: Cathy Scherer (832) 689-1024 Email Realtor
2119 Parker Grove Drive
1744 Nina Lee Lane
Oak Forest
FOR SALE

1744 Nina Lee Lane
Houston, TX

$895,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1744 Nina Lee Lane
2208 Arlington Street
The Heights
FOR SALE

2208 Arlington Street
Houston, TX

$1,545,000 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
2208 Arlington Street
1902 Potomac Drive #A
Westhaven Estates, Galleria
FOR SALE

1902 Potomac Drive #A
Houston, TX

$749,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
1902 Potomac Drive #A
6026 Lake Bridge Lane
Del Bello Lakes, Alvin
FOR SALE

6026 Lake Bridge Lane
Manvel, TX

$545,000 Learn More about this property
Bob Murdock
This property is listed by: Bob Murdock (832) 326-5712 Email Realtor
6026 Lake Bridge Lane
12261 Oxford Crescent Circle
Enclave at Oxford Park
FOR SALE

12261 Oxford Crescent Circle
Houston, TX

$414,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
12261 Oxford Crescent Circle
279 Sugarberry Circle
Hudson Bend
FOR SALE

279 Sugarberry Circle
Houston, TX

$995,000 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
279 Sugarberry Circle
1108 Hyde Park Blvd
Hyde Park, Montrose
FOR SALE

1108 Hyde Park Blvd
Houston, TX

$995,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
1108 Hyde Park Blvd
2414 Cochran Street
Cochran Estates, Northside
FOR SALE

2414 Cochran Street
Houston, TX

$334,500 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
2414 Cochran Street
1505 Early Lane
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

1505 Early Lane
Houston, TX

$785,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
1505 Early Lane
2510 Gostick Street
Greater Heights
FOR SALE

2510 Gostick Street
Houston, TX

$675,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2510 Gostick Street
1410 Walton Street
Greater Heights Area
FOR SALE

1410 Walton Street
Houston, TX

$455,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
1410 Walton Street
3906 Centre Plains Way
Centre Park Terrace
FOR SALE

3906 Centre Plains Way
Houston, TX

$490,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
3906 Centre Plains Way
16835 Fowler Pines Drive
The Groves, Humble
FOR SALE

16835 Fowler Pines Drive
Humble, TX

$650,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
16835 Fowler Pines Drive
3 Warrenton Drive
Whispering Oaks
FOR SALE

3 Warrenton Drive
Houston, TX

$3,649,000 Learn More about this property
Julie Brann
This property is listed by: Julie Brann (713) 594-8736 Email Realtor
3 Warrenton Drive
9850 Pagewood Lane #1001
Westchase Forest
FOR SALE

9850 Pagewood Lane #1001
Houston, TX

$164,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
9850 Pagewood Lane #1001
1504 Anita Street
Midtown - Houston
FOR SALE

1504 Anita Street
Houston, TX

$699,900 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
1504 Anita Street
3931 Gramercy Street
Braeswood Place
FOR SALE

3931 Gramercy Street
Houston, TX

$925,000 Learn More about this property
Julie Brann
This property is listed by: Julie Brann (713) 594-8736 Email Realtor
3931 Gramercy Street
1210 Bala Lake Court
Gleannloch Farms
FOR SALE

1210 Bala Lake Court
Spring, TX

$439,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
1210 Bala Lake Court
14106 Lollypine Pointe Drive
Dunham Pointe
FOR SALE

14106 Lollypine Pointe Drive
Cypress, TX

$929,900 Learn More about this property
Janice Ratliff
This property is listed by: Janice Ratliff (713) 819-0801 Email Realtor
14106 Lollypine Pointe Drive
2514 Ashby Forest Drive
Sienna Village Of Destrehan
FOR SALE

2514 Ashby Forest Drive
Missouri City, TX

$800,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
2514 Ashby Forest Drive
7447 Brompton Street
Braeswood Place
FOR SALE

7447 Brompton Street
Houston, TX

$299,900 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
7447 Brompton Street
6710 La Puente Drive
Mission Bend
FOR SALE

6710 La Puente Drive
Houston, TX

$235,000 Learn More about this property
Meagan Bordelon
This property is listed by: Meagan Bordelon (832) 272-7072 Email Realtor
6710 La Puente Drive
17722 Meadow Crossing Lane
Copper Lakes
FOR SALE

17722 Meadow Crossing Lane
Houston, TX

$346,888 Learn More about this property
Thea McShay
This property is listed by: Thea McShay (713) 724-7684 Email Realtor
17722 Meadow Crossing Lane
4013 Ella Lee Lane
Oak Estates
FOR SALE

4013 Ella Lee Lane
Houston, TX

$2,850,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4013 Ella Lee Lane
2206 Mason Street #10
Montrose
FOR SALE

2206 Mason Street #10
Houston, TX

$1,395,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
2206 Mason Street #10
25919 Orchard Knoll Lane
Cinco Ranch
FOR SALE

25919 Orchard Knoll Lane
Katy, TX

$375,000 Learn More about this property
Janice Ratliff
This property is listed by: Janice Ratliff (713) 819-0801 Email Realtor
25919 Orchard Knoll Lane
410 Birdsall Street
Rice Military
FOR SALE

410 Birdsall Street
Houston, TX

$599,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
410 Birdsall Street
326 Gershwin Drive
Memorial Glen
FOR SALE

326 Gershwin Drive
Houston, TX

$1,100,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
326 Gershwin Drive
2530 River Ridge
For Lease: $3,500 | Sienna
FOR SALE

2530 River Ridge
Missouri City, TX

$495,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
2530 River Ridge
1808 Northwood Street #A
The Heights
FOR SALE

1808 Northwood Street #A
Houston, TX

$529,000 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
1808 Northwood Street #A
14011 Old Gruene Court
Rock Creek, Cypress
FOR SALE

14011 Old Gruene Court
Cypress, TX

$1,399,000 Learn More about this property
Katie Aguilar
This property is listed by: Katie Aguilar (832) 725-9616 Email Realtor
14011 Old Gruene Court
5311 Queensloch Drive
Meyerland | Co-list: Anita Bormaster
FOR SALE

5311 Queensloch Drive
Houston, TX

$1,795,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5311 Queensloch Drive
5828 Francis Oak Place
Francis Oak Landing
FOR SALE

5828 Francis Oak Place
Houston, TX

$355,000 Learn More about this property
Danielle Winkler
This property is listed by: Danielle Winkler (713) 817-7678 Email Realtor
5828 Francis Oak Place
14942 Spring Lake Drive
Heatherwood
FOR SALE

14942 Spring Lake Drive
Houston, TX

$307,500 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
14942 Spring Lake Drive
3111 Oakmont Drive
Alcorn Bend, Sugar Land
FOR SALE

3111 Oakmont Drive
Sugar Land, TX

$925,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
3111 Oakmont Drive
1005 Redberry Hill Road
Red Berry Hill, Baytown
FOR SALE

1005 Redberry Hill Road
Baytown, TX

$375,000 Learn More about this property
Tricia David
This property is listed by: Tricia David (832) 428-2739 Email Realtor
1005 Redberry Hill Road
4812 Holly Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

4812 Holly Street
Bellaire, TX

$8,600 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
4812 Holly Street
1523 Allston Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

1523 Allston Street
Houston, TX

$675,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1523 Allston Street
Presented by Bernstein Realty Your Home Our Expertise
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X