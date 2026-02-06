Amrina Chef Jassi Bindra Embraces His Top Chef Moment, Bringing The Woodlands, India and His Turban To the Iconic TV Competition

The Woodlands chef Jassi Bindra is bringing his skills to Top Chef Season 23, which starts airing March 9 on Bravo. Bindra is the co-owner and executive chef of the acclaimed Amrina in The Woodlands, neighboring Midtown Houston restaurants Pok Pok Po and Bol, and Kitchen Rumors in Houston’s Sixth Ward neighborhood.

Bindra is no stranger to food TV, with appearances on Indian television and Food Network’s Chopped (which he won) in 2023, but Top Chef carries special significance for him.

“When I found out I would be on Top Chef, it was a mix of excitement and disbelief,” Bindra says. “I’ve spent years focused on my work, my growth, and staying true to my cooking. So being chosen felt like real recognition of that effort. It was a proud moment, not just for me, but for everyone who has supported me along the way.

“Being able to represent my culture and step onto that stage as the first Indian Sikh chef wearing a turban made it even more meaningful.”

Top Chef’s 23rd season is set in The Carolinas, and Bindra will compete against 14 other chefs for the top prize of $250,000 and culinary bragging rights.

A Milestone In Representation

The ability to represent Indian culture was a big part of Jassi Bindra’s motivation to take part in Top Chef.

“One of my biggest motivations was the opportunity to be the first Indian Sikh Turban chef to represent my culture and cuisine on a global platform like Top Chef,” Bindra tells PaperCity The Woodlands. “Food is storytelling for me. It carries history, memory and identity. I wanted to showcase flavors and techniques deeply rooted in my background while presenting them through a modern lens.

“Top Chef gave me the chance to bring that narrative to life and share it with a much wider audience.”

Being cast on the show was an opportunity for Bindra to reflect on his cooking past.

“More than anything, the experience made me reflect on how far I’ve come as a chef,” he notes. “Knowing I would be cooking on a national stage while representing my culture carried real weight. It pushed me to trust my instincts, cook with confidence and stay true to who I am in the kitchen.

“This journey meant so much to me, especially representing my culture and cuisine on such a respected platform. I can’t wait to share this experience with you.”

Want to get a head start on the newest season? The premiere episode of the new season will be available beginning Tuesday, March 3 on Peacock, Bravo’s YouTube channel and VOD.

Bravo’s Top Chef with Jassi Bindra will premiere on Monday, March 9 at 8 pm on Bravo.