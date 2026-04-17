Amrina Chef Jassi Bindra Opens Up On His Spicy, Electric Top Chef Run — Forever One Of The Woodlands’ Biggest Winners

Surpreet Singh, Jassi Bindra, and Preetpaul Singh are the culinary team behind Amrina, crafting a Thanksgiving feast that blends tradition with innovation. (Photo courtesy Amrina)

Chef Jassi Bindra of Amrina in The Woodlands is one of the top chefs in Texas.

A signature dish of chef Bindra is his whole roasted chicken in a sealed dough crust. (Photo by Chris Furia)

Chef Jassi Bindra (in white) and his team prepare dinner at Amrina. (Photo by Duc Vo for Jenny Antill Photography)

In a surprising twist, his food wasn’t hot enough. The Woodlands’ beloved Amrina executive chef Jassi Bindra is reflecting on his elimination on Episode 2 of Top Chef‘ Season 23, when his braised lamb vindaloo was judged to be not spicy enough.

“The Top Chef format demands a level of precision that borders relentlessly,” Bindra tells PaperCity The Woodlands. “You’re executing highly conceptual, restaurant-caliber dishes under extreme time constraints. Often in unfamiliar kitchens. For me, the challenge was not just technical. It was about maintaining the integrity of my flavor profiles.

“Indian cuisine, especially the way I approach it, is layered, intentional and nuanced. Translating that depth in such a compressed format pushed me to be sharper, more instinctive and incredibly disciplined.”

Bindra walked away — and right back into the Amrina kitchen —grateful for his latest national TV cooking experience.

“The experience was charged with energy from start to finish,” he says. “Beyond the competition, there’s a genuine camaraderie that forms — a mutual respect among chefs who understand exactly what it takes to be there. But the most exhilarating moments were in front of the judges — cooking for them, pushing boundaries and sharing something deeply personal on every plate.

“That combination of intensity, creativity, and connection made it unforgettable. Not to forget the participant chefs, it was an honor to cook along with such an amazing talent.”

ELIZABETH ANTHONY Swipe





















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The other chefs on Bindra’s season include twins Brandon and Jonathan Dearden and married couple Jennifer Lee Jackson and Justin Tootla, Sherry Cardoso of Brooklyn’s Cynthia restaurant and Chicago’s Sieger Bayer, who was eliminated in this week’s episode.

Although he was eliminated in this season’s second episode, Bindra found the filming and experience enjoyable.

“Filming was nothing short of electric — a rare intersection of pressure, creativity and pure adrenaline,” he tells PaperCity The Woodlands. “For me, the defining highlight was the opportunity to showcase my culinary lens: bold, cuisine-driven and deeply rooted in Indian heritage, yet expressed through a refined, modern technique. Every plate was a chance to tell that story.

“It was also both an honor and genuinely fun to cook for the judges — presenting dishes that reflect my identity and seeing their immediate reaction is a privilege few chefs get to experience.”

Keeping It Spicy — and True

For Bindra’s last episode, the chefs were separated into two teams and asked to create seven-course menus with increasingly spicier dishes. This coming on the heels of a visit to South Carolina’s Puckerbutt Pepper company’s farms. PuckerButt created the Carolina Reaper pepper and Pepper X, which dethroned the Reaper as the world’s hottest pepper in 2023.

PuckerButt Pepper‘s Ed Currie and Heatonist founder and CEO Noah Chaimberg served as guest judges for this episode, ultimately deciding Jassi Bindra’s seventh (and final) dish wasn’t quite spicy enough.

Still, there is no doubt Bindra stayed true to himself and the Indian food that’s defined him.

“My biggest takeaway was the importance of owning your narrative without compromise,” he says. “The dishes that resonated most were the ones where I leaned fully into my perspective — unapologetically bold, culturally grounded and technically precise. I also carry a deep sense of pride in representing my heritage

“Being one of the first Sikh chefs to stand on that platform meant something far greater than competition. It was about visibility, representation and honoring where I come from through my food.”

Bindra may be off Top Chef, but to the devoted diners of his Amrina, Kitchen Rumors, Bol and Pok Pok Po restaurants, he’s certainly still at the top of the chefs.