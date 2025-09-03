JoSeon
Jo'Seon Wagyu Omakase will offer dinner and a show (with AI enhancements on projection screens) when it opens in Dallas' Design District this fall. (Courtesy)

Jo'Seon is led by Executive Chef/co-owner Danny Shin and General Manager and Beverage Director JP Park. (Courtesy)

A rendering of the main dining room at Jo'Seon. (Courtesy)

JP Park is creating a cocktail menu at Jo'Seon including “refined classics and progressive options using techniques such as smoking, clarification, and tableside delivery.” (Courtesy)

Restaurants / Openings

New Korean Omakase Restaurant to Debut in Design District With A5 Wagyu-Focused Menu, AI Enhancements, and Private Limo Concierge Service

This Fall, Jo'Seon Brings An Omakase Experience Unlike Any Other to Dallas

BY //
Jo'Seon Wagyu Omakase will offer dinner and a show (with AI enhancements on projection screens) when it opens in Dallas' Design District this fall. (Courtesy)

Jo'Seon is led by Executive Chef/co-owner Danny Shin and General Manager and Beverage Director JP Park. (Courtesy)

A rendering of the main dining room at Jo'Seon. (Courtesy)

JP Park is creating a cocktail menu at Jo'Seon including “refined classics and progressive options using techniques such as smoking, clarification, and tableside delivery.” (Courtesy)

The omakase trend isn’t slowing down in Dallas anytime soon as a new Korean omakase restaurant focusing on Japanese A5 wagyu is opening in the Design District. Jo’Seon Wagyu Omakase will debut at 1628 Oak Lawn Avenue this fall.

In Japanese, omakase translates to “I leave it up to you.” At a restaurant, this means that the chef will choose the dishes that will be served based on seasonal ingredients, their expertise, and sometimes your preferences. At Jo’Seon, Executive Chef/Co-Owner Danny Shin is crafting the menu, which will feature Korean beef techniques and American influences — something that makes it stand out amongst many Dallas omakase restaurants. New to The QUAD in Uptown, Domodomo Kō is the only other omakase restaurant in the city that we know of that has a Korean influence.

Danny Shin, JP Park
Jo’Seon is led by Executive Chef/co-owner Danny Shin and General Manager and Beverage Director JP Park. (Courtesy)

The Korean-born chef grew up working in his mother’s Korean and Japanese restaurants. After completing his required military service, Shin moved to New York for college, and then to Toronto in 2018, where he opened his first restaurant, Korean Fad. Next, he relocated to Texas, opening a sushi concept called Bluefin in Frisco in 2023.

“Every element of Jo’Seon, from your arrival to your check presentation, is designed to be an experience unlike any other,” says Shin in a press release. “Jo’Seon is a luxurious, unforgettable dining experience that merges Korean culinary technique with modern hospitality, and we’re eager for Dallasites to step inside a new culinary world this fall.”

Along with a menu that rotates every two months and highlights six cuts of premium A5 wagyu and fresh fish directly from Japan, the restaurant is set to be an immersive dining concept as well. There will be “multiple large projection screens [including a 35-foot screen that anchors the chef’s station] with AI-enhancements, private rooms [with 15-foot screens], butcher shop on display, and the opportunity to book private limo transportation service to/from your meal via the restaurant’s dedicated concierge team.”

Main Dining Room Rendering
A rendering of the main dining room at Jo’Seon. (Courtesy)

Shin has teamed up with Dallas developer Mike Baird on Jo’Seon, as well as General Manager and Beverage Director JP Park (also formerly at Bluefin). Park will create the cocktail menu, which will include “refined classics and progressive options using techniques such as smoking, clarification, and tableside delivery.”

In the main dining room, guests will receive the 12-course tasting menu, while a more extravagant 18-course menu is available in three private dining rooms, where each has its own private chef.

Jo’Seon will be reservation only. Follow the restaurant’s Instagram page for updates.

