JW Steakhouse Dallas Hosts Decadent Dinner With Garrison Brothers to Celebrate New Collaboration Whiskey

By the time everyone left the beautiful evening, new memories were formed, friendships were made, and stomachs were full.

The sparkling Dallas skyline served as the perfect backdrop for a night among the lights at the JW Steakhouse Dallas.

When the Garrison Brothers Old Fashioned Cocktail launches on the new menu on March 22, it will be served on a remaindered piece of the barrel in which the bourbon was aged and paired with brisket jerky for the full experience.

The fourth course potentially stole the show as a Whiskey-Brined 45-Day Dry-Aged Tomahawk paired with the JW Marriott Single Barrel from Garrison Brothers.

To start, the evening kicked off with a Smoked Beef Tartare Tartlet, paired with a Welcome Drink.

The goal for the dinner was to create a menu that reflects what guests expect from JW Steakhouse - exceptional ingredients, thoughtful technique, and flavors that highlight the quality of locally sourced cuts.

The sparkling Dallas skyline served as the perfect backdrop for a night among the lights at the JW Steakhouse Dallas, as the luxurious restaurant hosted a gorgeous and intimate evening with local tastemakers to celebrate a new collaboration with Hye-based whiskey brand Garrison Brothers.

A celebration was definitely in order, as Garrison Brothers recently launched a custom, single-barrel blend just for the signature restaurant at JW Marriott Dallas Arts District that pairs perfectly with so many of the dishes from its menu. The restaurant now features a Garrison Brothers Old Fashioned on its newly launched cocktail menu as of March 22—making it the perfect time to raise a glass and offer a toast.



“Selecting this barrel was about finding a bourbon with the depth and character to stand alongside the bold flavors of JW Steakhouse,” says Hender Menjivar-Soriano, Assistant Manager of Operations at JW Steakhouse. “Its notes of caramel, toasted oak, and warm spice create a beautiful balance, making it a natural complement to the steakhouse experience.”

Guests indulged in a perfectly curated five-course dinner reflecting the epicurean expertise of the JW Steakhouse Dallas and Garrison Brothers’ creations.

To start, the evening kicked off with a Smoked Beef Tartare Tartlet, paired with a Welcome Drink. Coal-Roasted Texas Carrot & Burrata paired with Garrison Brothers’ Small Batch quickly followed, with Frozen Peach & Mint Granita (paired with Garrison Brothers’ Honey Drew) then serving as the third course. The fourth course potentially stole the show as a Whiskey-Brined 45-Day Dry-Aged Tomahawk paired with the JW Marriott Single Barrel from Garrison Brothers. Of course, the evening ended with a showstopping dessert: Texas Chocolate & Burnt Orange, paired with Garrison Brothers’ Guadalupe.

“Our goal for the dinner was to create a menu that reflects what guests expect from JW Steakhouse — exceptional ingredients, thoughtful technique, and flavors that highlight the quality of our locally sourced cuts,” says Dylan McCoy, Food & Beverage Director for JW Marriott Dallas Arts District. “Each course was designed to pair seamlessly with the bourbon, creating a dining experience that feels both indulgent and distinctly rooted in Texas.”

Of course, nothing the Dallas JW Marriott or its steakhouse does is ever ordinary, and the new cocktail menu is hardly the exception. Featured as their signature cocktail, the Garrison Brothers Old Fashioned is served on a reclaimed piece of the barrel in which the bourbon was aged and paired with brisket jerky for the full experience.

By the time everyone left the beautiful evening, new memories were formed, friendships were made, and stomachs were full.