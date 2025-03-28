The Woodlands’ New Sushi Restaurant Makes a Splash On The Waterway — Kokoro Grows With a Full Bar This Time

The private dining room at Kokoro on The Waterway in The Woodlands seats 10. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

Kanpachi and hamachi nigiri at Kokoro on the Waterway in The Woodlands. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

Handrolls are created bar-side at Kokoro's newest location on The Waterway in The Woodlands. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

Kokoro Handroll Bar, the new to The Woodlands sushi restaurant on The Waterway, has transformed the former Refuge space into a sleek, intimate dining room. Diners can get face-to-face with expert sushi makers as they meticulously craft intricate Japanese bites.

Kokoro came to life in 2019 when Uchi veterans Patrick Pham and Daniel Lee opened the first Kokoro inside Bravery Chef Hall in Houston. Now, The Woodlands location marks the fourth outpost of the acclaimed Houston-born sushi hotspot and the second Kokoro restaurant in Texas. Two Kokoro restaurants opened in Dubai in 2024.

Kokoro, which means “heart” in Japanese, reflects the dedication behind every dish. The extensive menu includes nigiri, sashimi, crudo, handrolls, handroll sets and salads. Each dish highlights top-quality ingredients and precise craftsmanship. The new Kokoro in The Woodlands also features a full bar with a curated selection of beer, wine, sake and cocktails.

A Ducky Nod To Chef Daniel Lee

Kokoro also has an eye for tradition. It retains several elements from its predecessor The Refuge. The enormous tiered chandelier, the plantation shutters and a bar ladder remain, but the ladder now serves a quirky new purpose. It’s the new sushi restaurant’s Duck Shelf.

The Duck Shelf, along with other duck-themed decor, nods to Chef Ducky — the nickname Kokoro founding chef Daniel Lee earned after wearing a duck-print shirt to work. Diners who didn’t know his name referred to him as “The chef with the ducks,” and it stuck.

“He embraces it because he always wears the ducks,” general manager Richard Ortega tells PaperCity The Woodlands. “Now when guests go to cool places and they bring back ducks for us, we put them on display.”

Lee’s culinary quest began at age 16, igniting a lifelong passion for cooking. He trained at the prestigious Le Cordon Bleu in Los Angeles, mastering classical techniques and gastronomy in its Culinary Arts program. His career took him across the United States., working in Virginia, Washington, D.C. and California before landing at Houston’s renowned Uchi. He specialized in Japanese cuisine, refining his craft.

Now he’s dedicated to shaping his own kitchen, bringing his unique culinary vision to life and providing unforgettable dining experiences.

At the heart of The Woodlands’ own new Kokoro restaurant is the 24-seat bar encircling the chef’s preparation area, offering an up-close look at the sushi-making process. Additional table seating accommodates 20 more diners, and outdoor seating is in the works. A private dining room for up to 10 people is also available for reservations.

“We look forward to bringing a new dining experience to The Woodlands,” Kokoro business partner C.J. Short says. “Our sushi is of the highest quality, and we’re committed to maintaining that standard as we expand.”

Kokoro Handroll Bar is located at 24 Waterway Avenue in The Woodlands. It’s open from 11 am to 10 pm Sundays through Wednesdays, and 11 am to 11 pm Thursdays through Saturdays. For more information and reservations, go here.