The Magic Of Burgundy — A Trip To This Region Of France Is a Wine Lover’s Dream

Burgundy is often on my mind. The diverse landscapes and geography, the wines, the cuisine. . . it is a fabled region with a grand history (the Franks and the Dukes of Burgundy are alone worthy of lifelong study) and captivating present. All that, plus escargots, those heavenly escargots.

I spent some time in that magical region – since Jan. 1, 2016, known officially as Bourgogne-Franche-Comté – of France last year, and too many days there would have been too few. I was therefore excited when I received Kosta Browne’s Burgundy Series 2022 vintage lineup, because the wines took me back to the sights, sounds and smells of Meursault, where my traveling companions and I set up headquarters for a few days in a stone house overlooking a vineyard in the small village (2022 population: 1,376).

Meursault is known for its excellent white wines, and when planning a trip to Burgundy don’t overlook the idea of making the village your temporary home. The proximity of the Chassagne-Montrachet and Puligny-Montrachet appellations, to name but two nearby, and the city of Beaune are nothing but bonuses. In addition, Meursault has an excellent patisserie on its town square that makes a fine pain au chocolat, as well as a French-Asian restaurant La Goutte d’Or, where Yuki and Thomas Broyer’s menu of honest, authentic food includes fricassee of frog legs, duck breast, pike quenelles, sushi, and terrines of pigeon, foie gras and lobster. La Goutte d’Or’s wine list, full of great values, adds to the story.

To the Burgundy Series wines. Kosta Browne winemaker Julien Howsepian — his family’s roots lie in Burgundy and he speaks French — had long wanted to make wine from grapes grown in the region, and in 2012 began having discussions about the vision.

“Back then, it was just the seed of an idea — a dream waiting to be realized,” Howespian says. “Creating the Burgundy Series has been a remarkable journey, and one of the most inspiring experiences of my career. In many ways, our early years in Burgundy felt like a return to our roots in the Russian River Valley and Sonoma Coast, when we were the new kid on the block finding our footing, building relationships with growers and earning their trust and respect.”

Diving Into the Burgundy Series

Chablis Premier Cru ($115 standard retail price/$70 member price) is an ideal place to begin my study of Kosta Browne’s Burgundy Series. Kimmeridgian soils is the buzzphrase, and chardonnay the buzzword, so let’s take a brief look at both.

Father's Day Gifts Swipe















Next

If you don’t already know, Chablis is — must be by regulation — 100 percent chardonnay. Then there’s the hierarchy: Petit Chablis, Chablis, Chablis Premier Cru, and Chablis Grand Cru. The latter three originate from vineyards planted on the aforementioned Kimmeridgian soils, while Petit Chablis — the name was first used in 1908 to mark wines not made from chardonnay grapes and/or not grown in Kimmeridgian soils — is primarily grown on younger Portlandian soils.

This is putting it simply, but the mineral-rich Kimmeridgian clay and limestone (full of fossilized oyster shells) give the first three appellations astounding minerality and aging potential, while the Portlandian earth produces wines marked by immediate approachability and freshness (plus great value).

As a loose rule of thumb — I write “loose” because changes made by winemakers in Chablis have resulted in wines that are offer an abundance of pleasure whether one drinks them young or old, as opposed to times past, when many of the wines were harsh when young or lacked a finesse and depth that was sorely missed — drink Petit Chablis young. Perhaps two years after release, Chablis five years after release and Chablis Premier Cru and Grand Cru five to 10 years (or more) after release. Time will reward you, but if you are impatient do not let me stop you from pulling a cork whenever you desire.

To close this topic, it’s a pleasing thing to try a Premier Cru five years after release and the same wine/same vintage five years later. Notice and appreciate the evolution and development of the living liquid.

The first thing that struck me upon tasting the 2022 Kosta Browne Chablis was its singular precision. Lovers of chablis will be familiar with the flinty minerality these wines possess, and this one is no exception. Retrieve a stone from a river whose waters are clean and flowing and hold it under your nose — that aroma is beautifully represented here, along with white stone fruit and a delicate lemon note. The concise minerality continues in the mouth and marries beautifully with the wine’s distinct acidity. You’ll love opening this bottle and drinking it with a plate of seared sea scallops (prepared simply with garlic and a touch of lemon).

This wine has an alcohol level of 13.5 percent, and élevage involved the use of 100 percent stainless steel for 13 months. As noted, I would not scold you if you opted to open this chablis now, but uncorking it in 2028 would not be a bad plan either.

The Pinot Noir Equation

And we now turn to pinot noir, that other grand grape of Burgundy, for the remaining four selections in Kosta Browne’s Burgundy Series vintage 2022 (2020 was the first vintage in this series). These names — Beaune, Pommard, Volnay, and Nuits-Saint-Georges — will likely be familiar to many, and Howsepian and his team have produced fine examples that fit well under these appellations.

I’ll dispose of some rudimentary notes here about the four pinot noirs. All come in at 13.5 percent alcohol, and each carries a suggested retail price of $150, or $90 for Kosta Browne club members. As for oak programs, which Howsepian controls, here’s the breakdown: Beaune (37 percent new oak, 63 percent neutral oak for 13 months); Pommard (29 percent new oak, 71 percent neutral oak for 13 months); Volnay (19 percent new, 81 neutral for 13 months); Nuits-Saint-Georges (29 percent new, 71 percent neutral for 13 months).

Howsepian works with a winery in Côte de Beaune (under a confidentiality agreement) to produce this series; the wines are vinified and aged in barrel in Burgundy, then transported under refrigeration for bottling in Sebastopol, California, where Kosta Browne, which is owned by Duckhorn Wine Company, is located.

“Over time, as our connections in Burgundy have strengthened, our ability to work with the best vineyards has grown, including access to Premier Cru properties in Beaune and Chablis,” Howsepian says. “The exceptional quality of those vineyards is embodied in our 2022 Burgundy Series wines. So is the extraordinary quality of the 2022 Burgundy vintage, which has already earned glowing praise for its energy, freshness, and generosity. It is a fascinating union that I find thrilling.”

Here is a look at the four 2022 pinot noirs in Kosta Browne’s Burgundy lineup, beginning with the Beaune Premier Cru, and though I want you to keep reading, if you are pressed for time here is my appraisal in brief: Club members should definitely purchase these bottles, and, depending on their wine-buying budget, non-club members would do no wrong adding these selections to their cellars. My tastings were, across the board, much, much more than satisfactory.

The Beaune Premier Cru bottling speaks of cherries, dark cherries, the predominant note aroma-wise and on the palate. If you like black and dark blue fruits, this one will interest you. Wonderful tension and vitality are evident in this medium-body wine, along with confident acidity and tannins. Secondary aromas of forest floor and mushroom, which will become more pronounced as the wine ages in the bottle, are part of the dynamic here, and the hint of white pepper is delightful. I’d pair this bottle with a mushroom and chicken fricassee, making sure to include some morels.

Interesting fact about Beaune Premier Crus: There are 42 individual climats (vineyard sites) classified as premier cru in the appellation, and only about 10 percent of total production meets the premier cru qualification standards.

To the Kosta Browne Pommard, and first things first: You will be pleased if you serve this bottle with duck breast or duck confit. The wine’s rusticity, restrained might, and dark cherry notes will pair perfectly with the waterfowl, but won’t overpower the dish. You also get a pleasing floral undertone, as well as red berry notes. The tannins and power characteristic of wines from the appellation are evident, but they do not punch wildly. Pommard, which lies between Beaune and Volnay, had a population of 444 as of 2022. As noted above, time spent in this area is time not wasted. Cycling around the villages is a pleasant way to spend a day, and the scenery is moving and enlivening.

Here, in transition, I offer some words from Jon Bonné, which appear in his indispensable book The New French Wine: “If Pommard tends to be about muscle, Volnay stands on finesse. Frequently the comparison is to Chambolle, and the similarities are there, certainly in the nuanced structure of the wines and in the relatively light topsoil with harder Bathonian limestone below.” Volnay boasts, according to Vins de Bourgogne, 29 premiers crus, a not insubstantial quantity. These include Santenots, Clos de la Chapelle, and Clos de la Rougeotte.

Yes, Pommard wines are described as masculine, and those from Volnay (the appellation dates to 1937) are often termed “feminine.” They can certainly, in most cases, be appreciated as “delicate,’ and while I’ll leave it up to readers to debate the utility of using “masculine” and “feminine” to describe wines, the Kosta Browne Volnay is complex and carries an arsenal of poised, confident aromas, including the ever-present cherry, as well as gooseberry and raspberry.

In the glass the wine is a lovely shade of garnet, and tannins are restrained. When you take this bottle to the table, pair it with coq au vin, as made by Julia Child.

Nuits-Saint-Georges is the final selection in this series, and a key thing to know about the appellation is that it is comprised of two parts, which are divided by the town and the valley of the Meuzin, a smallish river (38 kilometers long) that is a tributary of the Saône. (In an interesting aside, the Meuzin made international news in 1978 when a disgruntled winery worker dumped $600,000 worth of wine into the river, a wasteful act that killed thousands of fish.) Soil composition is also divided in the appellation, but limestone, marl and clay dominate. The elevated portions of the northern section consist of alluvia marked by small stones, while the low-lying areas of the northern region are mostly silt deposited by the Meuzin. The southern part of the appellation features alluvia from the Vallerots Valley and limestone deposits atop the slopes.

This terroir diversity produces wines with diverse characteristics: in the south, near Premeaux-Prissey, you’ll find lighter wines with subdued tannins, while in the north, near Vosne-Romanée, the wines are more complex and show remarkable finesse. Drink these wines young to enjoy their vivacity, and age with care to appreciate the AOC’s overall reputation for producing robust wines that mature with grace into something complex and elegant in the bottle.

To the 2022 Nuits-Saint-Georges from Kosta Browne, and we begin with my food pairing, as presented by Yotam Ottolenghi: slow-roasted lamb with grapes. The recipe uses an abundance of shallots and garlic, and its sauce will enhance the wine’s elegance. I tasted the 2022 immediately after pulling the bottle’s cork, and its freshness and earthiness mingled in the nose and on the palate. Rose petals, subdued red licorice and violets were also playing in the bouquet. In the mouth you get a wine of medium body and balanced, dancing elegance.

Howsepian, as noted above, has roots in Burgundy; one of his grandmothers grew up in a village near Nuits-Saint-Georges, and his father had an uncle who worked in wineries in the region. What he and his team have produced in this series of wines is worthy of that legacy. While I understand the decision to keep some details — namely, vineyard sites — confidential, knowing exactly the provenance of the fruit that went into the bottles would allow a more comprehensive appraisal and comparison of the wines. However, 2022 has been universally deemed an excellent vintage in Burgundy, with high temperatures that slowed polyphenolic ripeness and a major storm in June that helped the vines get through a dry July, and these bottles represent the vintage well.