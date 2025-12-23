The Woodlands Pulls Off a Burger Coup — Lankford’s Brings a Houston Cult Favorite North

Lankford’s is known for serving one of the best burgers in Houston. (Photo courtesy Lankford’s)

Lankford’s is packing up its legendary burgers and heading north. The Houston institution is set to open a new location on The Woodlands Waterway next month. Slated for a mid-January opening, The Woodlands’ own Lankford’s will be the family’s third restaurant overall. The new outpost will open inside the former Baja Cantina space, joining Bari Ristorante and Bar Bludorn along The Waterway.

Third-generation family member and owner Paul Prior says the move was driven by both demand and a deep connection to the area.

“We chose The Woodlands because we’ve called it home for more than 20 years,” Prior says. “Many customers who visit the original Lankford’s drive from Willis, Conroe and The Woodlands. We wanted to bring a taste of home to our local community.”

The opening marks a new chapter for the family-run business. Paul Prior and his wife Jessica will oversee The Woodlands’ new Lankford’s. They will work alongside fourth-generation family member Nicolas van der Does and his wife, publicist Sydney Prior van der Does, who will serve as co-owners. Paul Prior took full control of Lankford’s after his mother Eydie retired in 2021.

New Features at Lankford’s

Designed to be a spot for all ages, The Woodlands’ own Lankord’s will introduce several new features. These include a 12-tap self-serve beer wall and a dedicated milkshake bar. The shake menu will offer kid-friendly favorites and boozy options for adults.

The restaurant will also debut a Rescue Menu with dog-friendly dishes. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Montgomery County Animal Shelter.

Diners can also join the new Lankford’s Wine Club. It will offer exclusive selections, special events and member perks.

These additions join the brand’s signature lineup of burgers and comfort food classics. Known for its hearty, creative burgers and warm hospitality, Lankford’s continues to thrive as a multi-generational family favorite. The focus remains on scratch-made comfort food with a Texas soul.

Lankford’s will be located at 24 Waterway Square in The Woodlands. For more information, go here.