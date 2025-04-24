Lena’s Asian Kitchen Provides Healthy Asian Meal Prep Delivery With Purpose in Houston

It’s a struggle everyone knows all too well. The age old question of: “what’s for dinner?”

It’s a struggle everyone knows all too well. The age-old question of: “What’s for dinner?” Between the hustle and bustle of meetings, school pick-up, after-school sports, and homework, it’s easy to fall back on drive-throughs and take-out. But, what if there was another way? What if there was a way to feed your family quickly, well, and with purpose? Enter Lena’s Asian Kitchen.

Founded by Chef Trang (Lena) Le, Lena’s Asian Kitchen is a healthy Asian meal prep delivery service in Greater Houston and surrounding cities (up to 60 miles). Chef Lena moved to the United States in 2015. Always looking for a challenge, she began studying culinary management at the Art Institute of Houston while working as a private chef for multiple Houston families. After a long day, Chef Lena craved amazing Asian comfort food but quickly realized that the everyday Asian cuisine she longed for wasn’t readily available. So, she decided to create it herself with Lena’s Asian Kitchen!

Chef Lena specializes in healthy meals that don’t lack flavor. And, customers can’t stop raving about her dishes for good reason. She graduated with a BA(Hons) in Accounting & Finance in the UK, as well as the Art Institute of Houston (Culinary Program). She then worked in various esteemed restaurants, including Morton’s Steakhouse, Bludorn, Le Colonial, Ibiza, and Treebeards. Her culinary career quickly took off. Her accolades include Top 50 Unsung Heroes 2023 by Asian Hustle Network, Top 10 Rising Star 2024 by Asian Chamber of Commerce, and James Beard Thanksgiving Table Winner 2018. She was also crowned truffle champion on Food Network’s Chopped and competed on Beat Bobby Flay in 2024.

In addition to her tasty meals, she loves working with those who may have different health or dietary restrictions because she truly believes that you don’t have to sacrifice flavor for health. Lena’s Asian Kitchen provides healthy and fresh school lunches for kids, as well as catering options for home gatherings, corporate luncheons, weddings, and celebrations.

Cooking With Heart

Chef Lena is out to not only increase the availability of healthy, Asian comfort food but to also help others in the process. Lena’s Asian Kitchen provides employment to domestic abuse survivors, as well as human trafficking survivors. Her team is a strong advocate for domestic violence survivors. Chef Lena personally trains each team member and works to help them grow their culinary skills in a safe and loving environment. Lena’s Foundation, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization, also provides fresh meals to Houston survivors during tough times or disasters.

Lena’s Asian Kitchen is feeding Houston families with more than meals but with heart and purpose.