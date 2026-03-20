The Best Easter Day Brunch Restaurants In The Woodlands — From Bottomless Mimosas and DJ Parties to Peeps Galore

State Fare Kitchen and Bar is known for its over-the-top brunch dishes, making it a standout choice for Easter in The Woodlands. (Photo by Ben Brown)

A Belgian waffle from State Fare Kitchen & Bar adds a sweet touch to its Easter brunch menu. (Photo by Ben Brown)

The Audrey brings a polished, spring-ready take to Easter brunch in The Woodlands this season. (Photo courtesy Culinary Khancepts)

At Common Bond, Cherry Limeade macarons add a bright, nostalgic note to the bakery’s Easter lineup. (Photo courtesy Andrew Hemingway)

Celebrate Easter brunch in The Woodlands at Amerigo's Grille this year. (Photo courtesy of Amerigo's)

Spring is almost officially here, and it’s time to start thinking about Easter brunch. The Woodlands restaurant scene is Easter brunch ready. From indulgent classics to playful seasonal bites, these spots deliver. Expect everything from classic egg dishes and pastries to chef-driven spreads and festive extras. Just be sure to book ahead for reservations. After all, this may be the single most important brunch of the year.

Here are the Best Easter Brunch Restaurants in The Woodlands: