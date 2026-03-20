The Best Easter Day Brunch Restaurants In The Woodlands — From Bottomless Mimosas and DJ Parties to Peeps Galore
There Will Be Cocktails Before Noon Too — You’re WelcomeBY Jillian Richstone //
Celebrate Easter brunch in The Woodlands at Amerigo's Grille this year. (Photo courtesy of Amerigo's)
At Common Bond, Cherry Limeade macarons add a bright, nostalgic note to the bakery’s Easter lineup. (Photo courtesy Andrew Hemingway)
The Audrey brings a polished, spring-ready take to Easter brunch in The Woodlands this season. (Photo courtesy Culinary Khancepts)
A Belgian waffle from State Fare Kitchen & Bar adds a sweet touch to its Easter brunch menu. (Photo by Ben Brown)
State Fare Kitchen and Bar is known for its over-the-top brunch dishes, making it a standout choice for Easter in The Woodlands. (Photo by Ben Brown)
Spring is almost officially here, and it’s time to start thinking about Easter brunch. The Woodlands restaurant scene is Easter brunch ready. From indulgent classics to playful seasonal bites, these spots deliver. Expect everything from classic egg dishes and pastries to chef-driven spreads and festive extras. Just be sure to book ahead for reservations. After all, this may be the single most important brunch of the year.
Here are the Best Easter Brunch Restaurants in The Woodlands:
State Fare Kitchen & Bar The Woodlands
1900 Hughes Landing Blvd , Suite 200
The Woodlands , TX 77380 | Map
Celebrate Easter at State Fare Kitchen & Bar with a family-friendly brunch experience. The à la carte menu features holiday favorites and special seasonal dishes like the Hummingbird Pancakes.
Expect a lively atmosphere, too. Whimsical balloon creations will be available for all ages, and a live DJ will spin tunes from noon to 4 pm.
Easter brunch will be served on Sunday, April 5, from 9 am to 4 pm. To learn more or to make a reservation, go here.
The Audrey Restaurant & Bar
9595 Six Pines Dr , Suite 8200
The Woodlands, TX 77380 | Map
Celebrate Easter at The Audrey with festive décor and a polished brunch menu. Diners can enjoy elevated à la carte dishes, including the filet Benedict, with tender filet, fresh arugula and rich hollandaise.
Younger diners can enjoy special Easter brunch entrées, each served with a playful treat featuring a Peeps Bunny.
The Audrey’s Easter brunch on Sunday, April 5 runs from 9 am to 3 pm. Go here for more details and to make reservations.
Amerigo’s Grille returns with its annual Easter brunch menu, and it delivers plenty of crowd-pleasers.
Options include smoked salmon Benedict or frittata Italiana, alongside seafood options, pastas, chicken dishes and steak entrees.
Make it a Sunday Funday with $16 bottomless mimosas, sangria o bloody Marys.
Easter brunch is available from 11 am to 4 pm on Sunday, April 5. Go here for the full menu and to make reservations.
Woodlands Waterway Marriott
1601 Lake Robbins Dr,
The Woodlands, TX 77380 | Map
Enjoy stunning waterfront views while you brunch at The Woodlands Waterway Marriott hotel’s Acqua restaurant this Easter. The holiday extravaganza features interactive chef stations, a carving station and festive touches designed for a full morning-to-afternoon outing.
Start with fresh pastries like the croissant doughnuts. Then head to the omelet bar or build your own bowl at the tuna poke bar. A carving station with dry-aged Texas prime rib anchors the spread.
Families will also find plenty to enjoy beyond the table, including photo opportunities with the Easter Bunny throughout the day.
The cost is $90 per person plus tax with a 20 percent service charge. Add a bottomless mimosas option for $29 or select wine bottles for $125.
Easter brunch runs from 10 am to 4 pm on Sunday, April 5. For the full menu and to reserve a table, go here.
Harrison’s at The Woodlands Resort
Harrison’s at The Woodlands Resort will be serving up a spring-inspired brunch on Sunday, April 5, with a multi-station buffet.
Indulge in chef-driven stations, from fresh seafood and carved meats to the perfect Easter made-to-order eggs and pastas. There will also be a dedicated sweets display guaranteed to make your mouth water.
Make sure to try out an “Easter Elixir,” garnished with colorful Peeps, as you look out on the scenic views of Lake Harrison and the beautiful golf course.
Brunch will be available from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., priced at $95 per adult and $45 for children ages 5-15, with children under 5 dining complimentary with the purchase of an adult buffet. Reservations can be made by calling the resort directly, or online here.
Common Bond Bistro & Bakery at City Place
1700 City Plaza Drive, Suite 150
Spring, TX 77389 | Map
While not your typical Easter brunch spot, Common Bond earns an honorable mention on the Best Easter Day Brunches in The Woodlands. Its trio of limited-time treats captures the bright, whimsical flavors of the season.
For a limited time, diners can enjoy a nostalgic twist with the cherry limeade macaron. The vibrant green treat is topped with sprinkles and filled with tangy lime ganache and sweet cherry jelly.
The carrot cake pop is a playful take on a spring dessert favorite, blending carrot cake with cream cheese frosting and dipped in white chocolate.
For something heartier, the spring carrot cake is a seasonal showstopper. It layers classic carrot cake with smooth cream cheese buttercream and pineapple jam. Decorated in a cheerful color palette, it’s the perfect centerpiece for your Easter gatherings.
Preorder your Easter cake online from the CityPlace Common Bond. A 72-hour advance notice is required.