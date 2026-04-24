Where to Find the Best Tacos in The Woodlands — From Classic Tex-Mex Favorites To Fancy Tacos, Street Tacos and More

Tacos at Xalisko always hit, no matter the day. (Photo courtesy Xalisko)

Street tacos at Julio's Mexican Grill keep things simple and full of flavor. (Photo courtesy Julio’s)

Shrimp tacos at Xalisko come loaded with bold flavor and just the right kick. (Photo courtesy Xalisko)

Top off your tacos with a handcrafted cocktail at Monarca. (Photo courtesy Monarca)

These Tacos Gobernador from Monarca bring bold flavor to the table. (Photo courtesy Monarca)

Fish tacos at La Cocina de Roberto are worth a stop on their own. (Photo courtesy La Cocina de Roberto)

Top off your tacos with handcrafted cocktails at Spanish Flowers. (Photo courtesy Spanish Flowers)

Fish tacos from Julio's Mexican Grill are a go-to, especially if you like a little sweetness with your heat. (Photo courtesy Julio’s Mexican Grill)

You can’t beat the view of The Waterway at Cyclone Anaya's while you enjoy a plate of tacos.

What better way to wash down a delicious taco than with one of Julio's Ice Cream Ritas? (Photo courtesy of Julio's)

Go all out with the Big Tex Taco, house margaritas or the Big Cinco Platter at State Fare Kitchen & Bar. (Photo courtesy Culinary Khancepts)

Xalisco tacos are sure to put you in the celebratory mood.

Tacos are serious business in Texas, and The Woodlands has plenty of taco restaurants worth diving into. From classic street tacos to more creative takes, these spots know how to get it right. Expect bold flavors, fresh ingredients and no shortage of reasons to order another round.

Here’s where you can find The Best Tacos in The Woodlands:

Escalante’s

For a fun dining experience in the heart of Hughes Landing, Escalante’s is a great choice. It brings a refined approach to authentic Mexican food without losing what makes it so appealing.

Escalante’s offers all the classic taco options. They also serve a standout duo of mahi tacos, with grilled mahi mahi, tropical pico de gallo and a drizzle of chipotle mayo.

To make reservations and check out their full menu, go here.

Spanish Flowers

Spanish Flowers leans into classic Mexican comfort food. The menu covers everything from seafood tacos to chicken and beef staples. You’ll be sure to satisfy all your taco cravings.

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Top off your meal with signature cocktails made with fresh ingredients.

To see the menu or make reservations, go here.

Cyclone Anaya’s

You can’t beat the Waterway views at Cyclone Anaya’s. The setting alone makes it a go-to spot.

Whether you’re looking for a classic or something more distinctive, there’s plenty to choose from. Get the signature Cyclone’s Tacos, with your choice of carne molida or chicken tinga. Or order the bomba shrimp tacos with crispy rock shrimp and sweet chili mayo. The brisket specialty tacos feature smoked brisket, ancho guajillo sauce and spicy slaw.

To make reservations, go here.

La Cocina de Roberto

La Cocina de Roberto offers a wide range of taco options. Their menu includes Baja fish tacos, tacos de camarón, tacos al carbón and the crispy taco dinner. You can also opt for mini street tacos if you’re looking for variety.

Finish your meal with homemade flan or maduros with ice cream.

To view the full menu, go here.

Julio’s Mexican Grill

Julio’s street tacos are a must-try, but its menu goes well beyond the basics.

You can’t go wrong with the Tacos Michoacan with pork carnitas and sautéed jalapeños. The Baja fish tacos come with fried fish and fresh pineapple. The birria tacos feature house-made beef birria. You can also order the signature puffy tacos with ranchero chicken, chicken fajitas or ground beef.

To top off your taco experience, get the soft-serve ice cream rita, available for a limited time. It comes in strawberry, mangonada or swirl.

Check out the menu here.

Monarca

Located in The Woodlands’ Creekside neighborhood, Monarca pairs strong taco options with craft cocktails and an intimate dining atmosphere.

The tacos de filete con tuétano are a standout on the menu. They feature a fire-roasted beef filet, roasted bone marrow, house-made tortillas and charred red salsa.

Don’t forget to pair them with truffle fries or shishito peppers to round out your meal.

For the menu and to make a reservation, go here.

Xalisko

Xalisko blends traditional cooking methods with modern creativity. The result is a menu that feels both familiar and inventive.

The tacos here are no exception, made with fresh ingredients and even fresher ideas. The lineup includes tacos ahogados, a plate of crunchy potato tacos and crispy pork belly carnitas. You’ll also find tacos de ribeye, stuffed with thin-sliced grilled ribeye, and tacos de pulpo zarandeados, with grilled marinated octopus topped with taquera sauce.

For the full menu or to make a reservation, go here.

State Fare

Looking for something bigger? State Fare leans into Texas-sized portions with Cinco de Mayo-only specials.

The Big Tex Taco lives up to its name. It’s a massive 12-inch taco packed with the classic fixings and made for sharing. Enjoy it for $25 on May 5. You can a $5 State Fare margarita, served frozen or on the rocks.

For groups feeling festive, the Big Cinco Platter for $45 includes the Big Tex Taco, queso birria, house-made salsa, guacamole and tortilla chips.

To make reservations, go here.