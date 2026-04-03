State fare option 3
Yard House
Kirby Ice House cheers
Excalibur brewing
Lankford close up tap by Sina
Paradigm brewing with gold medal
Wunsche Bros.
B-52 outdoor games
Copperhead taps
Deacon Baldy’s beer
01
10

State Fare is one of the best beer havens in The Woodlands. It will be pouring $5 draft beers all day on April 7, making it an easy stop for a long lunch or after-work drink.

02
10

With more than 90 beers on tap, Yard House makes it easy to settle in and celebrate National Beer Day. (Photo courtesy Yard House)

03
10

Say cheers to beers at Kirby Ice House for National Beer Day on April 7. (Photo courtesy of Kirby Ice House)

04
10

Excalibur Brewing is a laid-back craft beer spot offering 10 percent off pours and to-go items on April 7. (Photo courtesy Excalibur Brewing)

05
10

Lankford’s is pouring all-day beer specials on April 7, including $12 pitchers worth splitting with friends. (Photo by Sina Asgari)

06
10

Paradigm Brewing is serving up its gold medal-winning brews for National Beer Day. (Photo courtesy Paradigm Brewing)

07
10

Wunsche Bros. pairs ice-cold beer with its famous beer bread, a combination that has kept people coming back for decades. (Photo courtesy Wunsche Bros.)

08
10

B-52 Brewing pairs cold beer with outdoor games and a laid-back biergarten atmosphere. (Photo courtesy B-52 Brewing)

09
10

Copperhead Brewery is pouring $5 taps all day on April 7, making it an easy place to post up and stay awhile. (Photo courtesy Copperhead Brewery)

10
10

Deacon Baldy’s brings plenty of beer, space and easygoing energy for a National Beer Day hang with friends. (Photo courtesy Deacon Baldy’s)

State fare option 3
Yard House
Kirby Ice House cheers
Excalibur brewing
Lankford close up tap by Sina
Paradigm brewing with gold medal
Wunsche Bros.
B-52 outdoor games
Copperhead taps
Deacon Baldy’s beer
Restaurants / Lists

The 10 Best Breweries and Beer Haven Restaurants In The Woodlands — For National Beer Day Or Any Fun Occasion

Ice Cold and Pet Friendly Times

BY //
State Fare is one of the best beer havens in The Woodlands. It will be pouring $5 draft beers all day on April 7, making it an easy stop for a long lunch or after-work drink.
With more than 90 beers on tap, Yard House makes it easy to settle in and celebrate National Beer Day. (Photo courtesy Yard House)
Say cheers to beers at Kirby Ice House for National Beer Day on April 7. (Photo courtesy of Kirby Ice House)
Excalibur Brewing is a laid-back craft beer spot offering 10 percent off pours and to-go items on April 7. (Photo courtesy Excalibur Brewing)
Lankford’s is pouring all-day beer specials on April 7, including $12 pitchers worth splitting with friends. (Photo by Sina Asgari)
Paradigm Brewing is serving up its gold medal-winning brews for National Beer Day. (Photo courtesy Paradigm Brewing)
Wunsche Bros. pairs ice-cold beer with its famous beer bread, a combination that has kept people coming back for decades. (Photo courtesy Wunsche Bros.)
B-52 Brewing pairs cold beer with outdoor games and a laid-back biergarten atmosphere. (Photo courtesy B-52 Brewing)
Copperhead Brewery is pouring $5 taps all day on April 7, making it an easy place to post up and stay awhile. (Photo courtesy Copperhead Brewery)
Deacon Baldy’s brings plenty of beer, space and easygoing energy for a National Beer Day hang with friends. (Photo courtesy Deacon Baldy’s)
1
10

State Fare is one of the best beer havens in The Woodlands. It will be pouring $5 draft beers all day on April 7, making it an easy stop for a long lunch or after-work drink.

2
10

With more than 90 beers on tap, Yard House makes it easy to settle in and celebrate National Beer Day. (Photo courtesy Yard House)

3
10

Say cheers to beers at Kirby Ice House for National Beer Day on April 7. (Photo courtesy of Kirby Ice House)

4
10

Excalibur Brewing is a laid-back craft beer spot offering 10 percent off pours and to-go items on April 7. (Photo courtesy Excalibur Brewing)

5
10

Lankford’s is pouring all-day beer specials on April 7, including $12 pitchers worth splitting with friends. (Photo by Sina Asgari)

6
10

Paradigm Brewing is serving up its gold medal-winning brews for National Beer Day. (Photo courtesy Paradigm Brewing)

7
10

Wunsche Bros. pairs ice-cold beer with its famous beer bread, a combination that has kept people coming back for decades. (Photo courtesy Wunsche Bros.)

8
10

B-52 Brewing pairs cold beer with outdoor games and a laid-back biergarten atmosphere. (Photo courtesy B-52 Brewing)

9
10

Copperhead Brewery is pouring $5 taps all day on April 7, making it an easy place to post up and stay awhile. (Photo courtesy Copperhead Brewery)

10
10

Deacon Baldy’s brings plenty of beer, space and easygoing energy for a National Beer Day hang with friends. (Photo courtesy Deacon Baldy’s)

Go ahead and raise your glass — National Beer Day is next Tuesday, April 7. This April date is when 13 years of Prohibition in the United States ended in 1933. It is less about history and more about grabbing an ice cold brew with friends and calling it a day well spent these days. Not that anyone needs a holiday to have a cold one at one of The Woodlands’ best breweries or beer-friendly restaurants.

From lively bars to breweries and inviting restaurants, The Woodlands is full of great options. Here are the Best Breweries and Beer Havens In The Woodlands:

Lankford’s

24 Waterway Avenue, Suite 160
The Woodlands, TX 77380  |  Map

 

281-473-0930

Website

Lankford taps by Sina Asgari

Lankford’s beer wall is stocked and ready for a full day of National Beer Day pours. (Photo by Sina Asgari)

Lankford’s is celebrating National Beer Day with sudsy deals all day. Enjoy $12 pitchers, $2 off all draft and bottled beers and 50 percent off the well-known beer wall.

With indoor and outdoor seating, Lankford’s has you covered no matter the weather. You can pair your cold one with one of Lankford’s iconic burgers to make the day a proper celebration.

To check out Lankford’s full beer menu, go here.

Yard House

1105 Lake Woodlands Dr
The Woodlands, TX 77380  |  Map

 

832-458-3035

Website

Yard House yard

Raise a yard of beer at Yard House, where the taps keep flowing for National Beer Day.

Touting the world’s largest selection of draft beer with 90-plus brews on tap, it’s no wonder Yard House is a popular spot in The Woodlands.

In addition to its signature yard mug, Yard House offers several ways to enjoy a cold one. The House Beer Flight features six signature house beers. You can also build your own flight with any four draft beers from the menu.

To view the full list of beer options, go here.

State Fare Kitchen & Bar The Woodlands

1900 Hughes Landing Blvd , Suite 200
The Woodlands , TX 77380  |  Map

 

281-825-5368

Website

State Fare flight

State Fare is running happy hour all day on April 7, so there is no need to rush your first round.

State Fare is celebrating April 7 with $5 draft beers all day. The happy hour menu will also be available throughout this restaurant in The Woodlands.

It’s a great excuse for a long lunch, an after-work drink with coworkers or a delicious dinner with friends and family.

For more details or to book your table, go here.

Excalibur Brewing

26510 A Border Street
Spring, TX 77373  |  Map

 

Website

Excalibur taps

Excalibur Brewing is offering 10 percent off all day April 7 across its 50-plus taps.

Located on FM 1488, Excalibur Brewing is offering 10 percent off draft pours and to-go items on April 7. There are more than 50 taps to choose from at this brewery in Magnolia.

Excalibur is both pet and family-friendly, so bring the whole crew. Whether you are a seasoned beer enthusiast or a newcomer to the craft beer scene, there’s something here for everyone.

To learn more about their offerings, go here.

Paradigm Brewing Company

2130 South Persimmon Lane
Tomball, TX 77375  |  Map

 

346-336-6585

Website

Paradigm Brewing

Sip a gold medal-winning brew at Paradigm Brewing to celebrate National Beer Day.

Located just outside The Woodlands in Tomball, Paradigm Brewing Company pairs craft beer with chef-driven food.

Take the gold medal-winning Early Morning Shakes. This is an imperial stout aged in rye whiskey barrels with Geva Texas pecan coffee. The result blends barrel spice, roasted malt and rich coffee notes that you must taste for yourself.

Paradigm also recently released a Mango Hazy IPA. It offers a tropical twist on its flagship hazy and leans into spring flavors.

For more information, go here.

B52 Brewing

12470 Milroy Lane
Conroe, TX 77304  |  Map

 

936-447-4677

Website

B-52 specialtys

B-52 Brewing is pouring its specialty brews on April 7, perfect for a laid-back National Beer Day.

B-52 Brewing features an indoor tap room, a biergarten and a wood-fired pizza kitchen. It’s family and dog-friendly.

Enjoy outdoor games, good vibes and a wide selection of specialty beers on April 7.

To learn more, go here.

Deacon Baldy’s

5447 FM 1488
Magnolia, TX 77354  |  Map

 

281-650-2558

Website

Deacon Baldy’s taps

Deacon Baldy’s has the space and the beer for a full crew to celebrate National Beer Day.

Ice cold beer, friendly faces behind the bar and space for the whole crew make Deacon Baldy’s a great meetup spot in Magnolia.

With New Old Fashioned now on draft and seasonal beers arriving, Deacon Baldy’s is an easy place to find your go-to pour on National Beer Day.

Go here to see the full menu.

Wunsche Bros.

103 Midway St
Spring, TX 77373  |  Map

 

281-350-1902

Website

Wunsche Bros.

Wunsche Bros. pairs ice-cold beer with its famous beer bread, a combination that has kept people coming back for decades.

How about a beer at a Texas Historical Landmark in Old Town Spring? Wunsche Bros Cafe & Saloon opened in 1902, and it’s been a favorite for ice cold beer, Southern comfort food and a few ghost stories around the saloon ever since.

In addition to the beer offerings, Wunsche Bros is also known for its beer bread, which is the perfect pairing with almost any brew.

View the menu and make reservations here.

Kirby Ice House

The Woodlands

1700 Lake Robbins Drive
The Woodlands, TX 77380  |  Map

 

Website

Kirby beer bucket

Settle into the patio at Kirby Ice House for National Beer Day or any good day.

Known for its massive patio bar and backyard, The Woodlands’ own Kirby Ice House is built for group hangs.

Located off Lake Robbins Drive, it’s the perfect spot to enjoy a cold beer with friends and take in the spring weather.

Bring your crew, grab a drink and toast to National Beer Day.

For the full tap menu, go here.

Copperhead Brewery

822 N Frazier
Conroe, TX 77301  |  Map

 

Website

Copperhead taps

Copperhead Brewery brings cold pours and a laid-back setting for an easy National Beer Day hang.

Recently refreshed but still full of unique character, Copperhead Brewery is ready for National Beer Day.

The Conroe bar and brewery will be offering $5 tap pours all day to celebrate. Enjoy a drink while you hang out, play games and enjoy both indoor and outdoor seating.

Get the lineup of beers here.

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