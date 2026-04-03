The 10 Best Breweries and Beer Haven Restaurants In The Woodlands — For National Beer Day Or Any Fun Occasion

Deacon Baldy’s brings plenty of beer, space and easygoing energy for a National Beer Day hang with friends. (Photo courtesy Deacon Baldy’s)

Copperhead Brewery is pouring $5 taps all day on April 7, making it an easy place to post up and stay awhile. (Photo courtesy Copperhead Brewery)

Wunsche Bros. pairs ice-cold beer with its famous beer bread, a combination that has kept people coming back for decades. (Photo courtesy Wunsche Bros.)

Paradigm Brewing is serving up its gold medal-winning brews for National Beer Day. (Photo courtesy Paradigm Brewing)

Lankford’s is pouring all-day beer specials on April 7, including $12 pitchers worth splitting with friends. (Photo by Sina Asgari)

Excalibur Brewing is a laid-back craft beer spot offering 10 percent off pours and to-go items on April 7. (Photo courtesy Excalibur Brewing)

Say cheers to beers at Kirby Ice House for National Beer Day on April 7. (Photo courtesy of Kirby Ice House)

With more than 90 beers on tap, Yard House makes it easy to settle in and celebrate National Beer Day. (Photo courtesy Yard House)

State Fare is one of the best beer havens in The Woodlands. It will be pouring $5 draft beers all day on April 7, making it an easy stop for a long lunch or after-work drink.

Go ahead and raise your glass — National Beer Day is next Tuesday, April 7. This April date is when 13 years of Prohibition in the United States ended in 1933. It is less about history and more about grabbing an ice cold brew with friends and calling it a day well spent these days. Not that anyone needs a holiday to have a cold one at one of The Woodlands’ best breweries or beer-friendly restaurants.

From lively bars to breweries and inviting restaurants, The Woodlands is full of great options. Here are the Best Breweries and Beer Havens In The Woodlands: