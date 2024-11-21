The Best Brunch Restaurants In The Woodlands — 8 Spots That Do the Most Important Meal of Any Week Right
From Million Dollar Bacon to Fruity Pebbles Toast and Cocktails Galore — Go Beyond PancakesBY Jillian Richstone // 11.21.24
Fielding’s extensive brunch menu makes it one of the Best Brunch Restaurants In The Woodlands. (Photo courtesy of Fielding’s Wood Grill)
First Watch’s lemon ricotta pancakes combine sweet and tart flavors with fresh whipped ricotta, seasonal berries, creamy lemon curd and powdered cinnamon sugar. (Photo by Jillian Richstone)
At Sixty Vines, enjoy a variety of choices like fruit and French toast, paired with an excellent selection of wines. (Photo by Kayla Enright)
The Paloma Mimosa is a brunch-perfect margarita with a mimosa twist, crafted with Milagro Silver, muddled grapefruit, fresh lime, agave nectar and a sparkling wine float. (Photo by Jillian Richstone)
JuicePop’s brunch delights the taste buds, while its trendy French bistro vibe offers an experience all its own. (Photo by Jillian Richstone)
Calling all whiskey and coffee lovers: this delicious treat from Bosscat’s brunch menu is called “Because Adulting is Hard.” (Photo courtesy of Bosscat Kitchen)
If you’re craving a new brunch spot to try this weekend, The Woodlands is flush with great restaurant options that celebrate the most important meal of the week. The one that combines breakfast and lunch. From cozy, intimate vibes to vibrant, family-friendly atmospheres, these brunch spots offer a little something for every taste. Whether you’re gathering with friends, enjoying a romantic date or sharing a family meal, these places are perfect for your next brunch outing.
Here are the Best Brunch Restaurants in The Woodlands:
Zanti Cucina Italiana
Zanti is a staple in The Woodlands, opened in 2019 by Santiago Peláez. Known as Sentimental Santi, he shows his care through a deep love of food. While Zanti now has a second location in Houston, the original restaurant in The Woodlands remains the most beloved. As they say at Zanti, “Those who eat well, eat Italian,” and brunch-goers are not left out of the experience.
The brunch menu is available Saturdays and Sundays from 11 am to 3 pm. In addition to a variety of cocktails, including martinis, spiked matcha and mimosas, you’ll find Italian sodas and coffee options to energize your morning.
A must-try is the pizza dough sandwich. Other popular choices include spiced waffles, French toast, egg casserole and braised beef hash.
Sixty Vines – The Woodlands
Sixty Vines is not just a wine club — it’s a hotspot for brunch lovers. Every Saturday and Sunday from 10 am to 3 pm, its trendy brunch menu offers a variety of options, from wood-grilled shrimp and hummus to charcuterie boards and pizzas. Of course, there’s also a selection of wines, champagne and cocktails. If you’re in the mood for something alcohol-free, Sixty Vines has a delicious variety of mocktails too.
Sixty Vines embraces what it calls the “wine country way,” with vineyard-style dining meant to be shared. If you love going out for brunch but want to branch out from classic breakfast foods, this is your spot.
The brunch at Fielding’s runs from 10 am to 3 pm on Saturdays and Sundays, with a menu full of tempting choices.
The boozy beverages are a highlight, offering four varieties of Bloody Marys, five flavors of mimosas and four delicious Irish coffees. For those who prefer a traditional start to the day, there are also classic caffeinated options.
Got a sweet tooth? Enjoy cinnamon rolls, brioche French toast, Belgian waffles or lemon cream cheese pancakes.
For something savory, try the jalapeño cheese kolache, breakfast arepa or avocado toast.
No matter what you’re craving, Fielding’s offers something for everyone in a cozy, welcoming atmosphere.
Don’t let the name fool you — JuicePop’s brunch menu goes beyond just topnotch smoothies. This trendy spot features a French bistro-inspired menu focused on healthy eats.
The deluxe avocado toast with eggs and fresh grape tomatoes is a crowd favorite. Another must-try is the Naan Breakfast, with scrambled eggs, bacon and mozzarella. JuicePop also serves loaded waffles, breakfast croissants and a decadent Croque Madame with eggs, ham, gruyere, mozzarella and béchamel sauce.
This hip spot is a rising star in The Woodlands. Its trendy French décor adds a cool vibe to the dining experience. Brunch is served on the weekends from 10 am to 3 pm, with some breakfast items available throughout the week.
Bosscat Kitchen & Libations
Bosscat Kitchen is still a newer restaurant in The Woodlands, but already a favorite for brunch lovers. The menu, available Saturdays and Sundays from 10 am to 2:30 pm, has something for even the pickiest of eaters.
Bosscat’s menu is divided into fun sections, like “Shareable Sweets,” which includes Fruity Pebbles French toast and New Orleans-style beignets. Hearty options fall under “Comfort Favorites,” featuring steak and eggs or eggs benedict. For something indulgent, check out “A Little Messy,” with choices such as the donut burger or breakfast burrito. Bosscat also offers “Tryin’ to Stay Fit” options, including protein pancakes and a vegetable omelet.
Turn that brunch boozy and try the creative cocktails, with names like “Any Given Funday,” “Because Adulting is Hard” and the “Breakfast in Bed” shot.
First Watch – The Woodands
First Watch is perfect for satisfying those weekday brunch cravings. Known for its award-winning breakfast, brunch and lunch options, it combines classic flavors with imaginative innovations.
Seasonal treats like the sinfully sweet Stay Golden Cinnamon Roll, topped with gold sprinkles, offer a luxurious sugar splurge. For something savory, the breakfast tacos or elevated egg sandwich are popular picks. If you’re feeling indulgent, the Million Dollar Bacon is a must-try.
As for drinks, the Cinnamon Toast Cereal Milk combines RumHaven Coconut Rum, cold brew, oat milk and agave nectar — a grown-up twist on a childhood favorite.
First Watch is open daily from 7 am to 2:30 pm.
This Texas restaurant staple began in the Houston, inspired by recipes from the owner’s grandmother Barbara Escalante. Now in The Woodlands, Escalante’s offers a revamped weekend brunch menu, served Saturdays and Sundays from 10 am to 3 pm, that’s designed to tempt your taste buds.
For the savory lovers, options like breakfast tacos, poached eggs or steak and eggs deliver bold flavors. If you’re craving something sweet, the guava pancakes topped with whipped cream, candied pecans and guava syrup are a unique delight. Don’t forget to raise a glass with an Oaxaca Sunrise, a zesty Bloody Mary or the refreshing Paloma Mimosa.
Whether you’re seated at a cozy indoor table or soaking in the view from the patio overlooking The Woodlands Waterway, Escalante’s pairs interesting dishes with a welcoming ambiance.