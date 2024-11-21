The Best Brunch Restaurants In The Woodlands — 8 Spots That Do the Most Important Meal of Any Week Right

Zanti is a staple in The Woodlands, opened in 2019 by Santiago Peláez. Known as Sentimental Santi, he shows his care through a deep love of food. While Zanti now has a second location in Houston, the original restaurant in The Woodlands remains the most beloved. As they say at Zanti, “Those who eat well, eat Italian,” and brunch-goers are not left out of the experience.

The brunch menu is available Saturdays and Sundays from 11 am to 3 pm. In addition to a variety of cocktails, including martinis, spiked matcha and mimosas, you’ll find Italian sodas and coffee options to energize your morning.

A must-try is the pizza dough sandwich. Other popular choices include spiced waffles, French toast, egg casserole and braised beef hash.

