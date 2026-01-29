The Best Places To Watch the Super Bowl — 9 Sports Spots In The Woodlands That Get the Big Game (and Texans Disappointment)

Sawyer Park Icehouse has all the delicious eats for Super Bowl Sunday. (Photo courtesy Sawyer Park Icehouse)

Grab your Super Bowl Party Pack from State Fare and host your own party with your friends and family. (Photo courtesy Culinary Khancepts)

Ale & Ivy is hosting the biggest Super Bowl party in town. (Photo courtesy Ale & Ivy)

Gather with friends and celebrate the big game at Yard House. (Photo courtesy Yard House)

Southern Ice House is an easygoing spot to settle in for the Super Bowl with cold drinks and crowd-pleasing bites. (Photo courtesy Southern Ice House)

Even if are not in the Super Bowl (despite that defense) and the matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots doesn’t bring a ton of natural interest, there are still places in The Woodlands going all out for Super Sunday. From packed bars to easy takeout spreads, there are plenty of ways to watch in style next Sunday, February 8.

PaperCity The Woodlands has rounded up a list of the top local favorites showing the big game while serving crave-worthy food and drinks. For those hosting at home, a few standout takeout options also beckon.

Here are the Best Places to Watch the Super Bowl in The Woodlands: