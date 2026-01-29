The Best Places To Watch the Super Bowl — 9 Sports Spots In The Woodlands That Get the Big Game (and Texans Disappointment)
BY Jillian Richstone
Even if are not in the Super Bowl (despite that defense) and the matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots doesn’t bring a ton of natural interest, there are still places in The Woodlands going all out for Super Sunday. From packed bars to easy takeout spreads, there are plenty of ways to watch in style next Sunday, February 8.
PaperCity The Woodlands has rounded up a list of the top local favorites showing the big game while serving crave-worthy food and drinks. For those hosting at home, a few standout takeout options also beckon.
Here are the Best Places to Watch the Super Bowl in The Woodlands:
Ale & Ivy
305 Sawdust Road
Spring, TX 77386 | Map
Super Bowl watch party energy will be at an all-time high at Ale & Ivy on Sunday, February 8. Football fans can catch every moment of the game while enjoying a complimentary stadium-style buffet. Crawfish, foam fingers, rally towels and signature Ale & Ivy swag will also be part of the fun.
DJ Ricky Alexander Fiallos will keep the atmosphere buzzing with live music throughout the afternoon. Beginning at 4 pm, there will be a $15 cover.
For an elevated VIP experience with a reserved table, call 281-651-4433 or email a.appleby@aleandivy.com.
Catch every play on the big screen at Sawyer Park Ice House. Fans can choose bar seating or bring lawn chairs for the spacious outdoor yard.
The venue will be open during regular Sunday hours, from 11 am to midnight. Shot specials and game day offerings will also be revealed closer to kickoff.
State Fare Kitchen & Bar The Woodlands
1900 Hughes Landing Blvd , Suite 200
The Woodlands , TX 77380 | Map
Host your own Super Bowl gathering and leave the cooking to the pros. State Fare has you covered with Texas-sized to-go packages, available through February 8.
The $50 Super Bowl Party Pack serves six. It includes burger sliders, hot honey chicken sliders, dill pickle dip and queso with chips.
For the ultimate game day spread, frozen cocktail pouches and à la carte food options can also be added to your pickup order.
Yard House
1105 Lake Woodlands Dr
The Woodlands, TX 77380 | Map
Watch the game in style at Yard House, home to one of the world’s largest draft beer selections. The bar features more than 90 taps and more than 10 TVs.
Located near The Woodlands Mall, Yard House offers something for everyone. The menu includes classic American food and an extensive drink list.
Yard House will be open from 11 am to midnight on Super Bowl Sunday. The full menu is available.
With indoor and outdoor seating, Kirby Ice House offers plenty of room to spread out. Its massive patio and extensive selection of drinks on tap make it a go-to destination for Super Bowl Sunday.
The game will air on the big screen during regular Sunday hours, from 11 am to 2 am. Additional game day specials may be announced closer to the big day.
Fielding’s Local Kitchen & Bar
Kick off Super Bowl Sunday with a standout pregame brunch at Fielding’s Local Kitchen & Bar.
Chef Edel will serve game day features alongside the restaurant’s beloved brunch classics. The Bloody Mary Cart will also make a comeback, cruising around the restaurant on Super Bowl Sunday.
Southern Ice House
The Woodlands
8510 Creekside Forest Dr., Suite E200
Tomball, TX 77375 | Map
Southern Ice House delivers an easygoing Super Bowl setting rooted in Southern hospitality. Televisions throughout the space will keep every play in easy view.
The menu is built around crowd favorites that include wings, burgers, fish and chips and Southern fried chicken. Craft cocktails and cold beers are always on tap.
On The Kirb – Woodlands
The Woodlands
6777 Woodlands Pkwy., Suite 100
The Woodlands, TX 77382 | Map
Every wall at On the Kirb features a television, and you can count on every screen being tuned into the big game.
The Indian Springs location opened last fall and has quickly become a standout sports bar in The Woodlands. Alongside staples like giant pretzels, the menu also includes healthier and organic options. The brick oven pizzas can also be made vegan.
A highlight of the drinks menu is a shareable mimosa tower for four, making Super Bowl Sunday brunch a real treat. There are also signature craft cocktails and mocktails available.
Community Fieldhouse recently celebrated its second anniversary. It remains a go-to spot with a 30-foot television and spacious indoor seating.
The menu features standard bar fare — think burgers, wings and chicken sandwiches. You’ll also find some unexpected items, such as salmon and gumbo. The menu is seasonal, so look for winter favorites available now.
More than 15 beers are on tap, along with bottled options and a full cocktail menu.
