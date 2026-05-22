The Best Ice Cream Shops and Frozen Treat Spots In The Woodlands — Where to Find Over-the-Top Sundaes, Vegan Scoops and Frigid Sweets

MilkShake Factory is a franchise known for hand-spun milkshakes and gourmet chocolate. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

Creamistry is located outdoors at The Woodlands Mall near the movie screen and green space. (Photo courtesy Creamistry)

A house-made bubble waffle with ice cream from The Sweet Swirl is a summertime treat. (Photo courtesy The Sweet Swirl)

From M&M’s to gummy worms and everything in between, Sweets to the Sweet has all the fixings to make your froyo a masterpiece. (Photo courtesy Sweets to the Sweet)

OddFellows is a small-batch ice cream company based in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo courtesy of Oddfellows)

Summer in Texas means one thing: ice cream season is officially on. Luckily, The Woodlands has plenty of spots ready to help cool you off when the temperatures are beyond sweltering (often starting in May and lasting well into October). From towering milkshakes to handcrafted scoops, cones, cakes and pies, these frozen treat destinations know how to beat the heat.

And the cherry on top? They’re open year-round. After all, it’s always ice cream season in Texas.

Here’s where to find the Best Ice Cream Shops and Frozen Treat Spots In The Woodlands: