The Best Ice Cream Shops and Frozen Treat Spots In The Woodlands — Where to Find Over-the-Top Sundaes, Vegan Scoops and Frigid Sweets
When It's Worth the Brain Freeze
By Laura Landsbaum //
OddFellows is a small-batch ice cream company based in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo courtesy of Oddfellows)
From M&M’s to gummy worms and everything in between, Sweets to the Sweet has all the fixings to make your froyo a masterpiece. (Photo courtesy Sweets to the Sweet)
A house-made bubble waffle with ice cream from The Sweet Swirl is a summertime treat. (Photo courtesy The Sweet Swirl)
Creamistry is located outdoors at The Woodlands Mall near the movie screen and green space. (Photo courtesy Creamistry)
Bruster’s has locations in Spring and Conroe. (Photo courtesy Bruster’s)
MilkShake Factory is a franchise known for hand-spun milkshakes and gourmet chocolate. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)
Summer in Texas means one thing: ice cream season is officially on. Luckily, The Woodlands has plenty of spots ready to help cool you off when the temperatures are beyond sweltering (often starting in May and lasting well into October). From towering milkshakes to handcrafted scoops, cones, cakes and pies, these frozen treat destinations know how to beat the heat.
And the cherry on top? They’re open year-round. After all, it’s always ice cream season in Texas.
Here’s where to find the Best Ice Cream Shops and Frozen Treat Spots In The Woodlands:
Milk Shake Factory
MilkShake Factory is a recent addition to Cochran’s Crossing Village Center. While milkshakes anchor the menu, the shop also serves non-dairy shakes and other ice cream treats. The store also offers gourmet chocolates made from family recipes brought to the United States in 1914. Cake pops and party trays filled with bark and bars are available as well.
The Chocolate Cake Shake is the signature item and one of the most popular choices. It blends chocolate layer cake, chocolate ganache frosting and creamy vanilla ice cream. The shake comes topped with a house-made chocolate cake pop. The Mint Cookies and Cream Shake also deserves a spot on your must-try list.
MilkShake Factory is open daily from noon to 10 pm. Go here for more information.
Oddfellows Ice Cream
Since opening in Brooklyn in 2013, OddFellows has created more than 600 wacky and weird flavors alongside reimagined and updated classics. The Woodlands shop opened in 2024 and quickly built a loyal following. It’s also one of the few spots offering vegan ice cream in The Woodlands area.
As a small batch creamery, OddFellows rotates both classic and limited release flavors. Once a flavor’s all scooped out, it probably won’t be back. The shop uses dairy sourced from Pennsylvania and develops flavors with a chef-driven approach.
Along with ice cream, OddFellows serves sorbet and soft serve. Secret menu items, including milkshakes and sundaes, are also available.
OddFellows is open from 1 pm to 9 pm Sundays through Wednesdays and from 1 pm to 10 pm Thursdays through Saturdays. Check out the current flavors and more details here.
Luliet offers small-batch ice cream by the scoop, pint, quart and milkshake. This ice cream shop in The Woodlands makes its flavors in-house at its Spring location. Vegan and dairy-free options are available, along with sorbets.
The menu includes a lineup of permanent flavors. Seasonal varieties rotate in for limited runs throughout the year.
Luliet is open from 10 am to 9 pm Tuesdays through Thursdays, 10 am to 10 pm Fridays and Saturdays, and noon to 8 pm on Sundays. The shop is closed on Mondays. Go here for more details.
Creamistry
Creamistry uses liquid nitrogen at minus 321° F to handcraft premium ice cream one scoop at a time. Ice cream lovers can choose from dairy, vegan and sorbet bases to create more than 19 flavors.
Candies, cereals, cookies and sauces make each order customizable. Feeding a crowd? Take home an ice cream cake.
Build your perfect frozen treat by going here for flavors, hours and ordering information.
The Sweet Swirl
The Sweet Swirl is owned by a Woodlands family that wanted to create a gathering place for desserts and connection. The shop serves milkshakes, scoops, pints, floats and bubble waffles with house-made ice cream.
The Sweet Swirl is about to get even sweeter. A second shop is set to open in Humble soon.
New ice cream flavors rotate regularly, and dairy-free choices and sorbets are available as well.
The Sweet Swirl is open from 1 pm to 10 pm Mondays through Thursdays and Sundays, and from 1 pm to 11 pm Fridays and Saturdays. Go here for flavors, updates and more information.
Bruster’s
The Woodlands
4836 FM 1488
Conroe, TX 77384 | Map
Bruster’s scoops more than 24 rotating flavors made fresh in-house each day using a homestyle mix delivered to each shop. More than 150 ice cream flavors appear throughout the year. Dairy free sorbets are available, along with non-dairy and sugar free choices.
Crunchy handmade waffle cones, customized sundaes, candy-filled blasts and thick milkshakes are also on the menu. Cakes and pies are available as well.
The 1488 location has a drive-thru, so you don’t even have to leave your car.
Find your nearest location, browse flavors and learn more here.
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