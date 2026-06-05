The Best Donut Shops In The Woodlands — From Classics to Mochi Mania and Snowflakes

A true classic, Southern Maid Donuts has delighted customers for nearly a century with tried-and-true recipes and top-quality ingredients. Founded in 1937 by Mr. and Mrs. J.B. Hargrove, the beloved brand now has a location off Riley Fuzzel Road.

At Southern Maid, you can order your donuts by the box or individually. The bakery offers an impressive selection of timeless favorites and inventive specialty flavors.

Want something extra memorable? They also create custom donuts, perfect for spelling out special messages. Just be sure to call ahead.

Southern Maid Donuts is open daily from 5 am to 1 pm. For more information, go here.