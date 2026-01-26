New York City Hot Spot Little Ruby’s Opens in Dallas Next Week

Little Ruby's crafts cocktails later in the day. (Photo by Ashley Randall Photography)

Menu items at Little Ruby's range from rice bowls to pastas. (Photo by Ashley Randall Photography)

The Crispy Rice Bowl at Little Ruby's features puffed wild rice, halloumi, a sunny-side egg, fresh vegetables, and ginger lemon dressing. (Photo by Ashley Randall Photography)

Since we first announced that New York City-based Little Ruby’s would be coming to Dallas, we’ve been patiently waiting for an opening date for the all-day Australian cafe. Fall 2025 became early 2026, but as of today, the founding restaurant concept from Wish You Were Here Group (WYWHG) sets its Texas debut for Monday, February 2.

Two of the restaurant group’s concepts are actually opening at Uptown’s tallest office building, 23Springs, which debuted over the summer. Élephante is WYWHG’s Los Angeles-based coastal Italian spot, and will eventually follow Little Ruby’s.

The Little Ruby’s Dallas Design

Dallas will be the cafe‘s first out-of-state location, taking over a 3,000 square foot space overlooking 23Springs Park (the new mixed-use development’s green space). Designed by WYWHG founder Nick Mathers in collaboration with the group’s in-house design team led by Monica Ruma, Little Ruby’s Dallas features a 1,790-square-foot dining room alongside a 950-square-foot patio.

The interiors “reflect the brand’s signature balance of warmth and refinement,” says a press release. “Red travertine flooring, white oak millwork, and custom furnishings establish a relaxed foundation, while layered details add depth throughout the space. A custom cowhide wall installation by Texas-based artist Kyle Bunting serves as a focal point, complemented by a bronze mirror back bar and a garden-style patio that offers an airy retreat in the heart of Uptown.”

The Menu at the All-Day Australian Cafe

Open for brekkie (as the Aussies say), lunch, and dinner, the menu at Little Ruby’s features comforting dishes that are made with locally sourced ingredients whenever possible, explains the opening announcement. These are some highlights were are looking forward to trying.

Bronte Burger with a seven-ounce beef patty, spinach, Swiss cheese, sweet chili, and mayo on ciabatta

Spicy Vodka Pasta with canestri, parmesan, basil, and chives

Ricotta Hotcakes topped with whipped maple butter and banana

Chicken Schnitzel Salad featuring creamed corn

Crispy Rice Bowl with a sunny-side egg and halloumi

The drink menu also boasts a full coffee program (including maple cinnamon lattes and cold brew), matcha lattes, spritzes on tap, cocktails, and more. There will also be smoothies with additions like protein and probiotics.

Little Ruby’s opens at 2305 Cedar Springs Road, Suite 150, on February 2.