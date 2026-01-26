Little Ruby's Dallas
Little Ruby’s Dallas Patio_2 (Photo by Ashley Randall Photography)
Little Ruby's Dallas Bar
Crispy Rice Bowl (Photo by Ashley Randall Photography)
Spicy Vodka Pasta (Photo by Ashley Randall Photography)
RubysDallas_0165-2 (Photo by Ashley Randall Photography)
01
06

NYC-based all-day cafe Little Ruby's opens at Uptown Dallas' 23Springs.

02
06

Dallas will be Little Ruby's first out-of-state location, taking over a 3,000 square foot space overlooking 23Springs Park (the new mixed-use development’s green space).  (Photo by Ashley Randall Photography)

03
06

Designed by Mathers in collaboration with Wish You Were Here Group’s in-house design team led by Monica Ruma, the interiors reflect the brand’s signature balance of warmth and refinement.

04
06

The Crispy Rice Bowl at Little Ruby's features puffed wild rice, halloumi, a sunny-side egg, fresh vegetables, and ginger lemon dressing. (Photo by Ashley Randall Photography)

05
06

Menu items at Little Ruby's range from rice bowls to pastas. (Photo by Ashley Randall Photography)

06
06

Little Ruby's crafts cocktails later in the day. (Photo by Ashley Randall Photography)

Little Ruby's Dallas
Little Ruby’s Dallas Patio_2 (Photo by Ashley Randall Photography)
Little Ruby's Dallas Bar
Crispy Rice Bowl (Photo by Ashley Randall Photography)
Spicy Vodka Pasta (Photo by Ashley Randall Photography)
RubysDallas_0165-2 (Photo by Ashley Randall Photography)
Restaurants / Openings

New York City Hot Spot Little Ruby’s Opens in Dallas Next Week

The All-Day Australian Cafe Brings Brekkie, Lunch, and Dinner to Uptown

BY //
photography Ashley Randall Photography
NYC-based all-day cafe Little Ruby's opens at Uptown Dallas' 23Springs.
Dallas will be Little Ruby's first out-of-state location, taking over a 3,000 square foot space overlooking 23Springs Park (the new mixed-use development’s green space).  (Photo by Ashley Randall Photography)
Designed by Mathers in collaboration with Wish You Were Here Group’s in-house design team led by Monica Ruma, the interiors reflect the brand’s signature balance of warmth and refinement.
The Crispy Rice Bowl at Little Ruby's features puffed wild rice, halloumi, a sunny-side egg, fresh vegetables, and ginger lemon dressing. (Photo by Ashley Randall Photography)
Menu items at Little Ruby's range from rice bowls to pastas. (Photo by Ashley Randall Photography)
Little Ruby's crafts cocktails later in the day. (Photo by Ashley Randall Photography)
1
6

NYC-based all-day cafe Little Ruby's opens at Uptown Dallas' 23Springs.

2
6

Dallas will be Little Ruby's first out-of-state location, taking over a 3,000 square foot space overlooking 23Springs Park (the new mixed-use development’s green space).  (Photo by Ashley Randall Photography)

3
6

Designed by Mathers in collaboration with Wish You Were Here Group’s in-house design team led by Monica Ruma, the interiors reflect the brand’s signature balance of warmth and refinement.

4
6

The Crispy Rice Bowl at Little Ruby's features puffed wild rice, halloumi, a sunny-side egg, fresh vegetables, and ginger lemon dressing. (Photo by Ashley Randall Photography)

5
6

Menu items at Little Ruby's range from rice bowls to pastas. (Photo by Ashley Randall Photography)

6
6

Little Ruby's crafts cocktails later in the day. (Photo by Ashley Randall Photography)

Since we first announced that New York City-based Little Ruby’s would be coming to Dallas, we’ve been patiently waiting for an opening date for the all-day Australian cafe. Fall 2025 became early 2026, but as of today, the founding restaurant concept from Wish You Were Here Group (WYWHG) sets its Texas debut for Monday, February 2.

Two of the restaurant group’s concepts are actually opening at Uptown’s tallest office building, 23Springs, which debuted over the summer. Élephante is WYWHG’s Los Angeles-based coastal Italian spot, and will eventually follow Little Ruby’s.

Little Ruby’s Dallas Patio_2
Dallas will be Little Ruby’s first out-of-state location, taking over a 3,000 square foot space overlooking 23Springs Park (the new mixed-use development’s green space).

The Little Ruby’s Dallas Design

Dallas will be the cafe‘s first out-of-state location, taking over a 3,000 square foot space overlooking 23Springs Park (the new mixed-use development’s green space). Designed by WYWHG founder Nick Mathers in collaboration with the group’s in-house design team led by Monica Ruma, Little Ruby’s Dallas features a 1,790-square-foot dining room alongside a 950-square-foot patio.

The interiors “reflect the brand’s signature balance of warmth and refinement,” says a press release. “Red travertine flooring, white oak millwork, and custom furnishings establish a relaxed foundation, while layered details add depth throughout the space. A custom cowhide wall installation by Texas-based artist Kyle Bunting serves as a focal point, complemented by a bronze mirror back bar and a garden-style patio that offers an airy retreat in the heart of Uptown.”

Little Ruby's
The Crispy Rice Bowl at Little Ruby’s features puffed wild rice, halloumi, a sunny-side egg, fresh vegetables, and ginger lemon dressing.

The Menu at the All-Day Australian Cafe

Open for brekkie (as the Aussies say), lunch, and dinner, the menu at Little Ruby’s features comforting dishes that are made with locally sourced ingredients whenever possible, explains the opening announcement. These are some highlights were are looking forward to trying.

  • Bronte Burger with a seven-ounce beef patty, spinach, Swiss cheese, sweet chili, and mayo on ciabatta
  • Spicy Vodka Pasta with canestri, parmesan, basil, and chives
  • Ricotta Hotcakes topped with whipped maple butter and banana
  • Chicken Schnitzel Salad featuring creamed corn
  • Crispy Rice Bowl with a sunny-side egg and halloumi

The drink menu also boasts a full coffee program (including maple cinnamon lattes and cold brew), matcha lattes, spritzes on tap, cocktails, and more. There will also be smoothies with additions like protein and probiotics.

Little Ruby’s opens at 2305 Cedar Springs Road, Suite 150, on February 2.

Special Series

Texas Artists

Art You Want to Jump Into — Houston Sculptor Tara Conley Keeps It Hauntingly Lost and Found
Art You Want to Jump Into — Houston Sculptor Tara Conley Keeps It Hauntingly Lost and Found
read full series
Where Beauty Meets Expertise
Learn More
Heights Plastic Surgery
Studio Essex Medical Spa

Curated Collection

Swipe
6901 Hunters Glen Road
University Park
FOR SALE

6901 Hunters Glen Road
Dallas, TX

$26,000,000 Learn More about this property
Chad Barrett
This property is listed by: Chad Barrett (214) 714-7034 Email Realtor
6901 Hunters Glen Road
3504 Cornell Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

3504 Cornell Avenue
Dallas, TX

$4,990,000 Learn More about this property
Elizabeth Wisdom
This property is listed by: Elizabeth Wisdom (214) 244-0181 Email Realtor
3504 Cornell Avenue
4666 College Park Drive
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

4666 College Park Drive
Dallas, TX

$2,750,000 Learn More about this property
Catherine Cole
This property is listed by: Catherine Cole (214) 641-5760 Email Realtor
4666 College Park Drive
3101 Cornell Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

3101 Cornell Avenue
Dallas, TX

$2,999,000 Learn More about this property
Susie Thompson
This property is listed by: Susie Thompson (214) 354-8866 Email Realtor
3101 Cornell Avenue
4351 Cotton Belt Lane
Prosper
FOR SALE

4351 Cotton Belt Lane
Dallas, TX

$1,695,000 Learn More about this property
Chad Barrett
This property is listed by: Chad Barrett (214) 714-7034 Email Realtor
4351 Cotton Belt Lane
7326 Lakewood Boulevard
Lakewood
FOR SALE

7326 Lakewood Boulevard
Dallas, TX

$2,850,000 Learn More about this property
Gia Marshello
This property is listed by: Gia Marshello (214) 616-2568 Email Realtor
7326 Lakewood Boulevard
4259 Park Lane
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

4259 Park Lane
Dallas, TX

$8,499,000 Learn More about this property
Alex Perry
This property is listed by: Alex Perry (214) 926-0158 Email Realtor
4259 Park Lane
6442 Lakehurst Avenue
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

6442 Lakehurst Avenue
Dallas, TX

$3,595,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Narosov
This property is listed by: Eric Narosov (214) 529-1282 Email Realtor
6442 Lakehurst Avenue
10010 Strait Lane
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

10010 Strait Lane
Dallas, TX

$24,999,900 Learn More about this property
Susie Thompson
This property is listed by: Susie Thompson (214) 354-8866 Email Realtor
10010 Strait Lane
11460 Strait Lane
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

11460 Strait Lane
Dallas, TX

$4,695,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Baldwin
This property is listed by: Susan Baldwin (214) 763-1591 Email Realtor
11460 Strait Lane
6124 Saint Andrews Drive
University Park
FOR SALE

6124 Saint Andrews Drive
Dallas, TX

$10,995,000 Learn More about this property
David Nichols
This property is listed by: David Nichols (214) 534-2772 Email Realtor
6124 Saint Andrews Drive
5200 Cross Timbers Road
Flower Mound
FOR SALE

5200 Cross Timbers Road
Dallas, TX

$11,995,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Baldwin
This property is listed by: Susan Baldwin (214) 763-1591 Email Realtor
5200 Cross Timbers Road
Presented by Allie Beth Allman
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X