A fois gras cappuccino accompanies the Land section in Lonesome Dove's tasting menu. (Courtesy Daniel Hooks)

02
08

The low-lit dining room at Lonesome Dove makes for a great 25-course menu setting. (Courtesy)

03
08

Chef Love and his team prepare courses for the 25-course tasting menu. (Courtesy)

04
08

A portion of the 25-course tasting menu. (Courtesy Daniel Hooks)

05
08

Lonesome Dove celebrates 25 years in Fort Worth with a limited-time 25-course tasting menu. (Courtesy of 6th Ave)

06
08

Chef Tim Love's Lonesome Dove embodies the spirit of the American West. (Courtesy)

07
08

A churro is part of the desert section of the menu. (Courtesy Daniel Hooks)

08
08

Chef Tim Love walks diners through what they'll experience during the 25-course tasting menu. (Courtesy)

Foodie Events / Restaurants

A First Taste of The New 25-Course Tasting Menu at Lonesome Dove — Crafted By Fort Worth Chef Tim Love

What You Can Expect From The Exclusive Foodie Event

BY // 03.03.25
Celebrating 25 years of Lonesome Dove in Fort Worth, Chef Tim Love has crafted a limited-time 25-course tasting menu to showcase the restaurant’s creativity and experimentation through the years.

“It’s a journey through time — through the dishes, ideas, and inspirations that have shaped Lonesome Dove over the last 25 years,” says Love.

We got a first taste of the menu and can confirm that it’s a limited-time experience (available only from May 2 through 6) that you don’t want to miss. Here’s what you can expect from the new Lonesome Dove tasting menu.

The meal is divided into five flights: Sea, Air, Land, Beef, and Sweet, with five small bites in each section. In the Sea portion, guests will enjoy a briny snapper ceviche with citrus and Corn Nuts that add a nice crunch, plus red chili shrimp with a black bean crisp and a citrus salsa.

In the Air section of the Lonesome Dove tasting menu, which is dedicated to poultry, the quail oatmeal with black truffle is an unexpected creation. It’s perfectly earthy and rich. Squab breast is finished with a cherry demi-glace and topped with Funyun dust, and grilled Thai dove is paired with a bite of crispy rice.

Wild game is the focus for the Land flight, where a kangaroo larb taco and the iconic rabbit and rattlesnake sausage are transformed into a dumpling. These bites aim to celebrate the diverse influences that helped shape Texas fare, including Chinese rail workers, Mexican inhabitants, Indigenous peoples, German and Czech settlers, and cattle ranchers.

For the Beef course, which honors Texas cattle culture, there are carefully curated beef cuts, including a garlic-stuffed tenderloin with Western plaid hash and snow-aged wagyu — a rare cut that’s aged in a humidity-controlled cave.

The Lonesome Dove experience ends with the Sweet flight, which is a mix of both nostalgic and new. The ancho chili chocolate cake that helped Tim Love win on Iron Chef America is featured, as is the mini Tuaca cappuccino flan, which was the first dish he ever cooked in the Lonesome Dove kitchen.

Because the courses come in sections, the experience doesn’t take as long as you’d expect. You’re given plenty of time to enjoy each course, yet aren’t left waiting long in between flights. A wine pairing is an available add-on, and pricing is set at $250 per person. Reservations are now open.

