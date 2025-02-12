Fort Worth Chef Tim Love Celebrates 25 Years of Lonesome Dove With a 25-Course Tasting Menu

Today, reservations are open for Chef Tim Love’s new 25-course tasting menu at Lonesome Dove, a celebratory experience in honor of the restaurant’s 25th anniversary.

The special dining event will only be available from May 2 through 6, with reservations expected to go quickly. Never before has Love done a tasting menu at this caliber, but 25 years in business call for a spectacular (and delicious) experience.

“Lonesome Dove is the restaurant that started it all,” Love says in a statement. “It’s where my career took full force, and it’s the heart of what drives me every day.”

Opened in 2000 in Fort Worth’s historic Stockyards, Lonesome Dove (there are also locations in Austin and Knoxville) is Tim Love’s homage to cowboy culture, with menu items ranging from simple to complex. Rabbit-rattlesnake sausage, wild boar ribs, stuffed tenderloin, quail, and kangaroo tacos have all graced the menu over the years. To celebrate the 25th anniversary, the 25-course tasting menu will highlight fan favorites.

Expect to find the tasting menu served in five sections: Sea, Air, Land, Beef, and Sweet. Each section has five individual courses, with one- and two-bite samples of the dishes that have made Lonesome Dove a Southern staple. All members of each party must participate in the tasting menu, priced at $250 per person. A supplemental wine pairing and full wine list is available as well.

Chef Tim Love was Fort Worth’s first chef to be invited to the James Beard House in New York to cook. He is a native Texan with restaurants across Dallas-Fort Worth and now even a boutique hotel, Hotel Otto, in Fort Worth. Woodshed Smokehouse, Love Shack, White Elephant Saloon, Queenie’s Steakhouse, Gemelle, Paloma Suerte, Caterina’s, Atico, and Tannahill’s Tavern & Music Hall are all part of Love Management. He has appeared on Iron Chef, Top Chef Masters, Top Chef, and Restaurant Startup.

And Love is not slowing down any time soon, as his newest restaurant, Stewart’s Croquet & Cocktails, is opening this spring.

Make your reservation for Lonesome Dove’s tasting menu before it books up. Additional details about this exclusive experience (such as the menu) and other celebratory events will be unveiled in the months ahead. We will keep y’all updated.