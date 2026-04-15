Lumis Dallas
Lumis Dallas
Lumis Dallas
01
03

A globally inspired lounge from Houston-based DMP Concepts called Lumis is opening at The Seam in Dallas. (Rendering courtesy of Studio 11)

02
03

Designed by Dallas-based Studio 11, Lumis' "interiors will feature warm, layered lighting, custom furnishings, and a central bar serving as both the visual centerpiece and social anchor." (Rendering courtesy of Studio 11)

03
03

As for the drinks, Miami-based cocktail consultancy, Unfiltered Hospitality, is creating Lumis' menu. (Rendering courtesy of Studio 11)

Lumis Dallas
Lumis Dallas
Lumis Dallas
Restaurants / Openings

Chic New Globally-Inspired Lounge to Debut in Dallas Design District This Fall

A Spinoff of a Hidden Bar Hot Spot in Houston, Lumis Brings Inventive Cocktails and Late-Night Vibes to The Seam

BY //
A globally inspired lounge from Houston-based DMP Concepts called Lumis is opening at The Seam in Dallas. (Rendering courtesy of Studio 11)
Designed by Dallas-based Studio 11, Lumis' "interiors will feature warm, layered lighting, custom furnishings, and a central bar serving as both the visual centerpiece and social anchor." (Rendering courtesy of Studio 11)
As for the drinks, Miami-based cocktail consultancy, Unfiltered Hospitality, is creating Lumis' menu. (Rendering courtesy of Studio 11)
1
3

A globally inspired lounge from Houston-based DMP Concepts called Lumis is opening at The Seam in Dallas. (Rendering courtesy of Studio 11)

2
3

Designed by Dallas-based Studio 11, Lumis' "interiors will feature warm, layered lighting, custom furnishings, and a central bar serving as both the visual centerpiece and social anchor." (Rendering courtesy of Studio 11)

3
3

As for the drinks, Miami-based cocktail consultancy, Unfiltered Hospitality, is creating Lumis' menu. (Rendering courtesy of Studio 11)

The upcoming mixed-use destination in Dallas’ Design District, The Seam, is set to welcome another exciting restaurant opening. This fall, a globally inspired lounge from Houston-based DMP Concepts called Lumis will debut at 1444 Oak Lawn Avenue.

The Seam
As one of Dallas’ most vibrant and rapidly growing submarkets, the Dallas Design District’s accessibility made it an attractive choice for the luxury retail destination. (Courtesy rendering)

A repurposed 1970s office complex, The Seam is a 160,000 square foot property undergoing a multi-million dollar transformation by Asana Partners into an open-air retail experience with luxury shopping and fine dining restaurants. Two other dining concepts have been announced for the development so far: Aba, a Mediterranean restaurant with California influence from the Chicago-based group Lettuce Entertain You Restaurants, and maman — the New York café currently taking over Dallas.

And now, building on the success of DMP Concepts’ De Fortune in Houston, Lumis is in the mix. Led by Mayur Desai in partnership with Atik Mistry and brothers Jinesh and Krutik Patel, the restaurant group is creating the new Dallas spot to serve as the flagship of their portfolio.

“We envision Lumis as a cozy and refined but energetic retreat – the kind of space where the atmosphere feels transportive and welcoming,” says Desai and Mistry in an opening release. “The Design District offers a unique mix of creativity and elevated hospitality that makes it a natural fit for what we’re building.”

Lumis Dallas
Designed by Dallas-based Studio 11, Lumis’ “interiors will feature warm, layered lighting, custom furnishings, and a central bar serving as both the visual centerpiece and social anchor.” (Rendering courtesy of Studio 11)

Designed by Dallas-based Studio 11, Lumis’ “interiors will feature warm, layered lighting, custom furnishings, and a central bar serving as both the visual centerpiece and social anchor.” The soundtrack of the space will blend contemporary pop, Afro-house, and dance music.

As for the drinks, Miami-based cocktail consultancy, Unfiltered Hospitality (known for projects including Le Coucou and Buddakan New York, Limelight Hotel Aspen, and Ritz-Carlton Miami Beach), is creating the menu of “inventive takes on the classics, alongside original creations designed to appeal to both cocktail aficionados and casual guests.” There will also be light bites to accompany drinks.

Spring at Bering's

Swipe
  • Berings April 2026
  • Berings April 2026
  • Berings April 2026
  • Berings April 2026
  • Berings April 2026
  • Berings April 2026
  • Berings April 2026
  • Berings April 2026
  • Berings April 2026

The Seam will feature 50 spaces for boutique retail, showrooms, dining, cafés, and wellness. On top of Aba, maman, and now Lumis, we’re excited to keep learning what else they choose to fill up the new luxury development.

NorthPark - Discover shopping
Discover the Art of Shopping

Curated Collection

Swipe
9435 Inwood Road
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

9435 Inwood Road
Dallas, TX

$4,595,000 Learn More about this property
Alex Perry
This property is listed by: Alex Perry (214) 926-0158 Email Realtor
9435 Inwood Road
4351 Cotton Belt Lane
Prosper
FOR SALE

4351 Cotton Belt Lane
Dallas, TX

$1,595,000 Learn More about this property
Chad Barrett
This property is listed by: Chad Barrett (214) 714-7034 Email Realtor
4351 Cotton Belt Lane
722 Tenna Loma Court
West Kessler
FOR SALE

722 Tenna Loma Court
Dallas, TX

$1,125,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Baldwin
This property is listed by: Susan Baldwin (214) 763-1591 Email Realtor
722 Tenna Loma Court
3930 Cedarbrush Drive
Midway Hollow
FOR SALE

3930 Cedarbrush Drive
Dallas, TX

$1,175,000 Learn More about this property
Catherine Osborne
This property is listed by: Catherine Osborne (214) 733-9727 Email Realtor
3930 Cedarbrush Drive
4541 Westway Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

4541 Westway Avenue
Dallas, TX

$3,499,000 Learn More about this property
Christine Mckenny
This property is listed by: Christine Mckenny (214) 300-5539 Email Realtor
4541 Westway Avenue
4255 Cochran Chapel Road
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

4255 Cochran Chapel Road
Dallas, TX

$11,495,000 Learn More about this property
Christine Mckenny
This property is listed by: Christine Mckenny (214) 300-5539 Email Realtor
4255 Cochran Chapel Road
3504 Cornell Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

3504 Cornell Avenue
Dallas, TX

$4,990,000 Learn More about this property
Elizabeth Wisdom
This property is listed by: Elizabeth Wisdom (214) 244-0181 Email Realtor
3504 Cornell Avenue
4815 Saint Johns Drive
Highland Park
FOR SALE

4815 Saint Johns Drive
Dallas, TX

$24,900,000 Learn More about this property
Allie Beth Allman
This property is listed by: Allie Beth Allman (214) 521-7355 Email Realtor
4815 Saint Johns Drive
4201 Potomac Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

4201 Potomac Avenue
Dallas, TX

$5,750,000 Learn More about this property
Jackie Converse
This property is listed by: Jackie Converse (214) 673-7852 Email Realtor
4201 Potomac Avenue
4700 Dorset Road
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

4700 Dorset Road
Dallas, TX

$9,997,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Narosov
This property is listed by: Eric Narosov (214) 529-1282 Email Realtor
4700 Dorset Road
2909 Fondren Drive
University Park
FOR SALE

2909 Fondren Drive
Dallas, TX

$2,399,999 Learn More about this property
Wendi Jones
This property is listed by: Wendi Jones (214) 538-9693 Email Realtor
2909 Fondren Drive
10010 Strait Lane
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

10010 Strait Lane
Dallas, TX

$24,999,900 Learn More about this property
Susie Thompson
This property is listed by: Susie Thompson (214) 354-8866 Email Realtor
10010 Strait Lane
Presented by Allie Beth Allman
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X