Chic New Globally-Inspired Lounge to Debut in Dallas Design District This Fall

Designed by Dallas-based Studio 11, Lumis' "interiors will feature warm, layered lighting, custom furnishings, and a central bar serving as both the visual centerpiece and social anchor." (Rendering courtesy of Studio 11)

A globally inspired lounge from Houston-based DMP Concepts called Lumis is opening at The Seam in Dallas. (Rendering courtesy of Studio 11)

The upcoming mixed-use destination in Dallas’ Design District, The Seam, is set to welcome another exciting restaurant opening. This fall, a globally inspired lounge from Houston-based DMP Concepts called Lumis will debut at 1444 Oak Lawn Avenue.

A repurposed 1970s office complex, The Seam is a 160,000 square foot property undergoing a multi-million dollar transformation by Asana Partners into an open-air retail experience with luxury shopping and fine dining restaurants. Two other dining concepts have been announced for the development so far: Aba, a Mediterranean restaurant with California influence from the Chicago-based group Lettuce Entertain You Restaurants, and maman — the New York café currently taking over Dallas.

And now, building on the success of DMP Concepts’ De Fortune in Houston, Lumis is in the mix. Led by Mayur Desai in partnership with Atik Mistry and brothers Jinesh and Krutik Patel, the restaurant group is creating the new Dallas spot to serve as the flagship of their portfolio.

“We envision Lumis as a cozy and refined but energetic retreat – the kind of space where the atmosphere feels transportive and welcoming,” says Desai and Mistry in an opening release. “The Design District offers a unique mix of creativity and elevated hospitality that makes it a natural fit for what we’re building.”

Designed by Dallas-based Studio 11, Lumis’ “interiors will feature warm, layered lighting, custom furnishings, and a central bar serving as both the visual centerpiece and social anchor.” The soundtrack of the space will blend contemporary pop, Afro-house, and dance music.

As for the drinks, Miami-based cocktail consultancy, Unfiltered Hospitality (known for projects including Le Coucou and Buddakan New York, Limelight Hotel Aspen, and Ritz-Carlton Miami Beach), is creating the menu of “inventive takes on the classics, alongside original creations designed to appeal to both cocktail aficionados and casual guests.” There will also be light bites to accompany drinks.

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The Seam will feature 50 spaces for boutique retail, showrooms, dining, cafés, and wellness. On top of Aba, maman, and now Lumis, we’re excited to keep learning what else they choose to fill up the new luxury development.