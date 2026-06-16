Your PaperCity Account
Restaurants / Openings

il Bracco Owners to Open New All-Day Restaurant Overlooking Katy Trail at Dallas’ Knox Street

Main House Will Bring American Cuisine and Al Fresco Dining to High-Profile Development

By //

1/0
From the owners of il Bracco, Main House will be a new all-day restaurant at Dallas' Knox Street development. (Rendering courtesy)

From the owners of il Bracco, Main House will be a new all-day restaurant at Dallas' Knox Street development. (Rendering courtesy)

Western Addition Restaurant Group is run by CEO Robert Quick and COO Matt Gottlieb. (Courtesy)

Western Addition Restaurant Group is run by CEO Robert Quick and COO Matt Gottlieb. (Courtesy)

A rendering from the south looking north towards Knox Street. (Courtesy)

A rendering from the south looking north towards Knox Street. (Courtesy)

Fans of il Bracco and Bobbie’s Airway Grill are going to be especially excited about this new restaurant opening on Knox Street in 2027. From Western Addition Restaurant Group (the same owners of these beloved two Dallas-based restaurants) comes a new all-day restaurant called the Main House, located at 3333 Knox Street, Suite 145. Going into the former Mashburn space, the new spot will serve classic American dishes, boasting a patio overlooking the Katy Trail.

“The Main House is about creating a place people can return to again and again, a true gathering place,” says Robert Quick, founder, CEO, and chief culinary officer of Western Addition, in a release. “More than ever, restaurants are spaces where people come together. At its best, hospitality invites us to slow down, share a table, and engage in meaningful conversation and connection. There is a natural conviviality in these beloved family homes, a sense of belonging, and that is what the Main House is built around.”

Knox Street Retailers
A rendering from the south looking north towards Knox Street. (Courtesy)

The new restaurant is inspired by elegant beach and lake houses, ranches, and family gathering places. The space will blend the indoors and outdoors with large windows and natural materials, while the interiors were designed by Dallas-based MMaison Interiors. The inside will draw on “residential modernism, the unhurried elegance of a well-loved home, while maintaining the warmth and social energy of a place meant to be lived in.”

Offering breakfast, lunch, and dinner, the Main House will play a part in diners’ entire day. The menu will feature salads, stacked sandwiches on house-made bread, and proteins butchered in-house daily. A first for Western Addition restaurants, the Main House will offer breakfast service and a larger selection of shareable dishes.

The Western Addition portfolio has quickly grown since its first restaurant debut, il Bracco, at Preston Center in 2019. The favorite Dallas Italian spot has since expanded to Houston and Scottsdale, while Bobbie’s opened in Preston Hollow in 2023, and Balboa Surf Club debuted in Houston that same year.

Main House is opening in a neighborhood that’s growing just as fast — Knox Street. In 2019, when opening il Bracco, Quick told us that Western Addition’s thesis was to pick A-plus sites and build unique concepts, and they’ve stuck with that plan. When complete, the mixed-use development is going to be unlike anything else.

Top Father's Day Gifts

Swipe
  • Bering's June 2026
  • Bering's June 2026
  • Bering's June 2026
  • Bering's June 2026
  • Bering's June 2026
  • Bering's June 2026
  • Bering's June 2026
  • Bering's June 2026
  • Bering's June 2026

The Knox Hotel and Residences, Auberge Collection will anchor the development that includes an impressive lineup of new retailers, and several top-notch restaurants like Italy-based Sant Ambroeus, Théa Mediterranean Rooftop, and now, Main House.

Trending

  1. Ranking Every World Cup Match In Texas — Ronaldo, Messi, an Epic Semifinal and Which Matchups Are True Must Sees
  2. Beloved Maestro Hans Graf Is Celebrated In His Return To Houston While Revealing His Future Plans
  3. Addison Bay to Open First Texas Location on Dallas’ Knox Street — A PaperCity Exclusive
  4. The Biggest Fourth of July Celebrations Across North Texas
  5. Where To Eat In Houston During the World Cup — 24 Restaurants That Show Off the Best of the Bayou City
Advertisement
Water reflection with foreground foliage
Three mirrored bunny sculptures in Dallas Arboretum garden
Hunt Slonem — Bunnies, Birds and Butterflies — April 20 to September 30 Only at Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden Experience a Gallery in Bloom
Scroll

Featured Properties

Swipe
240 W 23rd Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

240 W 23rd Street
Houston, TX

$975,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
240 W 23rd Street
2929 Buffalo Speedway #A301
Lamar Tower
FOR SALE

2929 Buffalo Speedway #A301
Houston, TX

$595,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
2929 Buffalo Speedway #A301
7631 Westwind Lane
Brays Oaks
FOR SALE

7631 Westwind Lane
Houston, TX

$495,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
7631 Westwind Lane
9809 Richmond Ave #E8
Westchase Area
FOR SALE

9809 Richmond Ave #E8
Houston, TX

$109,500 Learn More about this property
Brandon Russell
This property is listed by: Brandon Russell (215) 920-4270 Email Realtor
9809 Richmond Ave #E8
11407 Freestone Ave
Southgate
FOR SALE

11407 Freestone Ave
Pearland, TX

$457,500 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
11407 Freestone Ave
1814 Tattenhall Drive
Lazybrook
FOR SALE

1814 Tattenhall Drive
Houston, TX

$825,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
1814 Tattenhall Drive
1046 W 23rd Street #C
Whitaker Cottage
FOR SALE

1046 W 23rd Street #C
Houston, TX

$459,500 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
1046 W 23rd Street #C
922 Crossroads Drive
Fleetwood
FOR SALE

922 Crossroads Drive
Houston, TX

$675,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
922 Crossroads Drive
825 Woodcrest Drive
Shepherd Park Plaza Area
FOR SALE

825 Woodcrest Drive
Houston, TX

$415,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
825 Woodcrest Drive
5027 Heatherglen Drive
Meyerland
FOR SALE

5027 Heatherglen Drive
Houston, TX

$1,795,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5027 Heatherglen Drive
1402 Bonnie Brae Street
Montrose
FOR SALE

1402 Bonnie Brae Street
Houston, TX

$750,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1402 Bonnie Brae Street
543 W 22nd Street
Heights
FOR SALE

543 W 22nd Street
Houston, TX

$1,190,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
543 W 22nd Street
5039 Wigton Drive
Meyerland
FOR SALE

5039 Wigton Drive
Houston, TX

$1,425,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5039 Wigton Drive
2316 Wordsworth Street
Windermere
FOR SALE

2316 Wordsworth Street
Houston, TX

$1,185,000 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
2316 Wordsworth Street
8800 Brae Acres Road
Braeburn Acres
FOR SALE

8800 Brae Acres Road
Houston, TX

$1,099,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
8800 Brae Acres Road
4903 Heatherglen Drive
Meyerland
FOR SALE

4903 Heatherglen Drive
Houston, TX

$675,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
4903 Heatherglen Drive
196 Harvard Street
Harvard Heights | Co-list: Anita Bormaster
FOR SALE

196 Harvard Street
Houston, TX

$495,000 Learn More about this property
Susan McCauley
This property is listed by: Susan McCauley (713) 858-4532 Email Realtor
196 Harvard Street
4414 Plantation Creek Drive
Plantation Creek
FOR SALE

4414 Plantation Creek Drive
Missouri City, TX

$349,998 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
4414 Plantation Creek Drive
6 Red Adler Place
The Woodlands
FOR SALE

6 Red Adler Place
The Woodlands, TX

$479,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
6 Red Adler Place
4626 Silhouette Drive
Katy Lake Estates
FOR SALE

4626 Silhouette Drive
Katy, TX

$875,000 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
4626 Silhouette Drive
4611 Austin Street #C
Rice/Museum District
FOR SALE

4611 Austin Street #C
Houston, TX

$450,000 Learn More about this property
Trent Johnson
This property is listed by: Trent Johnson (832) 444-8855 Email Realtor
4611 Austin Street #C
30715 Parkside Passage Drive
Fulbrook On Fulshear Creek
FOR SALE

30715 Parkside Passage Drive
Fulshear, TX

$545,000 Learn More about this property
Janice Ratliff
This property is listed by: Janice Ratliff (713) 819-0801 Email Realtor
30715 Parkside Passage Drive
22002 Treesdale Lane
Cinco Ranch
FOR SALE

22002 Treesdale Lane
Katy, TX

$750,000 Learn More about this property
Janice Ratliff
This property is listed by: Janice Ratliff (713) 819-0801 Email Realtor
22002 Treesdale Lane
10102 Knoboak Drive
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

10102 Knoboak Drive
Houston, TX

$554,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
10102 Knoboak Drive
6130 Annapolis Street
West University
FOR SALE

6130 Annapolis Street
West University Place, TX

$1,450,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
6130 Annapolis Street
2323 San Felipe Street #901
London House, River Oaks Area
FOR SALE

2323 San Felipe Street #901
Houston, TX

$2,575,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2323 San Felipe Street #901
3350 Mccue Road #1504
The Bristol
FOR SALE

3350 Mccue Road #1504
Houston, TX

$315,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
3350 Mccue Road #1504
1730 Hilton Head Drive
Quail Valley
FOR SALE

1730 Hilton Head Drive
Missouri City, TX

$255,000 Learn More about this property
Trent Johnson
This property is listed by: Trent Johnson (832) 444-8855 Email Realtor
1730 Hilton Head Drive
2047 Westcreek Lane #807
The Wilshire
FOR SALE

2047 Westcreek Lane #807
Houston, TX

$875,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2047 Westcreek Lane #807
1410 Malone Street #C
Rice Military
FOR SALE

1410 Malone Street #C
Houston, TX

$545,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1410 Malone Street #C
18403 Summerland Lake Way
Towne Lake
FOR SALE

18403 Summerland Lake Way
Cypress, TX

$628,500 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
18403 Summerland Lake Way
4521 San Felipe Street #2102
Arabella
FOR SALE

4521 San Felipe Street #2102
Houston, TX

$979,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4521 San Felipe Street #2102
8935 Wandering Willow Drive
Long Meadow Farms
FOR SALE

8935 Wandering Willow Drive
Richmond, TX

$729,500 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
8935 Wandering Willow Drive
1023 Nicholson Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

1023 Nicholson Street
Houston, TX

$929,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Scherer
This property is listed by: Cathy Scherer (832) 689-1024 Email Realtor
1023 Nicholson Street
1214 W 31st Street
Shepherd Forest
FOR SALE

1214 W 31st Street
Houston, TX

$469,500 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
1214 W 31st Street
1702 Beech Bend Drive
Energy Corridor
FOR SALE

1702 Beech Bend Drive
Houston, TX

$519,000 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
1702 Beech Bend Drive
5311 Queensloch Drive
Meyerland | Co-list: Anita Bormaster
FOR SALE

5311 Queensloch Drive
Houston, TX

$1,675,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5311 Queensloch Drive
215 E 26th Street
Sunset Heights
FOR SALE

215 E 26th Street
Houston, TX

$899,500 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
215 E 26th Street
2626 Kenwood Park Lane
Imperial Oaks Park
FOR SALE

2626 Kenwood Park Lane
Spring, TX

$415,000 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
2626 Kenwood Park Lane
10718 Longmont Drive
Walnut Bend
FOR SALE

10718 Longmont Drive
Houston, TX

$699,999 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
10718 Longmont Drive
5622 Braesvalley Drive
Meyerland
FOR SALE

5622 Braesvalley Drive
Houston, TX

$995,000 Learn More about this property
Tsili Ran
This property is listed by: Tsili Ran (713) 562-5521 Email Realtor
5622 Braesvalley Drive
14338 Heron Marsh Drive
Cypress Point
FOR SALE

14338 Heron Marsh Drive
Cypress, TX

$345,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
14338 Heron Marsh Drive
1409 Post Oak Blvd #2202
Astoria
FOR SALE

1409 Post Oak Blvd #2202
Houston, TX

$1,975,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1409 Post Oak Blvd #2202
5618 Wigton Drive
Meyerland
FOR SALE

5618 Wigton Drive
Houston, TX

$565,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5618 Wigton Drive
10226 Briar Forest Drive
Briargrove Park
FOR SALE

10226 Briar Forest Drive
Houston, TX

$675,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
10226 Briar Forest Drive
20507 Behrens Pass Lane
Cypress Creek Lakes | Co-list: Shelby Matthew
FOR SALE

20507 Behrens Pass Lane
Cypress, TX

$850,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
20507 Behrens Pass Lane
5734 N Braeswood Blvd
Meyerland
FOR SALE

5734 N Braeswood Blvd
Houston, TX

$1,395,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5734 N Braeswood Blvd
10801 Long Shadow Lane
Hunters Creek Village
FOR SALE

10801 Long Shadow Lane
Hunters Creek Village, TX

$3,595,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
10801 Long Shadow Lane
5030 Braesheather Drive
Meyerland
FOR SALE

5030 Braesheather Drive
Houston, TX

$2,200,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5030 Braesheather Drive
Your home. Our expertise ® | Since 1985
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X