How Lukkaew Srasrisuwan Became The Queen of Houston Thai Cuisine With MaKiin Concepts

Houston has many claims to fame. From the Rodeo to beloved sports teams to some of the best shopping in the nation, it’s hard not to fall in love with the city. But one of the things nearly everyone will mention about Houston if you ask? Food.

A true culinary destination, Houston is known for debuting some of the hottest, most up-and-coming concepts in the country long before whispers are heard across tables in other cities. No matter what kind of food or culinary experience you’re looking for, Houston guarantees to deliver. And Houstonian Lukkaew Srasrisuwan, CEO and Founder of MaKiin Concepts, is no exception.

The Houston-based hospitality group encompasses some of the most genuine, revered Thai concepts in the industry, including Kin Dee, M Express Thai Kitchen, MaKiin, and Thai Tail. Thanks to Lukkaew’s roots and training, guests are guaranteed an authentic experience that will have them planning their return trip before they’ve even paid their check.

Srasrisuwan grew up in the south of Thailand in Nakhon Si Thammarat on the Gulf. She was raised in a family that worked in the hospitality industry, as the Srasrisuwans operated prominent hotels and restaurants — including the Khanom Golden Beach hotel. Growing up in the hospitality industry, she naturally absorbed a service mindset. Little did she know, these skills would come back to help her when she launched MaKiin Concepts. With customer care at the heart of everything she learned, her standards have always been sky-high. Finding creative ways to keep guests coming back, she quickly discovered putting people first is just good business — it’s an art.

With a dream of building a global vision — one that would allow her to explore the world and stand on her own — Srasrisuwan separated from the family business in 2004 and embarked on a career in the oil and gas industry as a field engineer for Schlumberger in Thailand. In a country where career opportunities for women to work abroad were extremely limited, she defied the norm, taking her across continents — from the deserts of Oman and the UAE to the energy hubs of Algeria, France, Myanmar, Vietnam, and Kuwait — shaping her perspective on international business and operations.

At Schlumberger, she quickly worked her way up the corporate ladder. Ultimately, the now-entrepreneur managed the regional business in the Middle East, leading resource management and operations in one of the highest-profile sectors of a company with an annual revenue of $36 billion and operations in more than 120 countries. In an industry where leadership opportunities for women — especially minority women — were rare, she broke barriers to take charge of a critical regional operation. These travels and experiences further honed her business acumen, as well as her love for cuisine. Always learning and growing, Srasrisuwan still works in the field as an independent consultant at Double You Consulting.

She moved to Houston in 2014 and quickly decided to call it home. This was the place for her, a place for her permanent roots after so many years of traveling and seeing new cultures.

In 2019, Srasrisuwan began developing a business model to start her restaurant empire, beginning with Kin Dee Thai Cuisine, the first concept located in the heart of The Heights and often a favorite among many Houstonians.

She continued with her second and third culinary concepts, encompassing fine dining and fast casual, showcasing various Thai cuisines in Houston. M Express Thai Kitchen, a proof-of-concept for Thai fusion, debuted in April 2023 and became a business focusing on catering and direct orders. MaKiin, an elevated Thai dining experience, is where authentic flavors meet stylish presentation and the artistry of Thai cuisine. The ambiance is designed with a unique cultural touch, featuring rare Thai artifacts that are hard to find outside of Thailand, creating an unforgettable dining atmosphere. Never one to rest, Srasrisuwan also just opened Thai Tail, a vibrant, fast-casual dining experience nestled in Montrose, in June 2024. Her passion is to bring bold Thai flavors into the foods everyone already loves, showcasing how Thai cuisine can seamlessly adapt and blend into any setting, just like the rich, diverse culture of Thailand itself. One could truly deem her the queen of Houston Thai cuisine.

From fine dining to fast casual and everything in between, MaKiin Concepts is bringing not only authentic Thai food but the culture, the experience, and the journey of Thailand to Houstonians, one restaurant at a time.