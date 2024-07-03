Houston Is Getting Its Own Malibu Barbie Cafe Restaurant and Roller Rink — It’s Barbie World Come to Real Life

And of course, there’s merch. Lots of Barbie merchandise and a variety of interactive activities for fans to play in between trips around the rink await at Malibu Barbie Cafe.

If you couldn’t get enough of last summer’s smash movie Barbie, where Greta Gerwig brought the most famous doll in the world to life in the very Barbie-like human form of actress Margo Robbie, have we got a pink-themed pop-up just for you. Starting this August the global toy maker Mattel and the media experiential brand Bucket Listers are bringing the Malibu Barbie Cafe to Houston.

After stints in New York, Chicago, Miami and, naturally, Minneapolis’ The Mall of America, Barbie will hit the road and head west to Houston for a stint that runs from August into October. If it’s been a second since you played with the 11 ½ inch tall doll and discerning Superstar Barbie from the Malibu Barbie escapes you here’s some clarification. According to the powers that be at Mattel, “Malibu Barbie is the ultimate surfer girl-suntanned with long straight hair.”

In preparation for the sparkly unveiling, we suggest you pull out those bubblegum pink cowboy boots and polish your fingers and toenails a bright magenta hue to experience what promoters call the “ultimate form of Barbiecore opening at Junction HTX at 8200 Washington Avenue in the Timbergrove section of The Heights.

Open through mid-October, the Malibu Barbie Cafe invites Barbie fans (and those who love them) to dine at this fast-casual pop-up. The all-day menu created by none other than television contestant, Master Chef finalist and Chopped champion chef Becky Brown, includes cheeky dishes like Beachside Breakfast Burrito, Make Waves Avocado Toast, Stay Groovy Grilled Cheese and a California Dreamin’ Club sandwich that will likely appeal to Barbie fans aged 3 to 93.

Did we mention the groovy roller rink? Strap on your skates, kids (good news: $1 of each roller skate rental goes to the charity Girls INC). And of course, there’s merch. Lots of Barbie merchandise, as well as a variety of interactive activities for fans to play in between trips around the rink. There are also special events, like cupcake decorating classes, paint parties and 21-and-up skate nights too.

Tickets for the restaurant ($25 each, including a food and merch credit) will be available exclusively at Bucket Listers. You can join the waitlist to be the first to hear when tickets go on sale. Follow @barbiecafeoffical for all the latest news and details.