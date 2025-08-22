maman (Photo by maman)
maman (Photo by maman)
maman (Photo by maman)
maman (Photo by maman)
01
04

maman, the cherished French cafe and lifestyle brand that originated in the Soho neighborhood of New York City in 2014, announced plans to open their first Texas location in Dallas' Preston Center. (Photo by maman)

02
04

The bakery serves elegantly crafted pasties, as well as a dignified lunch and brunch. (Photo by maman)

03
04

The cafe will offer cozy indoor and outdoor seating, as well as a private event space for intimate celebrations. (Photo by maman)

04
04

maman devotees particularly love their cult-favorite Nutty Chocolate Chip Cookies. (Photo by maman)

maman (Photo by maman)
maman (Photo by maman)
maman (Photo by maman)
maman (Photo by maman)
Restaurants / Openings

NYC-Based maman to Open First Texas Location in Dallas’ Preston Center

The Beloved Bakery Promises Café au Lait Mornings, Croissant Runs, and Savory Lunches

BY //
photography maman
maman, the cherished French cafe and lifestyle brand that originated in the Soho neighborhood of New York City in 2014, announced plans to open their first Texas location in Dallas' Preston Center. (Photo by maman)
The bakery serves elegantly crafted pasties, as well as a dignified lunch and brunch. (Photo by maman)
The cafe will offer cozy indoor and outdoor seating, as well as a private event space for intimate celebrations. (Photo by maman)
maman devotees particularly love their cult-favorite Nutty Chocolate Chip Cookies. (Photo by maman)
1
4

maman, the cherished French cafe and lifestyle brand that originated in the Soho neighborhood of New York City in 2014, announced plans to open their first Texas location in Dallas' Preston Center. (Photo by maman)

2
4

The bakery serves elegantly crafted pasties, as well as a dignified lunch and brunch. (Photo by maman)

3
4

The cafe will offer cozy indoor and outdoor seating, as well as a private event space for intimate celebrations. (Photo by maman)

4
4

maman devotees particularly love their cult-favorite Nutty Chocolate Chip Cookies. (Photo by maman)

Maman, the cherished French cafe that originated in New York City’s Soho neighborhood in 2014, announced plans to open its first Texas location in Dallas’ Preston Center. In more than a decade since Benjamin Sormonte and Elisa Marshall founded maman, the cafe, which grew into a lifestyle brand, expanded rapidly. Currently, they operate locations throughout New York City and even down to South Florida. Now, maman is “bringing their signature aesthetic to one of Dallas’ sought-after retail corners.” (That retail corner is feeling particularly French in 2025, as Frenchie opened this summer in the old Corner Bakery location.)

When asked, “Why Dallas?” Marshall told PaperCity exclusively, “Dallas has such a vibrant culinary community, and when the opportunity arose at The Plaza at Preston Center, it immediately felt like the perfect home for maman in Texas. We’ve always been drawn to neighborhoods that combine a sense of charm with an appreciation for good food and beautiful spaces, and this corner of Dallas embodies that spirit. We’re so excited to introduce maman’s signature hospitality and timeless aesthetic to the city, while also celebrating local flavors and creating a warm, welcoming space for friends, family, and the community to gather.”

maman (Photo by maman)
The cafe will offer cozy indoor and outdoor seating, as well as a private event space for intimate celebrations. (Photo by maman)

In addition to their all-day menu, maman promises exclusive dishes that pay homage to Texas’ dynamic culinary scene. They told us to “think: pulled pork x French pastries and pecan pie delicacies.” We’re listening!

What we know now is that the cafe will offer cozy indoor and outdoor seating, as well as a private event space for intimate celebrations. That’s actually how I became first acquainted with maman. I attended a baby shower at the Soho location in New York City, which is particularly fitting since “maman” means “mother” in French. It felt like a secret garden in the heart of the city and the perfect ethereal backdrop for a heartfelt gathering.

maman (Photo by maman)
The bakery serves elegantly crafted pasties, as well as a dignified lunch and brunch. (Photo by maman)

Dallas needs more small private event spaces, so I have a sneaking suspicion that maman will become the new go-to spot for intimate birthday celebrations, as well as bridal and baby showers. Known (via Instagram and beyond!) for its charming interiors and signature blue-and-white toile, maman serves as the perfect backdrop for a chic celebration. The bakery serves elegantly crafted pasties, as well as a dignified lunch and brunch. Devotees particularly love their cult-favorite Nutty Chocolate Chip Cookies. If you’re a matcha fan, friends swear by the matcha croissant!

The new cafe will open at 4004 Villanova Street in late 2025, occupying the space previously held by Trova Wine + Market.

Their advanced treatments beat my cancer
Leading cancer care for you
Methodist_Leading_Medicine_White
LEARN MORE

Curated Collection

Swipe
4541 Westway Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

4541 Westway Avenue
DALLAS, TX

$3,799,900 Learn More about this property
Christine Mckenny
This property is listed by: Christine Mckenny (214) 300-5539 Email Realtor
4541 Westway Avenue
1609 Noble Way
Point Noble
FOR SALE

1609 Noble Way
Flower Mound, TX

$5,749,000 Learn More about this property
Clarke Landry
This property is listed by: Clarke Landry (214) 316-7416 Email Realtor
1609 Noble Way
11460 Strait Lane
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

11460 Strait Lane
Dallas, TX

$5,250,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Baldwin
This property is listed by: Susan Baldwin (214) 763-1591 Email Realtor
11460 Strait Lane
301 SE County Road 3250
Richland Chambers Lake
FOR SALE

301 SE County Road 3250
Kerens, TX

$7,900,000 Learn More about this property
Holly Davis
This property is listed by: Holly Davis (214) 697-4019 Email Realtor
301 SE County Road 3250
3220 Colgate Avenue
University Park
FOR SALE

3220 Colgate Avenue
Dallas, TX

$6,149,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Baldwin
This property is listed by: Susan Baldwin (214) 763-1591 Email Realtor
3220 Colgate Avenue
3917 Centenary Avenue
University Park
FOR SALE

3917 Centenary Avenue
Dallas, TX

$8,499,000 Learn More about this property
Elizabeth Wisdom
This property is listed by: Elizabeth Wisdom (214) 244-0181 Email Realtor
3917 Centenary Avenue
2828 Hood Street #403
Uptown
FOR SALE

2828 Hood Street #403
DALLAS, TX

$2,795,000 Learn More about this property
Jeanne Milligan
This property is listed by: Jeanne Milligan (214) 649-4375 Email Realtor
2828 Hood Street #403
6949 Terry Trace
Cedar Creek Lake
FOR SALE

6949 Terry Trace
Eustace, TX

$1,325,000 Learn More about this property
Holly Davis
This property is listed by: Holly Davis (214) 697-4019 Email Realtor
6949 Terry Trace
3725 Stratford Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

3725 Stratford Avenue
Dallas, TX

$10,500,000 Learn More about this property
Alex Perry
This property is listed by: Alex Perry (214) 926-0158 Email Realtor
3725 Stratford Avenue
6814 Southridge Drive
Lakewood
FOR SALE

6814 Southridge Drive
Dallas, TX

$3,350,000 Learn More about this property
Skylar Champion
This property is listed by: Skylar Champion (214) 695-8701 Email Realtor
6814 Southridge Drive
4428 N Versailles Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

4428 N Versailles Avenue
Dallas, TX

$5,999,000 Learn More about this property
Christine Mckenny
This property is listed by: Christine Mckenny (214) 300-5539 Email Realtor
4428 N Versailles Avenue
2300 Leonard Street #509
Uptown
FOR SALE

2300 Leonard Street #509
Dallas, TX

$1,695,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Narosov
This property is listed by: Eric Narosov (214) 529-1282 Email Realtor
2300 Leonard Street #509
Presented by Allie Beth Allman
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X