NYC-Based maman to Open First Texas Location in Dallas’ Preston Center

Maman, the cherished French cafe that originated in New York City’s Soho neighborhood in 2014, announced plans to open its first Texas location in Dallas’ Preston Center. In more than a decade since Benjamin Sormonte and Elisa Marshall founded maman, the cafe, which grew into a lifestyle brand, expanded rapidly. Currently, they operate locations throughout New York City and even down to South Florida. Now, maman is “bringing their signature aesthetic to one of Dallas’ sought-after retail corners.” (That retail corner is feeling particularly French in 2025, as Frenchie opened this summer in the old Corner Bakery location.)

When asked, “Why Dallas?” Marshall told PaperCity exclusively, “Dallas has such a vibrant culinary community, and when the opportunity arose at The Plaza at Preston Center, it immediately felt like the perfect home for maman in Texas. We’ve always been drawn to neighborhoods that combine a sense of charm with an appreciation for good food and beautiful spaces, and this corner of Dallas embodies that spirit. We’re so excited to introduce maman’s signature hospitality and timeless aesthetic to the city, while also celebrating local flavors and creating a warm, welcoming space for friends, family, and the community to gather.”

In addition to their all-day menu, maman promises exclusive dishes that pay homage to Texas’ dynamic culinary scene. They told us to “think: pulled pork x French pastries and pecan pie delicacies.” We’re listening!

What we know now is that the cafe will offer cozy indoor and outdoor seating, as well as a private event space for intimate celebrations. That’s actually how I became first acquainted with maman. I attended a baby shower at the Soho location in New York City, which is particularly fitting since “maman” means “mother” in French. It felt like a secret garden in the heart of the city and the perfect ethereal backdrop for a heartfelt gathering.

Dallas needs more small private event spaces, so I have a sneaking suspicion that maman will become the new go-to spot for intimate birthday celebrations, as well as bridal and baby showers. Known (via Instagram and beyond!) for its charming interiors and signature blue-and-white toile, maman serves as the perfect backdrop for a chic celebration. The bakery serves elegantly crafted pasties, as well as a dignified lunch and brunch. Devotees particularly love their cult-favorite Nutty Chocolate Chip Cookies. If you’re a matcha fan, friends swear by the matcha croissant!

The new cafe will open at 4004 Villanova Street in late 2025, occupying the space previously held by Trova Wine + Market.